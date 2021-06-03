WNBA Power Rankings: The Sun And Storm Lead The Way

Everything’s still hazy just three weeks into the WNBA season. New teammates are building chemistry, injuries are forcing franchises to re-arrange their plans, and some players are just returning to the United States to play for the first time.

The schedule’s also been a bit erratic. The Minnesota Lynx and Los Angeles Sparks have only played five games while the Indiana Fever and Connecticut Sun have both played nine. All of this is to say that in another three weeks, the landscape of the league could be wildly different.

But for now, let’s rank where each team stands while factoring in why their record may be what it is.

12. Indiana Fever (1-8)

The good news: Teaira McCowan is off to a solid start, averaging a career-high 11.2 points per game with 9.4 rebounds in 26.8 minutes. She may be the franchise’s most important player going forward and she’s getting opportunities to develop. Kelsey Mitchell, the team’s leading scorer and a 38.9 percent shooter from range last season, has also been ice cold from three-point range (11-for-50), so things should look up from here. She’ll find her shot again.

The bad news: The team’s last two first-round picks haven’t impressed yet. No. 3 2020 pick Lauren Cox, who suffered from COVID-19 last year and entered this season with a knee injury, has only played in 54 minutes over five games. No. 4 2021 pick Kysre Gondrezick is scoring 3.6 points per game with 1.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists in just 11.3 minutes.

11. Los Angeles Sparks (2-3)

The good news: After battling a back injury in last year’s bubble, Nneka Ogwumike is back to her All-Star ways. In five games, she’s averaging 16.4 points on 58.6 percent shooting with seven rebounds, and 1.2 assists. The Sparks need the 30-year-old at the top of her game with Candace Parker and Chelsea Gray out of town, and she’s delivered.

The bad news: L.A.’s pair of wins came against the injury-riddled Sky, and their three losses have all come by double digits including a pair of lopsided contests with the Wings. Jasmine Walker’s season-ending ACL injury is a huge hit, too, as the Sparks look to reinvent themselves in a new era.

10. Minnesota Lynx (1-4)

The good news: Sylvia Fowles is back after a calf injury held her out of 15 games in a 22-game season last year. She’s averaging 19.2 points per night, which would be the second-highest total of her Hall of Fame-worthy career, on 61.5 percent shooting with 9.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.6 steals, and 1.2 blocks. Also, Napheesa Collier has only played in two games since returning from overseas, including an overtime win over the Connecticut Sun, and, new-acquisition Layshia Clarendon was stellar in their debut, scoring 12 points with five rebounds and three assists in 27 minutes.

The bad news: Aerial Powers’ hamstring injury has her sidelined indefinitely. It’s a total bummer.

9. Chicago Sky (2-5)

The good news: The Sky are off to a tough start, but the simple fix is to get everyone healthy. Candace Parker and Allie Quigley have each only played in one game, and Quigley’s slated to return on Thursday. It’s tough to evaluate a team missing a significant amount of its firepower, and in a month we may forget they ever struggled to begin with.

The bad news: In just a 32-game season, each game matters, and dropping the first five out of seven could really come back to hurt them. In the playoffs, the top two seeds have the ultimate gift of not having to play in a win-or-go-home game. Chicago will have little room for error going forward to earn one of those spots.

8. Washington Mystics (2-4)

The good news: Tina Charles has been awesome, scoring 26.7 points per game on 46.8 percent shooting including 10 three-pointers, which is just one shy of her total from the entire 2019 season. She’s also grabbing 8.3 boards and dishing 1.7 assists, keeping Washington in games. The team’s 29-point rout of the Liberty was convincing.

The bad news: Elena Delle Donne still hasn’t played, and there’s been no date set for when she might return. As great as Charles has been, the Mystics need EDD to compete against the league’s elite.

7. Dallas Wings (2-4)

The good news: Marina Mabrey looks like the most improved player in the league, hitting defenders with step-back three-pointers we haven’t seen from her in the W. She’s scoring 19.3 points per game on 48.8 percent shooting from the field and 46.7 percent shooting from three-point range with 6.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists. She’s become another weapon next to Arike Ogunbowale in the third-most efficient offense in the league. This is all despite Allisha Gray only playing in one game and Satou Sabally not playing in any. The Wings’ ceiling is high.