WNBA’s Best New Ink: Cappie Pondexter

While NBA players have nothing better to do during a lockout, Cappie Pondexter has been playing ball with the New York Liberty all summer. And three days after it was over, she decided to go under the needle. Just recently, we’ve shown you new ink from Kevin Durant, Matt Barnes and Jeff Teague. Now, thanks to Twitter, we have the latest from the girl who recently gave Sebastian Telfair buckets. Check it out in all its glory after the jump.

