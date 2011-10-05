WNBA’s Best New Ink: Cappie Pondexter

While NBA players have nothing better to do during a lockout, Cappie Pondexter has been playing ball with the New York Liberty all summer. And three days after it was over, she decided to go under the needle. Just recently, we’ve shown you new ink from Kevin Durant, Matt Barnes and Jeff Teague. Now, thanks to Twitter, we have the latest from the girl who recently gave Sebastian Telfair buckets. Check it out in all its glory after the jump.
What the hell is that? It looks like some character from Final Fantasy.
Props…it probably took forever
Note to Cappie… change name immediately.
c’mon jay…never judge someone by name..or color. and i’m not just saying this because my ancestors have a history of oppression and my name is beiber newz.
@JAy
Pondexter is ver close to Poindexter from the revenge of the Nerds series, but I doubt anyone remembers that shit now’n’days. As far as her first name, i think Cappie may be short for something. She’s from the hood though, you know how parents are always going far left with the names lol.
As for the tat…shit looks painful. but the detail is off the chain. Like the 3D look to the clouds and the Angels wings. It’ll probably go away as her skin heals though.