Wolves GM: Rubio is the starting point guard from Day 1

Why would Minnesota take Jonny Flynn? You’re basically using a Top-6 pick on a backup, because [Ricky] Rubio and Flynn won’t start in the same backcourt. Aren’t you just setting Rubio up to fail if Flynn comes in and bulldogs the starting job away from him?
That’s what I wrote when the Wolves took Syracuse PG Flynn right behind Spanish PG Rubio in last night’s draft. While everyone is still questioning Minnesota’s thought process, GM David Kahn wrote an open letter to T’wolves fans, posted in the Minneapolis Star-Tribune. Here’s an excerpt:
First, from a philosophical standpoint, I believe that teams should select players in the top 10 of the NBA Draft who have the chance â€” and I underline the word chance â€” to be special later in their careers. You do not use the fifth and sixth picks to select rotation players, but only players that figure to be starters, if not out-and-out stars.
So, we were committed to taking two players who fit that description, and we were less concerned about the positions they played, assuming they were not power forwards.
There were several two-person options we would have been comfortable with at those selections.
It wasn’t until late Thursday afternoon that I thought there was a chance Ricky Rubio might be available for us at No. 5. I had actually been told by somebody who I deeply respect in the NBA that Ricky would be selected third by Oklahoma City. But we were prepared for all options nonetheless.
Ricky has one of the most tenacious, most capable agents in our sport, Dan Fegan. He cares deeply about his clients. I explained to Dan late afternoon that we were singularly motivated to build an NBA championship-contending team in Minnesota â€” that it might take a few years, of course â€” but that nobody here cared about anything other than competing for an NBA title. That we have only one life to live, and that we must spend our lives trying, as Pat Riley once taught me, to leave footprints.
I purposely selected Ricky with the fifth pick, not the sixth, to help with his buyout situation. Ricky and his family have taken a very bold step to enter the NBA despite having two years remaining on his contract with his Spanish team. I know that they would have preferred that we try to move to the second or third pick to take him, and I respect their wishes, but my belief was that we need during these next 15 months to acquire multiple pieces to make this a championship-contending team over the next three-to-four years. The price for moving to No. 2 or 3 was far too steep.
Ricky is a proven professional who played against the USA in the Gold Medal game in the Beijing Olympics. He is a virtuoso, a rare player who may well be unique. I have long believed that he has the chance to become one of basketball’s brightest stars. You’ve seen the highlights â€” he is like an orchestra conductor with the basketball.
He will be our starting point guard here the moment he walks through our front door. We may have to wait a year, or even two, but he is worth the wait. We must be patient. This is a big step for he and his family.
With the sixth pick, we selected Jonny Flynn. I truly believe that Jonny is as much a scorer as a playmaker and will thrive playing off of Ricky. I also believe that, together, we will have one of the most dynamic defensive backcourts in the NBA over time. You will love Jonny Flynn. He, too, will be special.
And I also believe that there is a tendency in the NBA for all of us (myself included) to become too formulaic in our thinking. If you think of the Detroit Pistons backcourt during their championship run, with Isiah Thomas, Joe Dumars and Vinnie Johnson, or the Celtics with their backcourt of Danny Ainge and Dennis Johnson (and before Ainge there was Gerald Henderson), or the Lakers with Jerry West and Gail Goodrich, or the Knicks with Walt Frazier and Earl Monroe, there are many instances of championship success that is not so paint-by-the-numbers.
It can and will work.
Are you buying what Kahn is selling?
Nobody does
I do.
I’m not even a T-wolves fan and I believe in this. Unorthodox? Of course. But overall, what a fantastic original idea. Why not have two incredible playmakers to feed your beasts in the front court and also score their own buckets. If they can keep the core of this team together, they might be able to really stick it to the rest of the league.
Two point guards with different skill sets. I love it.
You know the best part of this all??? Dime has one of the core guys in this, Flynn, in close relations. You guys must be able to get some sort of quote from him on this.
Rubio would be silly not to go to Minnesota. Until you hear the rumors that Sam Mitchell is going to be hired as their coach… then all you can think about is TJ Ford/Jose Calderon all over again…….. and then if you’re either of those guys, man, you just hope this has a good ending for both of ’em.
Even after reading the letter it still does not make sense to me. I have never known any PG who likes to have the ball in his hands play in the backcourt with another PG who needs it just as much. I’m sure Jonny Flynn’s mentality is he expects to have a chance to compete for the starting job. As talented as “people say” Rubio is, it all has to be proven. So to answer your question of if I’m buying, yeah, I’m buying two tickets for Kahn and Tattoo’s next trip to Fantasy Island!
i don’t buy it. flynn is way too undersized at the 2 and he cant guard many (if any) of the starting shooting guards in the league. I think rubio does have the chance 2 be special if he develops quickly but he is in the WEST remember, and the PG competition is gonna eat his a$$ up this next season. Believe that. Chris Paul, Deron Williams, Nash, Parker, and Billups…….if Rubio is a really a good defender like im hearing then he’ll have to prove it every damn night. But i can’t wait to watch him play, next season is gonna be crazy
I have never been a ‘Wolves fan in my life. However, I will be keeping an eye on them in the coming years. Very interesting steps they are taking.. ballsy.
I agree with JHustle, I just cant see them on the court at the same time. And like the article said, you dont draft a guy sixth to be a bench player. So I have no clue how this is going to be a good thing for the Wolves. I think Jonny Flyinn is getting screwed.
Remember when the Suns started the season with a dozen L? Remember when they traded for Jason Kidd? Remember when they made a huge splash by the end of that season and won a dozen games?
Okay, it was another era and it did work for only a couple years, but pairing Kidd and Kevin Johnson in the backcourt was reminescent of the few backcourts which were listed by David Kahn.
I’m not saying that’s going to work for sure, but why not try it? Rubio was too darn good not to be selected 6, and with Tyreke and Harden off the board at 6, who should have the T-Wolves selected?
They’re getting good value for both picks. If Ricky does come over next season, Flynn will have the green light to prove he can lead a team. Then, we’ll see. But good, if not great, players like them, just know how to play with anybody and make them better.
It’s like Team USA playing Deron off guard with CP3 or Kidd running the show.
And Ricky’s 6’4 at age 18. He already has a nice wingspan and it’ll only get better so he’d managed to guard opposing 2-guards.
If NATE ROBINSON can share the backcourt with a smallish Chris Duhon, I don’t know why people can’t picture Ricky and Flynn playing alongside eachother.
Now, go get Mark Jackson –who used to share the court with Travis Best in Indiana– and make him your coach. Because with so many young point guards –does Bassy still count?– he’d be their guy for sure!
From the sounds of it, Rubio isn’t even coming over for a year or two. The TimberLOLves are hedging their bets. Flynn gets some time to start while Rubio plays in La Liga. If Flynn turns out to be a star in that time, they can go with the tandem PGs or trade one for more pieces. If Flynn is a bust, then Rubio rolls right in and takes his spot.
It’s win/win for Kahn, but it’s a raw deal for Flynn. He’s either a backup from day one or he has to play wondering when Ricky is going to take his spot.
I don’t buy Kahn’s “Thomas & Dumars” gameplan either. At 6’0, 170-something pounds, there’s no way Flynn can guard the 2 spot in the NBA. It’ll be one or the other, the questions are who & when.
been a twolves fan since kg was drafted, still try to follow them and root for them even when they’re not doing to great. I’m interested to see how this team plays together, I think they have a young and talented team though
All I know is I wish they both was on my team.
Are they just gonna say f u Bassy! U did pretty good for us last year when foye was tripping but uhhh here’s your sevrance package get the f out!!!! Thats messed up.
He’ll be a bust, a waste of pick…He has the tools but he’ll be exploited in the NBA.. Baron, Billups, fish maybe jameer will beast him too.. Needs to hang in the weight room.. I say 3 more years… He’ll be so frustrated with his game in the NBA that he’ll go back in the Euroleague.
as a t wolves fan thanks for the letter Kahn and I’d be more thrilled if Flynn was at LEAST 6 feet. I don’t know much about Flynn but watching him at Syracuse I’m sure he’d love to be the playmaker on his team.
why could we just have gotten Rubio curry and made eveyrhting less stressful?
to clarify: I love flynns game but as under 6 feet I have trouble seeing him as the off guard. there 2 great playmakers on one team how will this work?
a) Kahn wouldn’t defend his decision to take Rubio with the 5th pick (instead of trading up) unless Dan Fegan was pissed at him, which it sounds like he is.
b) Kahn also wouldn’t try to convince his season ticket audience that it is OK to use a lottery pick on a guy you won’t see for two more years unless that was a very real possibility, which it is.
c) Rubio skipped the Wolves draft press conference today because he was “dealing with contract issues”.
d) Donnie Walsh has publicly stated that he is going to call Kahn about Rubio.
Bottom line? Kahn screwed up ROYALY. It is unlikely that Rubio ever makes it to Minnesota unless it is in another team’s uniform.
I hope the Wolves play hardball here with Rubio and Fagan. If Rubio’s dream is to play in the League, he should play for Minnesota until his contract runs out. Fagen tried the same thing with Yi a few years ago, and couldn’t get him out of Milwaukee (at least right away until the Bucks realized he sucked). If Rubio doesn’t want to play in Minnesota, that is his perogative. But I hope he enjoys playing in the Spanish League for the next five years.
if it makes sense, you don’t have to write a whole article to explain it. Rubio won’t play a second in Minnesota.
no it doesn’t.
rubio and flynn– one savvy, one athletic.
love and aj – one slow but solid, the other scorer but not defender. same build. same natural position- PF.
the way the frontline is built, this team needs a shooter to spread the floor and create space.
it doesn’t take a genius to know that. just ask philadelphia.
To Jonny Flynn
If you pull a Jimmy Jackson or Stevie Franchise, the basketball gods and world will all understand.
Do it Jonny, add your name to the list.
This is not fair to Jonny Flynn. Some of us are pissed off of Patrick Mills but Flynn does not even get a chance to compete for his position.
Don’t forget John Elway and Eli Manning too!
As a T-Wolves Fan…I AM ECSTATIC !!!
i would kinda believe kahn if they had a coach to back him, not someone thats behind the desk.
ON everything I love if I ever meet the person who wrote that stupid shit I will smack the shit out of him with no questions ask. Who in the fuck thinks that either one of these mutha fuckas can gaurd, or play two in the league. Whats the difference between Johnny Flynn’s skill set and Sebastian Telfair’s? There ain’t one, flynn has a little more Bounce the bassy. They should have taken Derozan or even Earl Clark instead of one of Flynn or Rubio! They suck dingaling the T-wolves, and Suns will win less then 15 games next year mark my damn words. Stupid ass teams….
I wouldn’t buy that crap if he was taking shit for payment
i noticed he named all these old teams back when 6’4” wasnt undersized for a 2 guard
Well, the difference being that those are past examples of 2 combo guards sharing a backcourt. Shooters/scorers with strong handles and reasonable size in most cases. Flynn and Rubio are point guards and neither one has a great shot, so they would be defensed the same way if on the court together.
they should have drafted curry with the 6th pick.. he would have open up the floor for them..
The young Spaniard with the American roadrunner, I think I’ve seen this movie before and it was called…
“Jose Calderon vs TJ Ford”
@ BRUCE
“Don’t forget John Elway and Eli Manning too!”
And Kobe too
I think not playing where your drafted really sucks but all 3 got rings so who knows
So was Kahn suposed to not draft Rubio? WTF is wrong with you people. we would have sent Kahn packing before the season even started if he passed on rubio. Flynn was the next guy on our list and we knew Rubio might not be here this year from the get go.
We wanted a 2 but Harden and Evans were off the board. Curry can shoot but that kid ill get raped in the league. Anyone remember Reddick? I give the wolves an A for what they did in the draft. Traded the 18th which we had noone worth the 18th on our board for a pick next year top 12 protected, Got the second best shooter in the draft at 28 in Ellington (who is a legit 6’5). What could the wolves have done differently?
I saw let Rubio rot overseas if they wont come here. we made that pick because he could be a very special player and damnit, if he is going to be a bust, I want him to be a bust in a wolves uniform. Dont give me nate robbinson and a draft pick and make me watch the guy we picked for our team becomes the face of the league
Every time I see someone compare Curry to Redick it makes me want to fight. DUMBASSS….
yeah your right, Curry is alot softer than JJ and didnt play against the same competition.
buys the crap out of it
His back court references sound good in theory, but he is not a basketball strategist or tactician. This is where you would need a coach in the room. His references were dated in the sense that backcourts were not nearly as physically opposing as they are now. Not speaking of strength as much as the combination of physical advantages some guards have on the smaller guards without losing too much on quickness. In the West if the bigger Pg don’t kill you the Sg will.
Chauncey and JR vs Rubio and Flynn
Parker and Ginobli
Fish and Kobe
Deron and Brewer/CJ
I guess if the wolves are already comfortable with not winning for a couple of years the more you can put your young guys on the floor it will be greater later (in theory)
I think Flynn is the best Floor general in the draft right now, so the more he gets on the floor now drawing the toughest backcourt assignment the better. He could have a Bobby Jackson type impact. I remember him being put on Kobe while playing the back court with Bibby, but your team has to give major help as bigger guards will go right to the post.
I don’t care either way. I’m just hyped for The Summer League! Love seeing the new talent and how it translates and grow. Best cases like Dwight who got push around, then was like “damn this”…He built his body up in a matter of 2 months to be ready to average a double double his first year. Incredible. Can’t wait.
What about Sebas?
Jonny,
Hope you will keep being the Jonny who met the press after bering picked 6th by the Wolves. You are perfect for Minnesota. We love hard working no BS winners and leaders. Think Bobby Jackson (University of Minnesota – final four), Terry Porter, and Sam Mitchell (the player). all guards with big follwings up here. Your personality is much like Kirby’s (Puckett) and will be a fan favorite in Minnesota.
Actually Minnesota and upstate New York are very similar in terms of values. So, while the rubio stuff gets settled out, its “Flynn wins again” when you become part of our community – although I doubt you will find the climate like Hawaii, there will be less snow and friendlier people. Could not be more excited, hard work and determination wins out over prima donnas in this part of the country.