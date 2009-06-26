Wolves GM: Rubio is the starting point guard from Day 1

Why would Minnesota take Jonny Flynn? You’re basically using a Top-6 pick on a backup, because [Ricky] Rubio and Flynn won’t start in the same backcourt. Aren’t you just setting Rubio up to fail if Flynn comes in and bulldogs the starting job away from him?

That’s what I wrote when the Wolves took Syracuse PG Flynn right behind Spanish PG Rubio in last night’s draft. While everyone is still questioning Minnesota’s thought process, GM David Kahn wrote an open letter to T’wolves fans, posted in the Minneapolis Star-Tribune. Here’s an excerpt:

First, from a philosophical standpoint, I believe that teams should select players in the top 10 of the NBA Draft who have the chance â€” and I underline the word chance â€” to be special later in their careers. You do not use the fifth and sixth picks to select rotation players, but only players that figure to be starters, if not out-and-out stars.

So, we were committed to taking two players who fit that description, and we were less concerned about the positions they played, assuming they were not power forwards.

There were several two-person options we would have been comfortable with at those selections.

It wasn’t until late Thursday afternoon that I thought there was a chance Ricky Rubio might be available for us at No. 5. I had actually been told by somebody who I deeply respect in the NBA that Ricky would be selected third by Oklahoma City. But we were prepared for all options nonetheless.

Ricky has one of the most tenacious, most capable agents in our sport, Dan Fegan. He cares deeply about his clients. I explained to Dan late afternoon that we were singularly motivated to build an NBA championship-contending team in Minnesota â€” that it might take a few years, of course â€” but that nobody here cared about anything other than competing for an NBA title. That we have only one life to live, and that we must spend our lives trying, as Pat Riley once taught me, to leave footprints.

I purposely selected Ricky with the fifth pick, not the sixth, to help with his buyout situation. Ricky and his family have taken a very bold step to enter the NBA despite having two years remaining on his contract with his Spanish team. I know that they would have preferred that we try to move to the second or third pick to take him, and I respect their wishes, but my belief was that we need during these next 15 months to acquire multiple pieces to make this a championship-contending team over the next three-to-four years. The price for moving to No. 2 or 3 was far too steep.

Ricky is a proven professional who played against the USA in the Gold Medal game in the Beijing Olympics. He is a virtuoso, a rare player who may well be unique. I have long believed that he has the chance to become one of basketball’s brightest stars. You’ve seen the highlights â€” he is like an orchestra conductor with the basketball.

He will be our starting point guard here the moment he walks through our front door. We may have to wait a year, or even two, but he is worth the wait. We must be patient. This is a big step for he and his family.

With the sixth pick, we selected Jonny Flynn. I truly believe that Jonny is as much a scorer as a playmaker and will thrive playing off of Ricky. I also believe that, together, we will have one of the most dynamic defensive backcourts in the NBA over time. You will love Jonny Flynn. He, too, will be special.

And I also believe that there is a tendency in the NBA for all of us (myself included) to become too formulaic in our thinking. If you think of the Detroit Pistons backcourt during their championship run, with Isiah Thomas, Joe Dumars and Vinnie Johnson, or the Celtics with their backcourt of Danny Ainge and Dennis Johnson (and before Ainge there was Gerald Henderson), or the Lakers with Jerry West and Gail Goodrich, or the Knicks with Walt Frazier and Earl Monroe, there are many instances of championship success that is not so paint-by-the-numbers.

It can and will work.