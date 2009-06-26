Wolves make waves on Draft Night; Vince goes to Orlando

Say this much for new Timberwolves GM David Kahn: He might be the worst comedian in the NBA (his jokes last night bombed like Kramer on “Comicview”), but in the few weeks he’s been on the job, he’s made the Wolves relevant for the first time since they had KG. In almost every media outlet’s recap of last night’s NBA Draft, the Wolves were one of the lead stories, with half the experts thinking they killed it and deserved an A+, and the other half wondering if Kahn is smoking that same stuff Prince had when he made Graffiti Bridge … The Wolves used the 5th pick on Ricky Rubio, then took Jonny Flynn with the 6th pick. They also snatched up Ty Lawson 18th (later trading him to Denver) and Nick Calathes (later trading him to Dallas) in the second round — so before the trades took effect, using four of their six picks on point guards. (Wayne Ellington and Dutch big man Henk Norel were the other two.) Rumors are swirling that Rubio or Flynn will be traded, but if not, that means the Wolves essentially used a Top-6 pick on a backup, because both of them can’t start. Dick Vitale screamed that a Rubio/Flynn backcourt “will get a coach fired,” but Kahn said in an on-air interview that he sees Flynn as a scoring point guard (maybe like Steve Francis?) and Rubio as a playmaker, as if he wants both of them to start … The top three picks went according to plan — Blake Griffin to the Clippers, Hasheem Thabeet to Memphis, Professor James Harden to Oklahoma City — before Sacramento made the first slightly surprising move by taking Tyreke Evans 4th, setting the stage for the Wolves to really shake things up … At #7, Nellie pissed off a room full of Knicks fans by taking Stephen Curry right before New York had a chance to get him, leaving poor Jordan Hill to get booed by the MSG hooligans. DeMar DeRozan (Toronto) and Brandon Jennings (Milwaukee) rounded out the top ten … Funniest moment of the night: Jennings decided last-minute to skip the Green Room, but after the Suns took Earl Clark 14th (rumored to be part of an Amar’e Stoudemire trade to Golden State), Jennings popped up onstage out of order to shake David Stern‘s hand. Yes, we had our first instance of a dude technically being late to the Draft … On the low, the biggest winners last night may have been the Raptors. They had a need for an athletic wing player, they filled it with DeRozan, and then called it a night. Mission accomplished … The biggest loser? DeJuan Blair, Sam Young and Chase Budinger dropped way lower than anyone would have predicted, but it has to be Patty Mills. We thought he could very easily go in the first round, yet he didn’t go until the Blazers took him at 55. Fifty-five! Some of the dudes picked ahead of Mills — like Indiana taking A.J. Price, the Hornets getting Marcus Thornton, some of the standard 2nd-round Euros you’ve never heard of — just didn’t make sense … And the strangest pick of the night: Taylor Griffin going to Phoenix 48th. That must have been an inside joke between Steve Kerr and Robin Lopez. Next year expect the Suns to take Ben Hansbrough … Although the Shaq trade went down on Wednesday, it still dominated ESPN’s draft broadcast yesterday, signficantly overshadowing the Vince Carter trade. Would this new version of the Cavs knock off the new Magic if they met in a series now? … We’re out like DeJuan’s first-round money …
1st. Rubio is going to the Knicks to team up with LBJ in 2010.
2nd. Darko is going to the Knicks to team up with LBJ in 2010.
Can somebody tell me about the rumored Amar’e Stoudemire trade to Golden State trade?
Is Steve Kerr trying to be the next Isiah Thomas, i mean the sun’s have got to get rid of him before he does anymore damage!!! I mean Taylor Griffin!!! Give me a break!
Poor Patty Mills, I feel for the guy. Suns should have drafted him as a backup to Nash instead of Taylor Griffin!
I mean Taylor Griffin, somebody tell me it’s a joke! How the fuck does this guy get drafted! Taylor Griffin is gettin free money! Damn Taylor Griffin!!!
CLE v ORL – shooters + lack of perimeter defense killed Cavs, word war come playoffs between Shaq “the Big OH” and Dwight. PHX is looking to run once again. run or rebuild.
What did people want Minni to do with their picks? Draft a crappy shooting guard like derozan or some forward/center that has few skills just because it fills a position?
-They obviously did a good draft. Why would you draft a rookie pg and give him the keys to the team without earning it??! let em compete for the spot if Rubio is so “amazing” or if this is yi jianlian all over again.
-Hilarious that Rubio and his Advisors talked about how this kid just wanted some “minutes.” Now he’s going to have to prove himself just to get more pt than johnny flynn. Sorry, but im in the camp that thinks flynn will eat him alive with his tough defense and the quickness.
Did anyone forget that sebastian telfair is in Minny? You better get a couple more pgs then.
I don’t understand the wasted picks starting in the late 1st/early 2nd. Suns with Taylor Griffin, Cavs with who knows at 30. Hell, the Suns with Earl Clark at 14. I mean, could Blair or Young or Budinger or Mills be a little more valuable there, if not as a contributor than as a piece in a trade? I dunno. I guess we can only wait and see. But I wouldn’t be surprised if Steve Kerr and the Suns part ways before the summer league is starts.
Anyhow, I has to think the T-Wolves are shipping Rubio to NYC for…David Lee? Duhon? I’m not sure, but the Flynn/Rubio thing smells real fishy to me.
Yeah, the Rubio and Flynn selections are tough to figure. Both of them are full-time points, they’re used to having the ball in their hands all the time. It’s going to be real awkward for both to flip between standing around and playing points. That doesn’t put either in a position to succeed.
I think it’s worse for Rubio. At least Flynn will go up against other point guards because he has no other choice at his size. But Rubio will have to compete against other 2 guards. He has to go up against much tougher defenders than he would face playing point guard. He also loses the one physical plus tool he enjoyed: good size for his position. He was already stretching it athletically–the guy can hardly jump, he shoots like a player from the 1960s–now he’s actually even slightly undersized when you factor in his 6’7 wingspan.
I notice Dick Vitale did not say his usual line, “Yeeeaahhh BABY!”
I still think Minnesota should have gone with Curry instead of Flynn. Curry is bigger, stronger, better shooter, more marketable, and a bigger trade bait if that’s what they want to do. Flynn is too small to do anything relevant in the NBA.
Expect P Mills to earn mad respect over the next 12 months…55 reasons to have a massive chip on his shoulder – go get ’em Patty!
I hope he plays in that number or gets it tattooed on his forehead to keep him rolling – Watch your back J Bayless…
I’m starting to really believe that Kerr is actively trying to become the worst GM in history, and Sarver is trying to disgust all Suns fans from coming to any games next season.
At Post #2 — Here you go. Got it off another site.
The Warriors’ potential trade for Amare Stoudemire. As widely reported, the trade couldn’t be completed until July 1 because of the base-year status of Warriors’ center Andris Biedrins, who would be in the package going to Phoenix. The Suns would also receive Stephen Curry, who was picked No. 7 pick by Golden State and would go to Phoenix as part of the deal.
Minny deserves an A+ for taking the best player available no matter the position. For example, if Matt Millen listened to the critics and didn’t take the best player available the Lions would never have gotten a superstar WR like Calvin Johnson. It’s great to finally have a GM that knows what he is doing in Minny.
After living in AZ for 6 years before coming NWest, I can Say this: FIRE STEVE KERR! FIRE STEVE KERR! FIRE STEVE KERR!
I think I heard an echo in America West…what a tool
The Cavs must still be high on JJ Hickson, even though he was wearing a suit for the whole playoffs, to have not taken Blair.
Marcus Thorton is the real deal. I’ve seen him play live a couple times, and also went early to some games just to watch him shoot. I think that he landed right were he should have, although I wouldn’t have been surprised if he went in the late 30’s or early 50’s…Mills should’ve been picked earlier though.
Dionte XMAS did not get drafted?
What about that Texas Longhorns shooter?
Dime, I know you are working on it.
Abrams from Texas? not drafted…I don’t think. AJ price that low too….I believe he is a steal. Jennings playing for the Bucks? Who is he gonna give dimes to?
how is no one talking about the spurs…they needed a backup big and dajuan blair falls to them in the 2nd round…
he essentially has to come and just be the 4th big behind Duncan, Bonner, Gooden and just be the rebounder that he is
and they still got TP, Mason JR, Jefferson, Ginobili, Finley, Udoka, George Hill…and you know Bowen is coming back after getting bought out
Just more craftiness by RC Buford and Pop
Steve Kerr what a loser…….. Griffin before Mills
Dajuan Blair fell because he got red flagged for his knee injuries and team doctors would not sign off on him. I hope they are wrong but one NBA exec said “doctors know more now than they used to” which is saying with the technology we have we can tell that Blair’s knees are not long for this world.
To those who didn’t catch it last night you should search for Steve Kerr’s draft interview. He said:
“we are not a championship team any more so we are are transitioning, we are exploring options to get cap flexibility and young talent”
I think it was the most blatant white flag waiving I’ve ever heard from an NBA GM.
@#9
No way in hell is Curry stronger than Flynn. As for the marketability issue, have you noticed the banner ads on this site for the past week?
@13 – Using Matt Millen in to backup your argument is an awful idea.
Wolves need to trade picks with Sacramento pronto! Looking at Rubio’s face when they mentioned him staying warm was telling that his people may force a trade or he is back overseas. I don’t know how eager he is to just be in the L without being in the right situation. Wolves got two great picks, but they need to move on of those PGs. I’m sure there is another time that would really Love one of them. (Sac, Detroit, Portland?)
Blair, Young, Chase all fall is crazy. They are going to really improve their respective teams.
Memphis instantly has a much better more balanced team. Carroll and Young are studs. Thabeet will help them run as he did with UConn. I really like what they did.
Sixers getting Jrue…ah…I don’t know how to feel about that. I don’t see him as a great game changer, but he is young and is a bigger PG that will run with us. I have to see more of him. I just don’t like how quiet the Sixers were when guys were getting snatched up for nothing (cash, future 2nd round picks)…We can always bring in Christmas and try to package Dalembert and Willie in some kind of trade. I still want to go after Sessions and Gortat…We’ll see…
Utah had a great draft! Sutton fits there more than anywhere. He is Memo-lite. Maynor is solid backup to complement and play with Deron in the backcourt at times.
I love Earl Clark with the Suns. He is a better version of Diaw. I just hope they allow him to grow and push him to compete. If they pull off that trade with GS it is a win for the Suns, not so much for GS.
I’m still just confused by what the Wolves did.
Also Lakers made a really weak play. I really think they could’ve got a good 2nd round pick like Chase or Young that could help now and upgrade their backup wing position, but I guess they are going to hold on to Sasha and Trevor.
why the f**k did the wolves draft 4 point guards, and why did they waste the 6th pick on a back up rookie pg for the starting rookie point gurad would they be better having a bit of experience behing rubio!
So why not draft curry instead of flynn given them a scorer and shooter from the outside to pair up in the back court with rubio!!!! Then they could have the youngster startin 5 in the league, they would still suk next year but wud be a watch for the future! Love, jefferson, brewer, curry, rubio!
The Hornets going with Thornton over Mills doesn’t make sense? They’d just drafted CP’s backup in the first round in Darren Collison. What do they want two backup PGs for? They’re not Minnesota or something….
Did not watch one second of the draft. MJ>>>>>>>>>>>>>NBA Draft
Curry blows. The 2 guys we didnt want anything to do with were Thabeet and Curry. Curry is a good story but at 6 it would have made me puke.
Just gonna repost my thoughts on the trade:
‘QQ goes hard like carmello / QQ make these niggas look yellow
QQ livin big like amar’e / QQ makes these niggas look sorry’
‘Also, QQ probably aint commented on Vince yet cuz he’s too busy celebrating. That move is trouble for my Celtics’
Haha. Made me laugh yall.
Yall know that I’m not a big VC fan. He’s getting almost the same hate from as TMac. I call them the ‘Soft as pudding cousins’ remember?
This is why:
1. Carter is a gunner. Even with all the ‘He is now mature’ talk, a gunner will always have that rabid urge to shoot the ball. It never goes away completely.
2. Carter, IMO, doesn’t play with heart. I dunno, but I prefer solid players that play hard over superstars that are soft.
3. Chemistry. Hmmm.. Will he and Dwight mesh? Will he accept his role? How about Turk, our fourth quarter guy, how will he play with a wing scorer by his side?
Of course, this is good news for the fact the my Magic are now really gearing up for the chip.
Teams don’t make moves like these if they ain’t getting ready to dominate. That is ALWAYS a good sign.
About VC though… I REALLY FUCKING HOPE HE’LL GET IT THIS TIME.
^Sorry… Used the ‘Skipper’ nickname.
LOL. That bitch who uses my name is so fucking irritating,I figured I use another name to still represent the Magic.
@QQ/Skipper
You think the Magic are going to re-sign Turk now that they have VC? I am hearing that Turk is out after the VC trade.
@skipper
Now that the magic have vince there’s no way they’re resigning hedo.
Uh oh Rubio’s worst nightmare just happened.Now Flynn is gonna show him everyday just how much better he is than him.I like Minny picks though.Rubio Flynn and Ellington.Good job.San An came up with Blair too.His knees might not hold up for 10 but Im sure Pop will take 3 good years starting NOW.JRUE HOLIDAY!Dont know much but I hope u as tough as I heard.
Kerr is as bad a GM as he was a good sports journalist and shooter before that. That said, his hands have been tied by Sarver. Both of them ruined the Suns, but if I have to give one the majority of the blame it would be Sarver. As for the Carter trade, I’m not as high on it as most people seem to be. The Magic beat teams last year not just because of their big three, but because of their depth. Not many teams have great role players who can shoot and play D. Carter is a nice piece but the Magic needed a slasher, and I’m not sure that’s Carter at age 32. I also think Carter’s late-game record is very inflated. Right now if the two teams met I’d give it to the Cavs. If they can cover Howard like the Lakers did they’ve got a shot, and the Magic just shot the lights out against the Cavs; not sure if that could last.
Like the Raps pickup in the draft, but the Wolves confuse me. Rubio is a great pickup but getting Flynn is weird. If both start one will get eaten alive by opposing 2’s. If one starts at a time neither will get enough playing time and a Ford/Calderon situation could develop. I also didn’t like Kahn’s trade to the Wizards, so I’m just going to assume Kahn is a shitty GM for now. Should be nothing new for Wolves fans.
I should have made clear that I thought the Magic gave up some really nice role players to get Carter, by the way.
all the teams that slept on Dejuan Blair will be sorry for not picking him up he’s one of those diamonds in the rough the same with sam young who the hornets were dumb enough not to take the spurs were the best team getting richard jefferson at the 99 cent store and now 2 good players that were slept on in the draft pop and the spurs have done it again.
@ 31 and 32:
I am optimistic that they will, but yeah, they probably won’t. But I guess the grit and passion he contributed to the Finals run has really endeared him to us Magic fans, and management will surely find a way to address that.
Tyreke Evans… I am going to root for the Kings now. Tyreke is the man. He will be the best player in this draft!
I thought the Hornets were going to take Blair but apparently he was never on their board. I guess they were scared of his knees like everyone else. If Hansbrough wasn’t available they were always going to take a guard. According to Byron Scott on the radio they wanted Collison, Maynor, Teague, or Thornton. Ended up getting two of them.
My thoughts on the draft= Great trades for Orlando and Atlanta. I cant believe Minnesota drafted so many point guards.. I think Jennings, Evans, and Griffin will be very good.. I like how most of the players talked and conducted themselves.. I have a feeling that Rubio will be a bust. I love Curry’s game but was surprised that Golden State went for another shooter like that… Was surprised MJ drafted a Duke guy.. But the fact that Gerald Henderson loves golf means that he’ll be playing a lot with MJ lol.. Jordan Hill seems like he could be a Mikki Moore type..
The Nets and Suns are screwing up their teams. I am surprised the Bucks went with a PG because they already have 2 good ones. I think Hansborough may end up being overrated and like a Mark Madsen type.. I like the trade for the Spurs and I hear the guys they drafted will contribute right away.
That would be pretty wild if the Magic kept Hedo but I am not sure they need him now. Vince does everything Hedo can do and does it better (passing, shooting). On top of that he is only 2 years older than Hedo.
I think the Magic would be better to go after a more skilled post player to put beside Dwight. They have more than enough players who can hit the 3 now (Carter, Rashard, Jameer) and should probably address the fact that Dwight’s offensive game is still very raw (option a and b are dunk..and those are the only options) .
Off Topic but is it just me or has NBA.com been offline for the past 12 hours or more? That has to be pissing stern off
@ Kobeef
Well, VC does it better.. ON PAPER. We all know how it works, bro.
That’s the thing about VC, man. Like TMac, you never know what you will get. Will he accept his role and do the things you said, like pass the ball? Or will he still be the bitch ass who whines a lot and is soft as shit?
I mean, Hedo’s a goofy dude who shoots awkward jumpers, but he BRINGS IT EVERY SINGLE GAME. He plays hard, he plays with hard, he leads.
I’ve gotta be honest, although I’m a VC hater, learning that he is now part of my team sparked some excitement in me. I’m not gonna lie. He’s a big name, and getting players like that always stirs things up.
I just hope he becomes more than a just a name, and more of a player who plays hard and gives it all. In other words, a player who FINALLY do what it takes for his team to win.
*he plays with HEART.
LOL, sorry.
I play with hard too. *wink wink
@ fallinup
HAHA!
I was like ‘OH SHIIIIIIIIIIIIIT’ when I saw my comment. LOL.
YAY FOR UNINTENTIONAL SEXUAL INNUENDOS! hahaha.
I like how stern brought #8 pick Jennings out after the 10th pick
Yeah – I remember the last part of VC career in Toronto and it was ugly. The guy was clearly mailing it in.
That said, I was blown away by the way he played last year. Not only was he an iron man (very non-vince behavior) but there were many nights where he was taking a back seat to Harris and dishing out a lot of assists. It is never certain but he seems to have finally turned the corner and is willing to to what it takes to make his team win..even if it isn’t good for his stats.
I do like Hedo – and loved the “best in the league at making bad shots” status he achieved in the playoffs.
@ Kobeef:
I really really hope the new Vince will show up in Orlando.
I am optimistic now.
But if he goes back to his bitchass ways, I’ll burn him even if he’s on my team.
the rockets are making crazy moves under the radar…
