Wolves make waves on Draft Night; Vince goes to Orlando

Say this much for new Timberwolves GM David Kahn: He might be the worst comedian in the NBA (his jokes last night bombed like Kramer on “Comicview”), but in the few weeks he’s been on the job, he’s made the Wolves relevant for the first time since they had KG. In almost every media outlet’s recap of last night’s NBA Draft, the Wolves were one of the lead stories, with half the experts thinking they killed it and deserved an A+, and the other half wondering if Kahn is smoking that same stuff Prince had when he made Graffiti Bridge … The Wolves used the 5th pick on Ricky Rubio, then took Jonny Flynn with the 6th pick. They also snatched up Ty Lawson 18th (later trading him to Denver) and Nick Calathes (later trading him to Dallas) in the second round — so before the trades took effect, using four of their six picks on point guards. (Wayne Ellington and Dutch big man Henk Norel were the other two.) Rumors are swirling that Rubio or Flynn will be traded, but if not, that means the Wolves essentially used a Top-6 pick on a backup, because both of them can’t start. Dick Vitale screamed that a Rubio/Flynn backcourt “will get a coach fired,” but Kahn said in an on-air interview that he sees Flynn as a scoring point guard (maybe like Steve Francis?) and Rubio as a playmaker, as if he wants both of them to start … The top three picks went according to plan — Blake Griffin to the Clippers, Hasheem Thabeet to Memphis, Professor James Harden to Oklahoma City — before Sacramento made the first slightly surprising move by taking Tyreke Evans 4th, setting the stage for the Wolves to really shake things up … At #7, Nellie pissed off a room full of Knicks fans by taking Stephen Curry right before New York had a chance to get him, leaving poor Jordan Hill to get booed by the MSG hooligans. DeMar DeRozan (Toronto) and Brandon Jennings (Milwaukee) rounded out the top ten … Funniest moment of the night: Jennings decided last-minute to skip the Green Room, but after the Suns took Earl Clark 14th (rumored to be part of an Amar’e Stoudemire trade to Golden State), Jennings popped up onstage out of order to shake David Stern‘s hand. Yes, we had our first instance of a dude technically being late to the Draft … On the low, the biggest winners last night may have been the Raptors. They had a need for an athletic wing player, they filled it with DeRozan, and then called it a night. Mission accomplished … The biggest loser? DeJuan Blair, Sam Young and Chase Budinger dropped way lower than anyone would have predicted, but it has to be Patty Mills. We thought he could very easily go in the first round, yet he didn’t go until the Blazers took him at 55. Fifty-five! Some of the dudes picked ahead of Mills — like Indiana taking A.J. Price, the Hornets getting Marcus Thornton, some of the standard 2nd-round Euros you’ve never heard of — just didn’t make sense … And the strangest pick of the night: Taylor Griffin going to Phoenix 48th. That must have been an inside joke between Steve Kerr and Robin Lopez. Next year expect the Suns to take Ben Hansbrough … Although the Shaq trade went down on Wednesday, it still dominated ESPN’s draft broadcast yesterday, signficantly overshadowing the Vince Carter trade. Would this new version of the Cavs knock off the new Magic if they met in a series now? … We’re out like DeJuan’s first-round money …