‘Wolves Negotiating Kevin Love Trade Only With Cavs

Various reports over the last week had the Bulls and Warriors as possible landing spots for Kevin Love, but it is now believed — according to Marc Stein and Brian Windhorst of ESPN — the Cavs remain the only team the Timberwolves were talking to on Wednesday about a possible Love swap before the end of August, but after the August 23 date when No. 1 pick Andrew Wiggins becomes available to involve in the package.
Last week, it was believed the Bulls had entered the fray in the jockeying to acquire the 25-year-old Love, but even with all their assets, some of whom they might not be so keen on giving up, they can’t compete with Cleveland’s purported offer of Andrew Wiggins, Anthony Bennett and a future first rounder. Even after Wiggins signed his rookie deal, it might only be to make the offer more palatable for the ‘Wolves since the Cavs remain the favorites to land Love.
Here’s ESPN.com on the latest Kevin Love trade development, where Chicago and Golden State appear to have dropped out of the Love sweepstakes altogether:
The Minnesota Timberwolves were engaged in serious Kevin Love trade talks with no teams other than the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, adding to the growing belief around the NBA that Love teaming up with LeBron James is inevitable, according to sources briefed on the situation.
After ESPN.com reported last week that the Cavaliers remain the front-runners to acquire Love in a trade co-headlined by No. 1 overall draft pick Andrew Wiggins, sources this week have described the Cavs as the only team in contention for Love. Sources say the Chicago Bulls have become increasingly pessimistic about their chances of trumping Cleveland’s offer, while the Golden State Warriors remained unwilling to bend on their longstanding refusal to surrender Klay Thompson in a deal for Love.
Aside from Wednesday’s report from Stein and Windhorst, Anthony Bennett was pulled from a Canadian pro-am by his agent, who also happens to represent Love, furthering speculation he’ll be included in Cleveland’s offer.
Then there was Love’s decision to withdraw from Team USA camp before the 2014 FIBA World Cup in Spain this summer, stoking the embers surrounding his move to Cleveland. His withdrawal avoids potentially hurting his trade value were he to get injured or underwhelm on the international stage.
Then there were the reports Minnesota was interested in acquiring Thaddeus Young from Philadelphia, a move for a power forward who likely replaces Love’s spot in the Minnesota starting lineup.
Perhaps the only real update, aside from Chicago and Golden State dropping out of the race, involves Love’s contract. He’s now unlikely to sign an extension with the Cavs before next summer when he’ll become an unrestricted free agent. Except, he’s not opting out in order to test the free agency market, he can just sign a larger deal if he opts out and re-signs with Cleveland than he could if he signed an extension before the October 31 deadline this year.
Although Love, 25, is expected to opt for free agency after next season even if he’s dealt to Cleveland, sources say that’s purely because he can secure a far more lucrative contract next summer than he could going the extension route. ESPN.com reported earlier this month that Love is highly intrigued by the idea of playing alongside his Olympic teammate on a full-time basis and is not put off by the fact that James’ new contract with the Cavs spans only two seasons and includes a player option to return to free agency next summer.
The NBA is adamant no deal can transpire involving Wiggins until 30 days have passed since he signed his rookie deal with the Cavs. That 30 day window is up August 23 and it appears more not so much if a Love-to-Cavs deal gets done, but when, with that final week in August as the most likely scenario for a conclusion to this summer-long streak of Love speculation.
Who will the Cavs ultimately give up to acquire Love?
If Kevin Love don’t resign with Cavaliers next season after the trade, it will be “Jokes Of The Years” for Cleveland. It’s so ‘funny’ and ‘stupid’ for the Cleveland GM that trying trading out 2 Future Jade + 1 Future Rookie for an undecided gold that was in last year of his contract. Somebody please give Cleveland GM a wake-up slap in his faces. If the Cavaliers really want to trade, they should get an All Star Center with Wiggins and Bennett and signed Love in next year free agency. Then Cleveland with be a perfect team. What an idiot!!!
My understanding is that Love wants to come to Cleveland for a long time.
Agreed… Sorry people it’s looks good on paper. With Love they can’t get pass Chicago. With Wiggins and Bennett they have a better chance of getting out of the East. NBA history dictate this. The Columnist fails to mention injuries and defense. In addition, no offensive team ever won a championship. Researching the last ten years. NBA history dictate this. [hangtime.blogs.nba.com]
San Antonio quote: SA blueprint!
Basically, they needed to better contesting shots, both inside and outside. Easier said than done, but some shifts in personnel certainly helped. Tiago Splitter had two years in the Spurs’ system under his belt, Kawhi Leonard had one under his, and both have played bigger over the last two seasons.
In that time, the Spurs allowed just 93.4 points per 100 possessions in 1,907 minutes with Leonard and Splitter on the floor, the lowest on-court DefRtg of any two-man pair in the league that has played at least 1,200 minutes together over the last two seasons. The tandem of Splitter and Tim Duncan has protected the paint as well as any big man combination in the league. And Leonard has quickly become one of the world’s best perimeter defenders.
Their teammates and coach were quick to point out the importance of those Leonard and Splitter, but also said that there has just been a better collective focus on the defensive end of the floor over the last two years.
Yes the Spurs’ defense was amazing but the important factor was borrowed from the Magic Johnson Lakers of old…you got to have a great, deep bench. Everyone who called off the bench performed well. There were times in the series that the Heat had their starters on the court and the Spurs had their bench in, thus allowing the Spurs’ starters to get a good rest. My congratulations to Pops and the management staff of the Spurs for a job well done.
If this goes through, the League should ban Cleveland from EVER receiving the number overall pick again. I get the reason you trade for Love now, but for goodness sake, he is NOT the answer. Play LBJ at the 4 and give one year for Wiggins + Bennett to learn and then watch the veterans come flocking to play in Cleveland for next to nothing.
How do you know he isn’t the answer? I find it strange so many fans are up in arms about this but league experts generally consider it a good move on the Cavs part.
To me, it’s a no-brainer. If they can get Love, they go for him. Love will be the best teammate Lebron has ever had. I know not everyone will agree with me on that but I honestly don’t think 2010-11 Wade was as good as 2014 Love. Not to mention Love is a much better fit beside Lebron.
I always respect your comment UA, but how is Love any better than Bosh as a team mate right now? We both know Love’s regular season statistics out match Bosh’s, but Love has also proven he provides stats, not wins. Love’s team defense is shoddy and he isn’t a rim protector. Bosh was the 3rd option, but played inside defense and outside shooting.
Relying on LBJ to be the tank he has been in the past, is going to wear him out more. That is where Wiggins young legs come in. LBJ can move to the PF roll and provide outside shooting and rebounding and the outlet pass, all things Love does.
I honestly don’t respect Bosh that much these days. I felt like he is turning into Sam Perkins when he can be so much more. But the worst part of Bosh’s transformation the last couple years has been his rebounding. The Heat badly needed a good rebounder and that’s one task Bosh would not adjust to. And Bosh’s interior defense is pretty questionable. He excelled at guarding bigs away from the basket and defending pick and rolls aggressively due to his quickness.
I agree with you about Love not being a rim protector. But the Cavs also have Varejao, who always plays his ass off and is willing to do whatever the team needs from him. Lebron’s never played with a guy like Love, who is an absolute beast on the boards and has to be accounted for on offense constantly. Love’s basketball intelligence is what I like about him, and I think he’ll fit seamlessly with Lebron. Lebron shouldn’t get worn out as he did in Miami last year because Love and Irving should be capable of playing a ton of minutes (unlike Wade’s sorry ass).
I guess we’ll see. My agreement with this trade is partly because I am not as confident about Wiggins as some appear to be.
Kevin Love is a great player and only 25 years old. Kyrie, Lebron, and Love would be a great trio for years, but I also think it’s a good deal for Minnesota. I think getting Wiggens and Bennett is huge. They should also be able to shed some salary and possibly pick up Thadeus Young.
This team will be much better with Love. We all know Love can score and rebound but he is also an under-rated defender.