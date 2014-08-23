‘Wolves Welcome Wiggins, Bennett, Young, LaVine With “Fierce” Newspaper Ad

Kevin Love is out, Andrew Wiggins is in, and a new era for the Minnesota Timberwolves has begun. To welcome Wiggins, fellow trade acquisitions Anthony Bennett and Thaddeus Young, and rookie Zach LaVine to the franchise, the ‘Wolves took out a newspaper ad promising a “fierce” attitude.

Below is a photo of today’s edition of the St. Paul Pioneer Press. True to form of the Love-Wiggins saga from the very beginning, the ad actually ran before the deal was officially announced earlier today.

#twolves release trade details in ad, guessing in both papers. This from today's early @PioneerPress Sunday edition pic.twitter.com/Y3P8MK7q7c — John Shipley (@johnDshipley) August 23, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Fierce?

Fierce.

Whether you find the ad’s choice of adjective unintentionally humorous or not, the Timberwolves’ wholesale overhaul deserves front-page recognition. As bad as being forced to trade Love was, the package they received in exchange for him is almost equally good. It likely won’t lead to additional wins this season, but the presence of Wiggins and company keep Minnesota’s future at least as bright as its been the past few seasons with Love as face of the franchise.

What do you think?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.