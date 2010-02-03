Women Love Them Some Rudy Fernandez

How much do the ladies love Rudy Fernandez? So much that they’re willing to to risk the wrath of arena security and the legal consequences that come along with running on to the court during a timeout to hug Rudy and to tell them how much they love him.
From yesterday’s OregonLive Blazers blog post from Jason Quick:
February 02, 2010, 4:30PM
With the NBA’s All-Star Weekend headed to Dallas on Feb.12-14, let’s hope the Mavericks and the NBA have a better handle on security than they did Saturday when the Trail Blazers were in town.
During a timeout with 41 seconds left in regulation, two women walked onto the court and into the Trail Blazers huddle. One woman wrapped her arms around the waist of Blazers guard Rudy Fernandez from behind. Fernandez, who was not in the game but focused on the plays being diagrammed by coach Nate McMillan, was stunned.
“I was surprised,” Fernandez said. “I was listening to the coach on the bench and behind me, she touches me and says, ‘Rudy, I love you. Nice to meet you. Good game.’
“I said, ‘What?”’
Blazers guard Jerryd Bayless, who was on the perimeter of the huddle, said he saw the whole event transpire.
“They were drunk, obviously,” Bayless said. “I was actually close to Rudy, but when I saw them coming, and once they got onto the court, I stepped back.”
The women were ushered away from the huddle, and amazingly allowed to return to their courtside seats under the basket and watch the remainder of the game, which went to overtime.
McMillan said he hadn’t heard of the incident, but was wide-eyed when told the details on Tuesday.
“What about security?” McMillan asked. “That’s not good. I mean, really. If they came out on the floor …”
Not sure what’s better – that the women were just allowed to go back to their seats or that Bayless saw the trouble coming and just stepped back, got out of the way and didn’t warn anybody.
Read the full story HERE.
*newsflash* the women were actually identified as dirk nowitzki and mike miller.
No got-yo-back points for Bayless on that one.. shit and thats ur point??
WTF lol
But the asshole in me wouldve let them walk up too.. he probably saw 2 drunks females and thought “oh shit let this be a good one” lol
LMAO @ THE NATURAL
Kyle Korver and Rudy together in Utah would make the women lose it lol.
Real question is what did the women look like.
Bayless might have been steppin back cause they look like they had been hit with a bag of hot nickles!
@POPPI GEE: i doubt they looked that broke considering they were sitting courtside IN dallas. although, i wouldn’t put it past them being “escorts” hired by mark cuban to distract the opposing team…
Laughing out loud at Poppi Gee saying that Bayless stepped back because the women “look like they had been hit with a bag of hot nickles!”
@ thenatural
You may be right but you just never know lol, Ugly people have money for courtside seats too lol. I agree though you never know with Mark Cuban.
@PC
LOL I think we all have done the step back if you have a homeboy that got approached by a “hot nickles chick” lol. Then ya boi be mad cause you left him hangin hahahah.
as a woman, I would have to say, “why?!”
he is not manly at ALL.
Rudy “DABOY” Fernandez!!!
LOL @ LakeShow84
Should have gave each lady a kiss!
Could we at least get a picture of the girls – instead of Rudy’s ugly mug.
@ rif
Greg Oden wasnt around so they went for Rudy instead
Gender discrimination. I should be allowed to walk on to the court, put my arms around a Knicks City Dancer and then be escorted back to my seat.
LOL Its Dirk Nowitzki`s delinquent ex-fiancee Crystal Taylor. Her blogger name is Demondog and she’s been seen commenting on an article About German men being the worst in the sack. Ouch! and guess who made #1… [blogtown.portlandmercury.com]
That said; She has target Rudy!!!…
Run Rudy Run!!!