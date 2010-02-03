Women Love Them Some Rudy Fernandez

How much do the ladies love Rudy Fernandez? So much that they’re willing to to risk the wrath of arena security and the legal consequences that come along with running on to the court during a timeout to hug Rudy and to tell them how much they love him.

From yesterday’s OregonLive Blazers blog post from Jason Quick:

February 02, 2010, 4:30PM

With the NBA’s All-Star Weekend headed to Dallas on Feb.12-14, let’s hope the Mavericks and the NBA have a better handle on security than they did Saturday when the Trail Blazers were in town.

During a timeout with 41 seconds left in regulation, two women walked onto the court and into the Trail Blazers huddle. One woman wrapped her arms around the waist of Blazers guard Rudy Fernandez from behind. Fernandez, who was not in the game but focused on the plays being diagrammed by coach Nate McMillan, was stunned.

“I was surprised,” Fernandez said. “I was listening to the coach on the bench and behind me, she touches me and says, ‘Rudy, I love you. Nice to meet you. Good game.’

“I said, ‘What?”’

Blazers guard Jerryd Bayless, who was on the perimeter of the huddle, said he saw the whole event transpire.

“They were drunk, obviously,” Bayless said. “I was actually close to Rudy, but when I saw them coming, and once they got onto the court, I stepped back.”

The women were ushered away from the huddle, and amazingly allowed to return to their courtside seats under the basket and watch the remainder of the game, which went to overtime.

McMillan said he hadn’t heard of the incident, but was wide-eyed when told the details on Tuesday.

“What about security?” McMillan asked. “That’s not good. I mean, really. If they came out on the floor …”