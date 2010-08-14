World Basketball Festival: BLVD 134

You’ve seen the gear designed specifically for the World Basketball Festival, but have you copped it yet? The colors. The countries. The players. The shoes. The jerseys. The gear. Maybe you’ve seen the pictures dotting the viral landscape. Maybe you planned your whole summer around the NYC leg of Team USA’s quest for World Championship gold. Whether you’re a basketball enthusiast going through summertime withdrawal symptoms or a sneakerhead who’s just got to have the next hottest thing, BLVD 134 is the place to be. It popped up in July, and it’s holding it down for Nike, Jordan Brand and Converse along with some limited edition customization. If you’re going to hit up The Ball Room, walk down the block and check out BLVD 134.

BLVD 134 is located at 268 West 134th Street, New York, NY 10030. Check ’em out on Facebook too.

