World Basketball Festival: Nike Mobile Unit

If you’ve been around New York City for the past month, you’ve probably seen a huge bus driving around with a giant Kevin Durant picture on it. Well, that’s the Nike Mobile Unit. Built especially for the World Basketball Festival, these guys are everywhere! And why not? Offering exclusive product and customization, once you step onboard, you next destination is fresh. Check out what they’ve got inside.

