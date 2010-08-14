World Basketball Festival: Signature Moves

Every player has their own signature move. You just might not know it. Whether it’s the crossover pull-up, fadeaway in the corner or the moving screen, if you want to figure out yours, just ask your boys. As for the signature moves of NBA superstars, you can remember practicing those in your driveway growing up. And for those that came through Rucker Park for the World Basketball Festival, they got a special experience.

Selecting from a list of moves from members of the USA Basketball squad, people had a chance to recreate those plays and have them live on a poster. Signing up on an iPad, players got a chance to watch the moves a couple of times before they chose what pair of shoes they’d like to do work in. Once they were all laced up, they hit the court for the image capture sequence. Performing the move in front of a green screen, the results are amazing. Other than going home with the poster, everyone’s video was also uploaded to Nike.com.

Check out some photos from the whole process below…

