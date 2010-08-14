World Basketball Festival: The Ball Room

The Ball Room is a celebration of the past, present and future of the game of basketball through the lens of the Tri-Brand experience. Nike, Jordan Brand and Converse come together for the very first time at the World Basketball Festival to celebrate 100 years of basketball innovation through one-of-a-kind memorabilia, unique product and interactive digital experiences which are placed in exhibits and displays throughout the 1250 square foot space. So in-between all the action here at Rucker Park, make sure you stop through and check it out.

Here’s a preview of what’s on display:

The Jersey Wall shows the evolution of the basketball jersey with six distinctive jersey sets, four of which are on loan from the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. The showcase features a 1930’s NYC Harlem Renaissance jersey, a 1984 Chris Mullin USA Olympic jersey, a 1985 Michael Jordan Chicago Bulls jersey, a 1994 Larry Johnson USA Basketball jersey, a 2008 LeBron James Replica USA Olympic jersey and a 2010 China FIBA jersey. Under each jersey sits a basketball representing the evolution of the basketball. Three of the six basketballs are on loan from the HOF as well.

The Legends Wall pays homage to some of basketball’s most iconic shoes, figures and moments with posters and historical artifacts placed throughout the wall. The Legends Wall honors basketball pioneers like Dr. James Naismith and Chuck Taylor, while paying respect to the G.O.A.T. and current international superstars. Some artifacts on loan from the HOF on the wall include a vintage basketball, a size 22 Converse All Star worn by Bob Lanier (who claims to be the last NBA player to wear the shoe) and Kobe Bryant‘s Nike Air Zoom 1, which he scored 81 points in on January 22, 2006 against the Toronto Raptors. The wall also features five iPads with Signature Moves from LeBron, Yi Jianlian, Kevin Durant and five of NYC’s most iconic streetballers.

The Footwear Wall displays the evolution of the basketball shoe through the Tri-Brand lens. The wall features 16 legendary shoes spanning from the 1917 Converse All Star, which are on loan from the HOF, to the groundbreaking 2010 Nike Zoom Hyperfuse. The collection even includes the actual 1986 Converse Weapons worn by Magic Johnson, also on loan from the HOF.

The Innovation/Future Display details how a specific shoe model from Nike, Jordan Brand and Converse was made. The display includes videos and original sketches along with various materials and items that inspired the concept and design of the shoe.

Lastly, the Make Me Better/Basketball Evolution Wall features five 55-inch touch screens with two linear digital interactive experiences. The touch screens feature a Signature Moves timeline and a Foundations timeline. The top timeline focuses specifically on Signature Moves of 13 Tri-Brand athletes and five NYC street legends, while the bottom timeline, or the Foundations timeline, focuses on how shoe innovations have helped make the athlete better. The Foundations timeline represents Tri-Brand innovations and brand experiences that coincide with Nike, Jordan Brand and Converse shoes and shoe moments that coincide with the game of basketball. In all, the Foundations timeline features 48 total shoes. Every shoe features a lateral shot and pinch zoom capabilities and some shoes feature 360 degree views.

The Ball Room is located at 2490 Frederick Douglass Blvd. (at 133rd Street), New York, NY 10030.

