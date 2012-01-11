World Premiere: Yelawolf Feat. Kid Rock “Let’s Roll” Music Video

01.11.12 7 years ago 3 Comments

I first saw Yelawolf perform in Atlanta in May 2010, and right away I knew he was bound to be a star. Today, he releases the music video for his new single “Let’s Roll,” featuring Kid Rock. You may have seen the Alabama-born rapper perform this track on Conan (with Travis Barker on drums) this past December, but take a minute to watch this. Filmed in The Bronx and Gadsden, Ala., the music video also features a cameo by hip-hop pioneer DJ Kool Herc.

Produced by The Audibles, Mr. Pyro and Eminem, “Let’s Roll” is the second single from Yelawolf’s new album Radioactive, which is available now.

What do you think?

