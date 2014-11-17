Worse Air Ball: JaVale McGee Free Throw, Or Travis Wear Putback?

11.16.14

The Knicks outscored the Nuggets 31-8 in the second quarter on Sunday. During that second quarter stomping that led to a 109-93 win at the Garden — snapping a seven-game losing streak for the Knicks — JaVale McGee suffered the mortifying shame of the air ball on a free throw attempt. Except, that might not have been the worst air ball of the day, as Knicks rookie sub Travis Wear did his best to one-up McGee.

Here’s McGee ripping the nylon, but only after falling short of the rim:

McGee wouldn’t play at all in the second half, but Knicks sub Travis Wear certainly did with over eleven minutes of court time in the blowout win. After missing a runner short on his first field goal attempt, Wear got a nice offensive rebound after a Jason Smith miss, and went right back up only two feet away from the iron. But he didn’t hit anything on the putback attempt:

Wear did connect on his next attempt. Travis — who played at North Carolina and UCLA — has only attempted 22 shots in his entire career, after barely making the Knicks roster as the 15th man despite going undrafted in June’s draft.

Wear’s inexperience makes it worth pondering which air ball was more humiliating.

Which air ball was worse?

