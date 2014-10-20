Worst Flop Of Preseason? Lance Stephenson Wildly Embellishes Contact

Frankly, we’re not too concerned with flopping. The vast majority of today’s so-called flops involve players slightly embellishing contact that would merit a whistle even without such gesticulation. It’s telling that throughout tens of exhibition games, we’ve yet to come across a play that would get the league’s millions of armchair officials calling flop. Having said that, this one from Lance Stephenson – a repeat offender – is about as bad as it gets.

Yikes. Lance just can’t seem to get out of his own way – he’s too talented a player for stuff like this.

Stephenson was fined for flopping an incredible three times last season; no other player was even ticketed twice. It wouldn’t shock if the league took preemptive action before the regular season by docking him pay for this one, too.

We’d hoped that Stephenson had grown out of this type of thing – along with other antics – after signing a three-year, $27 million deal with the Charlotte Hornets this summer, but change is admittedly hard. Lance is no longer the little brother or sideshow act that he was with the Indiana Pacers, though. If he wants to not only reach his full potential but cash-in once his new contract expires, Stephenson needs to begin maturing on the court.

This, obviously, isn’t a good start.

How many times will Lance be fined for flopping this season?

