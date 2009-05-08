Would Ron Artest Have Been Suspended?

05.08.09 9 years ago 43 Comments

In Peter Vecsey’s column in the NY Post this morning he writes,

“The league was kind enough to send me the video and it appears to back up Bryant’s account. Still, if it was the other way around, and Artest had thrown the just-below-the-shoulder elbow, you know damn well he wouldn’t be uniform.”

True or false? If Ron Artest and Kobe Bryant were flip-flopped, and Ron-Ron had hit Kobe with the exact same elbow, would the League have suspended Artest for tonight’s game? And taking it one step further, would it have been fair to suspend Artest (and not Kobe) because of his previous suspensions and altercations. DISCUSS.

