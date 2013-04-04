Wrestlemania 29: Ryan Hollins Puts Goran Dragic in a Sleeper Hold

Wrestlemania 29 is this Sunday night in NY/NJ, and it looks like the Clippers’ Ryan Hollins is already set to go. Check out what he did to the Suns’ Goran Dragic last night: The two get tangled up and Hollins slaps on a sleeper hold and keeps it there well after the whistle blows while he’s arguing with the ref.

It’s sort of amazing that none of the Suns are more forceful here, ripping Hollins off of their point guard. This earned Hollins a flagrant 2 … but that can’t be as hurtful as the disappointment in Ralph Lawler‘s voice as Ryan escalates the fracas:

