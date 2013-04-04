Wrestlemania 29: Ryan Hollins Puts Goran Dragic in a Sleeper Hold

#Wrestlemania #Video #WWE
04.04.13 5 years ago

Wrestlemania 29 is this Sunday night in NY/NJ, and it looks like the Clippers’ Ryan Hollins is already set to go. Check out what he did to the Suns’ Goran Dragic last night: The two get tangled up and Hollins slaps on a sleeper hold and keeps it there well after the whistle blows while he’s arguing with the ref.

It’s sort of amazing that none of the Suns are more forceful here, ripping Hollins off of their point guard. This earned Hollins a flagrant 2 … but that can’t be as hurtful as the disappointment in Ralph Lawler‘s voice as Ryan escalates the fracas:

For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook

Around The Web

TOPICS#Wrestlemania#Video#WWE
TAGSDimeMagGORAN DRAGICRyan HollinsvideoWrestlemaniaWWE

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 20 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP