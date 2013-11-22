WWE Wrestling Superstar, John Cena, Teaches You How To Flop

11.22.13 5 years ago

We haven’t watched wrestling since the Undertaker locked the Ultimate Warrior in a coffin and severely distressed us one Saturday morning; although, adult wrestling fans make the best drinking buddies. That being said, WWE superstar John Cena â€” after years faking his tumbles to the wrestling mat â€” will gladly show you, and the rare NBA player who needs the help, how to flop.

Some players are already well-versed in the intricacies of flopping. So much so, they’re paying for their faux-fouls in the form of a fine. John Cena doesn’t care, he’s just trying to turn you into the world’s best flopper. Watch as Cena explains, on ESPN’s SportsNation, how we can all flop.

