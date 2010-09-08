X-Men: First Class NBA Villains

Every hero has a villain. LeBron James and the Miami Heat have turned themselves into the most hated team in the NBA after their orchestrated moves during free agency, a title they took from — depending on whom you ask — the Celtics or the Lakers.

Villains of the NBA seem to thrive when they’re loathed, not loved. The “Us against the world” mentality adds more fuel to the fire, but there have been plenty of villains throughout the years in the NBA other than the revamped Heat. Every team fan base has its own specific villains: draft busts who blossomed elsewhere, free agents who jilted the home fans, a bruiser who got into a beef with the good guys’ best player.

Similar to the X-Men: First Class piece I wrote yesterday, the villains have to be pretty good ballplayers. You have to be relevant to be really reviled. There are even some players that you could consider for both hero and villain status, or even a team itself. With that, here are some players (and a coach) who you could consider villains of the NBA:

Mike D’Antoni is Magneto

D’Antoni gets the nod as Magneto after his beef with Phil Jackson (Professor Xavier) during the Suns/Lakers game in ’07. D’Antoni was upset that Jackson called a timeout right after he did while the Lakers were up 111-78. D’Antoni went on to say, “I thought he disrespected our players, but he likes to play the mind game, and that’s fine. He might want to try and do it in playoff time when we bust them every time. We get them three more times. That’s fine.” Magneto, however, can allow his anger and ego to get the better of him, clouding the vision of his true goal — which is quite evident to the current Knicks coach.

LeBron James is Juggernaut

Possessing unheard of levels of the strength, stamina, and durability makes Juggernaut one of the most powerful beings in the Marvel Universe. The same can be said about LeBron James. ‘Bron is arguably the most athletic player in NBA history. He possesses the same strength, stamina, and durability as Juggernaut. Most notably, Juggernaut is unstoppable once in motion. At the same time, Juggernaut also betrayed his own family because he felt he would be better off, similar to LeBron leaving the Cavaliers, which practically put the city of Cleveland in ruins.

Dwyane Wade is Apocalypse

Apocalypse has done many evil things to the X-Men, including changing Angel and Gambit into members of his Four Horsemen. He will do whatever it takes to have an All-Star team to beat the X-Men, and after this offseason, you could say the same about D-Wade. He was the biggest winner during the summer’s free agency period, not only re-signing with the Heat but also convincing two top-notch players to join him in South Beach. Wade ultimately created his own Four Horsemen (with Mike Miller) to take down the X-Men (Lakers).

Chris Bosh is Mister Sinister

Sinister was an experiment with Apocalypse to be reborn. Sinister has sought out to have the perfect life, even if it means working with Apocalypse. The same can be said about Chris Bosh leaving Toronto to be a part of D-Wade’s experiment in Miami. Both Sinister and Bosh play the third wheel — Bosh behind Wade and ‘Bron, Sinister behind Apocalypse and the Four Horsemen — and eventually, Sinister grew jealous and tried to work against Apocalypse. Maybe we’ll see Bosh do the same if he grows unhappy in South Beach.

Matt Barnes is The Shadow King

The Shadow King is an omnipresent threat that seeks to destroy the minds of every person on the planet. The King has managed to corrupt and possess dozens of mutants and X-Men from Storm to Colossus. The same could be said about Barnes. While Barnes isn’t trying to destroy the minds of every person on the planet, he’s trying to on the hardwood. Barnes is an agitator and has no other complex ambitions other than taking the opposing teams best player’s head out of the game. Many overlook him but Barnes can be a serious threat, especially since not many confront him.

Vince Carter is Dark Phoenix

Jean Grey (Cyclops’ wife) became overwhelmed and corrupted by her immense, god-like powers and transforms into a force of total destruction, now called “Dark Phoenix.” For readers, it was the first time a hero had turned on them and gone so tragically wrong. You could say the same about Vince Carter. “Vinsanity” was the most astonishing dunker since ‘Nique. After faking injuries, settling for jump shots instead of driving to the basket, and being labeled as soft for the rest of his career, Carter will always be a nightmare hanging over the heads of Toronto; just like Dark Phoenix for the X-Men.