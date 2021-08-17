LAS VEGAS — There’s a calming kindness that radiates off of Xavier Tillman, his voice is soft, direct, with a bit of a smile lilting it up and open-ended, his eyes are warm, and all of that absolutely vanishes the second he steps on court.

For the Grizzlies Summer League team, Tillman and Desmond Bane are like two storms converging. Bane, in his pushing of team pace and tempo like a gradually rising wind, and Tillman more brooding, slow-building and waiting for his moments to rumble over an opposing team’s best defensive efforts or crack back with a shot from deep, thunder and lightning both. Part of their well-paired, storming cadence comes from being the two designated veterans on the roster and what one full and occasionally discordant NBA season has taught them, but another part comes from their natural tendency to push.

In college, what Bane lacked in size he made up for in effort as an energy sparking guard who went careening for loose balls and any possible possession, ultimately adding an intuitive knack to his game for all the places he could see it heading, because he was chasing it there. Tillman on the other hand had the size, so much of it that it made all his plays look unhurried, quick cuts looked like strolls, drives appeared neatly practical. He balanced his size and strength easily, leaning into defensive playmaking with hustle rebounds and clinging screens. Both Bane and Tillman were initially drafted to other teams before they ended up together in Memphis and watching them play and ultimately make the most of such a shaky season — Bane recording the highest 3-point field goal percentage since Steph Curry and Tillman turning into a needed anchor for the Grizzlies’ bench — it’s hard not to think of their circuitous routes to winding up such complimentary teammates as fated.

But it was Summer League that they both missed out on, last year’s event cancelled because of the pandemic, and its been coming back, full-circle, to the 10-day tournament that typically works like a springboard for a rookie’s NBA career that’s given the pair a stage to reconcile the takeaways of their first season with what they want to next few to look like. Especially for Tillman, who looked markedly more comfortable shooting and became, next to Bane, a vocal leader on the floor, essential to Memphis’s fast chemistry.

“It’s been great, especially because this part is a little bit different than it probably would have been, coming at the beginning of my rookie year,” Tillman says, when asked what it’s meant to integrate his first season with his first Summer League. “Where this time, I’m trying to be more of a leader and use my voice and keep myself accountable and keep my teammates accountable. Whereas, if I were to probably come the last time,” he laughs, “I would just be trying not to look crazy out there.”

The Grizzlies Summer League coach, Darko Rajakovic, sees this time as the same developmental opportunity for Tillman and Bane on the floor as much as off of it.

“It means so much. It means so much to the team. It means so much to those two guys,” Rajakovic said after the Grizzlies wrenchingly close and well-played double OT and one-point sudden death loss to the Heat. “They can be leaders of this group. They’re very vocal, they own it and they’ve been doing great jobs so far. They did not have Summer League last year, but this is their opportunity to make a next jump in their careers.“

For some, the double rookie cohort of this year’s Summer League might feel crowded, but it’s a testament to Tillman’s growth as a leader that he’s treating it as another part of his development, noting that “helping guys just with the little day-to-day things has been great.”