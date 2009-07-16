Yao follows Jordan’s footsteps

Maybe Yao Ming‘s career-threatening foot injury has him thinking about his future, and like a lot of players, he has his eyes on ownership. But more likely, this sounds like a case of him trying to help others more than lace his own pockets.

It was reported earlier today that Yao bought the Shanghai Sharks, his former pro team in China. The franchise is in financial trouble — to the point where it was in danger of not fielding a team next season — before its three co-owners agreed to sell their shares to Yao’s investment company.

“I grew up in the city and became a professional player in this team, so I hope I can do something to help,” Yao told a Shanghai TV network.

According to Forbes, Yao pulled down almost $57 million in contracts and endorsements in 2008 alone.

Out of today’s pool of active and retired NBA players, which ones do you see getting involved in team ownership?