Yao follows Jordan’s footsteps

Maybe Yao Ming‘s career-threatening foot injury has him thinking about his future, and like a lot of players, he has his eyes on ownership. But more likely, this sounds like a case of him trying to help others more than lace his own pockets.
It was reported earlier today that Yao bought the Shanghai Sharks, his former pro team in China. The franchise is in financial trouble — to the point where it was in danger of not fielding a team next season — before its three co-owners agreed to sell their shares to Yao’s investment company.
“I grew up in the city and became a professional player in this team, so I hope I can do something to help,” Yao told a Shanghai TV network.
According to Forbes, Yao pulled down almost $57 million in contracts and endorsements in 2008 alone.
Out of today’s pool of active and retired NBA players, which ones do you see getting involved in team ownership?
Wow Yao has a backup plan now smart man. Yao is larger than life and will be larger than ever when he helps millions through his team and programs. He’s the Chinese Dikembe.
Back to the question, Magic Johnson has the capability and assets (almost a billion in assets) to do so. Except he is too loyal to the purple and gold to make such a move. He already has too much ventures anyway to distract himself with an NBA franchise.
lol when i first read the title i thought yao was about to retire.
Doesnt Magic have a stake in the Lakers?
aww damn i was hoping he was going to play baseball
I see lots of foreigns players aiding and owning the teams they grew up with …… like americans players help their high school and colleges
Lebron will put his money into owning a team one day that’s a given
Lebron is a dumbass. If he put his money into owning a team, it would be the only way he can win a championship-
Kobe will buy the sixers in about 15 years…… still tryn to be like mike
I can see Charles Barkley and Chris Webber being GM’s and probably Kobe or Dirk owning a team.
@jdstorm: word b. Still tryna be like mike.
Barkley will be too broke tuo own a team.
isnt this more like Kobe and not Jordan?
way to go, yao. maybe you should buy and save the houston comets too…
Damn, when i first read the title i thought Yao wants to comeback letar in the season a-la Jordan in his 2-nd season when he had foot injury but return early and then dominate the playoffs.
magic does have minimal ownership w the lakers..
shaq and grant hill are puttin together a group of investors for orlando from what ive heard..kinda ironic its those two and that team..
buying this team is not really helping third world, nothing common with mutumbo, remains the favorite public face of a very questionable government
Thought you meant that Jordan had a similar foot injury in his 2nd year
I would think more foreign born players would be into ownership than americans. Mainly because overseas teams are a lot cheaper than NBA teams, and I don’t see that many americans buying overseas. Lebron will definetaly have a stake in a team (my guess is if he resigns with Cleveland that will be a handshake agreement as part of the deal, for when he retires) I could see a 10% stake for Lebron, but it would have to be an under the table deal since you can’t own a team and play (Jordan had to relinquish ownership of the Wizards when he came back to play)