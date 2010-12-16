Yao Ming has stress fracture in left ankle, may miss season

The Houston Chronicle is reporting that Yao Ming has another stress fracture in his left ankle, an injury that may put his basketball career at risk.
This injury is not of the same bone or in the same area of the foot as Yao’s last left ankle fracture. Some early indications are that he’ll miss the remainder of this season. Yao said a few months ago that he’d consider retirement if he couldn’t stay healthy after missing all of last season.
Yao is in the last year of his contract with the Rockets, where he’s making $17 million. Like Greg Oden, he’ll be a free agent next summer and — if he wants to play — teams will have to weigh the high risk with the potentially high reward.
Would you take a chance on Yao in free agency?
is this news??
Yao should retire and give houston some cap relief. He is crippling a promising young team. This is worse than the Oden fiasco (since yao makes about 3 times what oden is making to sit in a perpetual state of rehab)
so where does houston go from here? do they blow it up and start over or do they continue to try to be competitive with mediocre talent surrounding scola and martin. i dont expect brooks to be back next year as he is not real happy with management on his lack of extension.
they need to let yao go, he may even retire. a lot of questions to come as the season and off season rolls in.
That is sad for him. Dude should look after his health and retire.
now I can really laugh in my Chinese friends’ faces, cause they are all voting for Yao and Yi in the all star(which is injured too)
the guy has been finished for years.
the only reason he keeps lingering is because the Chinese buy his jersey by the millions, and probably his shoes too….although the shoes probably look more like air-boots these days
houston needs to buy out the remaining of yaos contract or ask yao to retire. They need to trade away brooks for some up and coming talent. let lowry take over the reigns at pg (which he is doing a solid job of doing) lowry and martin are a better fit than brooks and martin since they are both scorers. Put brad miller as the starting 5 and start developing some non-injury prone centers
dude is wearing more suits and jerseys nowadays…
sign and trade, swap yao with oden… in the true tradition of injury plagued no.1 draft pick big men like bill walton, brad daugherty, pervis ellison(?)…
***more suits THAN jerseys
ming’s time in the nba has run yaot
This is very sad
Here’s an experiment for Pat Riley:
Get Yao to sign with Miami for the MLE next year, and not play during the regular season AT ALL, or even the first two rounds of the playoffs.
Then play him in the East Finals and NBA Finals, and ride your four horsemen to the ring every year through to 2015.
I hope he retires. I have no ill-will towards Yao as he seems like one of those genuinely good guys who are few and far between in the L.
I hope he makes the right decision and enjoys the rest of his time on Earth as a wealthy icon back in his home country where he can dip his big egg roll in whatever he pleases.
@stefan
yes go laugh in their faces. go laugh about injuries that put basketball careers at risk. while you are at it, why dont you wish they all get hit by a car or something so they will never make the all star?
k everybody vote yao ming for all star game so one of those other west centers doesnt take up space on the team
This just makes me sad.
Phoenix Suns is the only logical destination…
@stefan
You’re a major delinquent. An injury can be detrimental to someone’s entire basketball career. Not quite a laughing matter. I hope I didn’t confuse you with what I just said.
From when he was active, Yao put up some good numbers and caused a lot of defensive breakdowns on the front court. Had he been with better talent than just T-mac, maybe a more reliable back-up center, the Rockets could have easily made it to the conference finals. Hope the big guy retires and lives a healthy life.
@ #13 sayitaintso… good guys are few and far between in the L??? What are you talking about??? Plenty of NBA players do great things for their respective communities and most of them are perceived as generally nice. I hate when people throw out cliches without thinking. Yes Yao is a nice guy, but there are more than a few nice guys in the league…
@ Dr. Jumper:
I think what sayitaintso is getting at is that there is a difference between doing nice things and being a nice person and Yao does both… which is not rare per se in the NBA but definitely not as commonplace as a-holes that seem to proliferate in ALL major sports. And, true, I accept that it may not simply be talked about as much as people like to talk abou the bad things they see but, with that said, I am an avid sports fan (not just basketball) and guys like Yao just aren’t very numerous. By all accounts, Stephen Jackson, Ron Artest, White Chocolate, and even Kobe and Phil Jackson do a lot of nice things for their communities but all five are also known as either crazy or not very personable up close, so take that however you want. I agree that there are way too many cliques thrwon around nowadays (how many times do you hear a black athlete called a thug regardless of their record or background when they do something wrong?) and I am sick of it too, but, to that end, there just aren’t a lot of Yao like people out there… in any sport. Poeple like that, unfortunately, are the minority.
Previous post aside, Yao should retire and I think the Rockets need to be having that conversation with him in earnest right now so that they can take advantage of their injury insurance on Yao and have his salary paid by the policy… basically releasing them from Yao’s contract. They did it to Tracy two years ago and it was questionable then but, this time, there wouldn’t be any doubting the validity of the claim.
Also, as much as I hate to say this, the Rockets need to trade away Brooks now. Lowry is no Brooks but he is more than serviceable and he will come more cheaply than whatever they will HAVE to pay Brooks next year. Simply put, Brooks has the type of trade value that can bring Houston the help they need. Aside from Houston going out and getting an all-star center (not gonna happen), they need to go out and get an all-star swingman to pair with Lowry, Martin, Scola, and who ever they want to put at center. I am thinking Gerald Wallace or AI2 would fit in nicely at the three in Houston and give Houston the much needed scoring, defense, and atleticism at that position that Houston needs. No offense to Courtney Lee and Budinger (or Patterson for that matter), but all three, at this point, have shortcomings that negate them starting at the three. And Battier, well… love the guy but is it me or is he taking entire games off now? He has lit up afew times but there have far more times that he has been completely non-existent in the games he played. Don’t trade him (cause I don’t think we can anyway) but he is probably at the point in his career where spot duty and and the first option off the bench is the most sensible use of his abilities.
Why is the question “would you take a chance on yao in free agency?”
and not “is this it for yao?”
because the latter is much more probable. Noone is going to take a chance on Yao you goofs…
Miami will sign him.