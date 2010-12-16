Yao Ming has stress fracture in left ankle, may miss season

The Houston Chronicle is reporting that Yao Ming has another stress fracture in his left ankle, an injury that may put his basketball career at risk.

This injury is not of the same bone or in the same area of the foot as Yao’s last left ankle fracture. Some early indications are that he’ll miss the remainder of this season. Yao said a few months ago that he’d consider retirement if he couldn’t stay healthy after missing all of last season.

Yao is in the last year of his contract with the Rockets, where he’s making $17 million. Like Greg Oden, he’ll be a free agent next summer and — if he wants to play — teams will have to weigh the high risk with the potentially high reward.

Would you take a chance on Yao in free agency?

