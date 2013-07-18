Yao Ming Visted With His Old Rockets Teammate Tracy McGrady Today

07.17.13

As a pair, Tracy McGrady and Yao Ming were an imposing duo between 2005 and 2009. But neither one of them was able to stay healthy long enough to really get the most out of combining powers for their Jeff Van Gundy coached Rockets teams. Regardless, the two seemed to genuinely enjoy playing with each other, and that bond has continued even after both have left the NBA behind.

Even though it seemed like one of them was always injured, they were the NBA’s odd couple, divergent in almost every respect except the one’s that mattered: mutual respect and a love for basketball.

Today, T-Mac sent out a tweet with a picturing showing a visiting Yao Ming posing with McGrady’s son. It’s adorable, and it warms our heart that this odd couple still keeps in touch enough and hang out together in their post-NBA lives.

What was your favorite memory from those T-Mac and Yao teams?

