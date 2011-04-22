Yao Ming Wants To Stay In Houston

Yao Ming wants back in. It’s up to Houston to decide if he’s still worth it. When Yao hurt his foot back in November there were questions about his long-term health. Would he ever be the same?
For the past five years, Yao has struggled to stay on the court. After missing just two games through his first three NBA seasons, the 7-6 center has missed 168 of them over the last five years. This past season, he played in just five games, his numbers dropping all the way to 10.2 points and 5.4 rebounds a game. All of these bone injuries have coincided with an increase in minutes.
Yao knows there are many unknowns at this point, not just with his foot and the Rockets, but with the collective bargaining agreement as well. But like he told Xinhua News Agency, he wants to stay in Houston.
Yao, back in China for a two-week trip promoting environmental protection, is recovering from a stress fracture in his left foot incurred on November 10 in a loss at Washington. He played only five games this season.
“Everything is going well and I am recovering. I will continue some simple rehabilitation training during my trip in China,” said Yao, whose contract with the Rockets will run to an end this season.
“My future will first depend on this foot and secondly, on the outcome of our negotiation. Too many things remain unknown right now,” he said.
But Yao, 30, admitted that he would love to stay in Houston as the city has given him some many memories after nine years.
“I started my NBA career there. I have played for the Rockets since then. And my daughter was born there. I have too many feelings for the city which will make a farewell so much harder,” he said.
Houston general manager Daryl Morey maintains that the team will attempt to bring Yao back, but there’s no telling the plans of some other franchises. Would a team like Golden State, with their potentially large Asian fan base, be willing to offer Yao a lot of money? There are rumblings they might be interested.
Yao does have career averages of 19 points, 9.2 rebounds and nearly two blocks a game. He is still just 30 years old. But no one is quite ready to commit to him yet.
The answers to those murky questions will come later this summer. For now, it’s about the once-great center getting healthy again. Hopefully, he can and hopefully stays that way.
Would you sign Yao Ming?
Houston handled Yao wrong. They played him heavy when he was initially injured in that playoff series against the Jazz a few years back and had him starting from Day 1 when it wasn’t secret that he hadn’t had sufficient time to recover. That made the injury worse. They did the same with Tracy McGrady. When Yao was relatively healthy, the offense wouldn’t get him the ball consistently. I’ve seen games where he could’ve had 30+ had he gotten the damn ball. I think the Orlando Magic learned from the Rockets when it comes to freezing out an elite post player at times.
well its not only houstons fault for this workload. he spent so much time with his national team when he should have rested and recovered. i like his desire to go back to houston, to give something back after all those years.
it will come down to money. no way houston gives a contract like the one that is expiring – if yao is willing to take a pay cut (like half what he’s on now) i’m sure houston will keep him.
New York could really use him right now.
He got heart and loyalty.i give him that much,but it looks like his body can’t handle it any more. What’s the point of struggling to play for four or so years and struggle to walk for the rest of your life ? i could ask the same of Greg oden. Isn’t it also plausible that his body is warning him of major harm if he keeps this up ?
For the rockets at a big discount,it’s a great deal.
For him personally,i don’t see it.especially if he’s obligated to play for his national team after a gruelling NBA 82 game schedule.
Bottom line is Yao is done. Even if he comes back I’m sure it wouldnt be long before he is injured again.
HTown must now focus on obtaining a Coach and acquiring STAR level talent. We desperately need a real center too, Chuck Wagon is cool but he’s just too small!
yao 7/8 mil a year hell yeah. If not houston I wanna see him on a veteran team like the celtics or the spurs where he can be brought out slowly and be there in the playoffs because the dude has a lot of heart. Maybe atlanta. Skills wise that last option would be awesome too bad I don’t see Yao as an atlanta type player.