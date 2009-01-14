Yao Ming Wants Tracy McGrady Out of Houston

01.14.09 10 years ago

You know that this report will be met with some sort of response from Yao Ming denying it, but NBA.com is reporting that the big guy wants the Rockets to trade Tracy McGrady. From the report:

Tracy McGrady has so frequently been out of the lineup that the Rockets are beginning to be fed up with him, and Yao Ming has quietly voiced his displeasure.

“They don’t speak,” an extremely plugged-in person tells David Aldridge. “And Yao wants him out.”

Next summer McGrady will have an expiring, $22.4 million contract that many teams will likely be interested in taking.

Yao and McGrady still like each other personally, but it is an on-the-court matter.

One veteran scout who worked a Rockets’ game recently was shocked by the deterioration in the still-29-year-old McGrady’s game.

“I thought to myself, ‘My God, he’s old,'” the scout said. “It was amazing.”

Source: NBA.com via RealGM

Around The Web

TAGSDimeMagReal Stories

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP