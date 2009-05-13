Yi Jianlian Nike 1World Air Force 1

While Yi Jianlian hasn’t played like the 6th overall pick in the 2007 NBA Draft just yet, he sure is ballin’ out like one. As part of the Nike 1World Project, Yi has these crazy AF1 joints dropping this upcoming Sunday, May 17th in China.
The shoe is 100% off-white leather (a woven layer on the toe box and side panels and crocodile material on the toe area and heel panel) with a brown outsole. The heal also features Yi’s personal logo.
What do you think? Are you going to try and cop a pair?
Source: Nice Kicks
Hmm…Not exactly fashionable
Where can we actually get those??
Those are Saucee..
Yi’s family made these
I like the shoe…everything except the Yi logo… The bone color is tight.
I have to check if dunk.com has more on where to buy…
It comes down to dollars and sense. How much does it cost?
Will they make me ball like Yi? If so, I don’t want them.
I once stated that NOTHING could be uglier than Yi’s game…I now stand corrected.
Not feelin these kicks AT ALL.
Sorry guys. Have no clue how much they’ll run you, but as far as distribution, I’m pretty sure to start they’ll only be available in China.
-AP.
i’m a dunk person my self by i think these look clean. wouldnt spend limited edition money on them though
Weak. Sounds like someone else we know
two words…
“BROKE ANKLES”…..
two more words….
‘Broken cankles!’
Limited edition?
Limited edition in China means like 20 million pairs. I wouldnt worry too much.
while ,,that is great top star , like him
as well as nike air force one !!