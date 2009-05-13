Yi Jianlian Nike 1World Air Force 1

05.13.09

While Yi Jianlian hasn’t played like the 6th overall pick in the 2007 NBA Draft just yet, he sure is ballin’ out like one. As part of the Nike 1World Project, Yi has these crazy AF1 joints dropping this upcoming Sunday, May 17th in China.

The shoe is 100% off-white leather (a woven layer on the toe box and side panels and crocodile material on the toe area and heel panel) with a brown outsole. The heal also features Yi’s personal logo.

What do you think? Are you going to try and cop a pair?

Source: Nice Kicks

