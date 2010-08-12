You Ain’t A Killer: How America Mislabeled LeBron James

LeBron James is not Michael Jordan.
He never was Michael Jordan and he never will be Michael Jordan. MJ was a killer. An assassin on the basketball court whose goal was to cripple his opponent, both mentally and physically. Stripping players of their confidence, then burying them into the ground.
From what we’ve seen this summer, LeBron just isn’t wired that way.
On July 29th, 2010, LeBron sent out a tweet: “Congrats to Eddie House. Welcome to Team ‘John Dillinger.’ Happy to have u.”
Team John Dillinger?
For those who don’t recognize the name, John Dillinger was an outlaw who lived in the 1930’s and became one of the most notorious criminals in American history. Public Enemies, a film released in 2008 starring Johnny Depp, told the story of John Dillinger.
After reading LeBron’s tweet, it took me a second but then I realized something; LeBron James has no regrets with his decision. He doesn’t care that he’s not “The Man” anymore. He’s OK with not having to carry a team on his back. He doesn’t mind letting someone else take the last shot. Maybe he did actually put some thought into Miami. Maybe he is happy to be playing alongside Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh.
“There’s no way, with hindsight, I would’ve ever called up Larry [Bird], called up Magic [Johnson] and said, ‘Hey, look, let’s get together and play on one team.”
This was Michael Jordan‘s response when asked about LeBron’s “Decision” during a celebrity golf tournament in Nevada. “But things are different,” Jordan added. “I can’t say that’s a bad thing. It’s an opportunity these kids have today. But in all honesty, I was trying to beat those guys.”
I couldn’t have said it any better myself. Michael wanted to beat the competition while LeBron wanted to join them. And that’s what separates MJ from LBJ.
But this John Dillinger reference had to have a deeper meaning. It had to be more than just a catchy name that ESPN could blow up. John Dillinger was an outlaw, a man hated by many and feared by all. Could they have planned on becoming that team? Are they going to embrace the idea of being hated? Being the outlaws of the NBA, the team that everyone hates, just like Mr. Dillinger?
Regardless of the tweet, America mislabeled LeBron James. I think we assumed based on his talent that he was like Mike. That just because he was one of the best players in the NBA, he had that competitive greatness built into him. We believed part of his DNA was “assassin.” We assumed he had the killer gene. We adopted the idea that he wanted to win as bad as Michael. We pictured LeBron as the guy in the big game telling his teammates, “I am not going to let us lose this game.” But we were wrong. LeBron likes to win. He wants to win. But he won’t kill to win. In the offseason, the greats worked. Jordan worked on his jump shot. Kobe worked on his post game. LeBron promoted his documentary.
In a recent Sports Illustrated article written by Ian Thompson, LeBron makes a couple of statements that solidified my opinion that he has been mislabeled. In the article, LeBron says that because of the players around him, he won’t have to score every night and he can be more like Magic. He goes on to say that he could be more of a facilitator and potentially average a triple-double.
Because of LeBron’s supporting cast in Cleveland, he was forced score. He was never allowed a bad night and people’s expectations of him were unattainable. If LeBron had gone 6-for-24 in a Game 7 of the NBA Finals with last year’s Cleveland team, they’d lose by 20.
My point is this: Maybe he has more Magic in him than Michael. Maybe he’s a bigger, stronger and more talented Magic Johnson without that Michael Jordan “killer instinct” DNA strand. Maybe he’s supposed to be the point guard you created in NBA Live when you were 12 that was 7-foot-7, weighed 400 pounds, and could dunk from the three-point line.
Instead of a scorer, maybe he’s meant to be something else. Something that we’ve never seen before. Someone who is a mismatch for everyone. Someone who can create shots for teammates, excite the crowd with a hellacious dunks, and simply run a team. Maybe he’s a just point guard with freakish size and skills who was thrust into a situation that wasn’t right. Maybe … we’ll just have to wait and see.
Are you trying to say that Magic Johnson didn’t have a will to win at all costs witht his comparison? Jordan never had a rival or a team as great as Bird’s Celtics or Moses’ Sixers….those teams were stacked right with the Lakers, and now the Heat. You wanna say something, start callin Lebron, Big Game LBJames if you wanna calll him a sidekick.
You can blame the media, or even the people who market LBJ, but he calls himself the “Chosen One,” “King James,” etc. If he really was not these things, then why did he adopt these titles?
Good read…I do agree that he was mislabled as “the next” and good point in bringing up how others worked on their game instead of their corporate image in the off-season…I’m pretty sure LBJ does the same, but I doubt it’s as intense as a Kobe or a Jordan
WE???? I for one, was the one screaming at the top of my lungs that Bron aint no MJ. Even before “The Decision”.
Oh yeah… I was labeled by his many dick riders that I was a “hater”.
why is everybody quick to act like lebron cant outplay wade …wade got more weakness than lebron in his game….no other player in the LEAGUE could of took that roster to 60wins back to back season NOBODY..everybody knows that basketball is about matchups they only won one matchup in the magic and celtics series ….whoever went against lebron….he had a better game than kobe with the season on the line against the same team…kobe just got better teammates period..kobe plays with 4 of the top 50 players in the league…odom,gasol,artest,and bynum …mo williams and anderson vareago is top 75 at best …dont talk about jamison u saw what happen when he had to man up with the wizards 19 wins with a quote on quote all star with him (caron butler)..what do yall want lebron to do
NWO… LeBron is Hogan, Bosh is Razor Ramon and Dwade = Kevin Nash!
It’s funny, cuz I believe that Magic was more MJ than LeBron. Magic would’ve easily told his team time and time again that he wouldn’t let them lose. Consider the move to play center in the finals, that’s telling them right there he’ll do whatever it takes to win. And that was his rookie season.
LeBron is LeBron. Maybe with a more stacked team his ‘killer’ instinct will come out. But IF you want to compare the two, I would say maybe instead of comparing LeBron to Magic. Maybe he’s more Pippen like. With the will to win, but without the need to be the Man on his squad.
Ok, I lied. Pippen was a beast and desperately wanted the shot at the end of games when Jordan retired.
What the fuck is wrong with LeBron James, maybe it’s been too easy for too long.
It took you this long to figure that out. He’s more like Dr J than Magic. Magic went to the Finals 9 times with 5 rings. He hasn’t even won a game in the finals yet.
Anyway I remember when he was coming out of high school. I remember all the comparisons calling him the next Magic. He was supposed to be playing point guard this whole time. Except there was no Kareem… so he had to score. Curious to see who he really is on the court cause I dont think we’ve seen it yet
If LeBron had Scottie Pippen, Kevin McHale, or James worthy in their primes, he probably wouldn’t have to go anywhere, but Cleveland was still a one seed with Mo Williams and Vereajeo as major minute guys.
Maybe when Lebron went for 6/24 in game 7, maybe Mo scored 20 and Jamison had 20 and Shaq had 20. Maybe they’ll win anyway. All im saying is, he doesn’t have a bad team. He has a better cast than Dwight but nobody talks about that, making excuses for him. Celtics just owned them, was the better team. And can we get over the 6/24 shooting. Dude had a bad shooting night but worked like a m&@$)(ucker. 15 rebounds? I agree they might loose 20 if he shot like that, but then if he grabbed 15 rebounds and hussled, then might win by 6, and that’s how you win games, not by being “perfect”.
the more i see hate for him, the more i love what he brought to the basketball world since he’s 15
he’s the ultimate player. No1 can matchup with him
“Maybe he’s supposed to be the point guard you created in NBA Live when you were 12 that was 7-foot-7, weighed 400 pounds, and could dunk from the three-point line.”
I don’t know why ppl giving James a hard time over wanting to leave teammates like Mo Williams, Big Daddy West and Valgina. I wouldn’t even want those three playing with me on a church league team (West seems skilled enough, crazy as fuck and I’d hate to have to guard my mom from him…). He was only first in every single stat category for the Cavs…do you think he got much help? Guy is probably tired from carrying those guys on his back for 7 years, can’t blame him for moving on to something that could be a potentially amazing team (or could flop).
The way he went about moving on was VERY douchebaggy, but I don’t know if anyone has noticed…but almost everything on TV and in this world, revolves around douchebags. The Celts are a team full of douchebags, people still watch them play (and hype of their PG as the greatest to ever live, though he’s not even close). People watch Jersey Shore. People watch reality TV. The most popular show on TV is a Karaoke contest filled with flaming douches. LeBron James just realizes that this entire country is filled with people who are fascinated by douchebags, and he does what he has to do to get attention from those douchebag craving douchebags.
I might have overused the word “douchebag”, but I can’t think of another one that fits better…
One of the best articles on Dime in a while.
One thing that struck me watching him play in high school is that he was much more the passer/facilitator than what he developed into while in Cleveland. I think he’s happiest when he’s playing point and setting up other guys, more Magic than MJ. He could’ve dominated the ball every game in high school, but if you watched him, he did a lot of passing and deferring. I think that’s when he’s the most comfortable and happiest. Cleveland forced his hand to shoot tons of shots and dominate the ball. I don’t think he really wants that. I bet he thrives in Miami.
one of the best articles on dime in a while…but totally unoriginal. most of what was mentioned here was discussed by simmons and klosterman on the BS report
In the end, the Heat have a great team. Keep on crying, Scott; but next time, please do it into your own pillow so we don’t have to hear it.
@WinDelRoj – i been saying that for years now. He was billed as a SPECIAL passer. More Magic than MJ. Closer to ’97 Grant Hill than Kobe.
@Taj – you ain’t kidding. I made that same joke yesterday. He just turned heel and now he’s grabbing the mic (Twitter) to talk ish to the crowd (he’s taking notes!)
When they win their first chip, all I want is him to go all Scarface on Sager or whoever does the interview. “What you lookin’ at? You all a bunch of fuckin’ assholes. You know why? You don’t have the guts to be what you wanna be? You need people like me. You need people like me so you can point your fuckin’ fingers and say, “That’s the bad guy.” So… what that make you? Good? You’re not good. You just know how to hide, how to lie. Me, I don’t have that problem. Me, I always tell the truth. Even when I lie. So say good night to the bad guy! Come on. The last time you gonna see a bad guy like this again, let me tell you. Come on. Make way for the bad guy. There’s a bad guy comin’ through! Better get outta his way!”
I kind of agree with this…except I’m not sure at this point that LBJ has the killer instinct that Magic possessed. I always envisioned him as more Magic than Michael anyway. But if he was really that he would have made his teammates a little better than he made them and he would have played a different style. He would have insisted Mike Brown put him at point guard and they would have run like that. Maybe he’s an example of what happens when a player with Magic’s talent grows up in an era where everyone is trying to be like Mike.
In any case I think to compare him to Magic right now even in terms of killer instinct is disrespectful to Magic.
Good read, but I gotta say LBJ is NOT more talented than Magic. No way, not ever. He is more athletic, but Magic is the embodiment of talent.
good lord another article defending lebron
@CTK
One reason I think people are giving Wade an edge over LBJ right now is because on a subconscious level I think people acknowledge that Wade has more of that killer instinct that is being talked about in this article.
In my opinion it is Wade who has demonstrated time and time again that he has the bordering on maniacal will to win…it is Wade who buries buzzer shots and then jumps on the scorers table to scream to the crowd “THIS IS MY HOUSE” Although LBJ has recorded some soul crushing dunks it is Wade who is known for barreling into a guy like Varejao and standing over him with that look of disdain bordering on hatred…it is Wade who is the machine that every player in the league fears playing against even though many of them have more talent than him…ironically it is Wade who the other guys went to play with…and finally it is Wade who is the pitchman for the Jordan Brand.
I don’t believe these things are coincidences. I think if there is a new Air Apparent in the league in terms of sheer killer instinct it is Dwayne Wade, and I think on a subconscious level everyone knows it. So maybe we will finally find out what happens when you put Magic and Jordan on the same team.
But I’ll tell you this…if you did…your final play would involve Magic bringing the ball up the court…drawing the defense and kicking it out to Jordan for the game winner.
I think on a subconscious level everyone knows that if the Heat get tested this year, the final play will be LBJ bringing the ball up the court, drawing the defense and kicking the ball out to D Wade…Wade hits the shot…LBJ gets the assist…and the Heat get the win. That’s the career that LBJ signed up for when he “took his talents to South Beach.”
Yo where is this whole killer instinct thing coming from??? I remember when the kid carried the team to the finals, with the final 25 points of the game for the Cavs to put them into the Finals. I was in Iraq watching that game, they was goin crazy out there son! Yo alot of people just don’t like the LBJ so they try to tear him down. No disputing he can play, so why we gonna keep knockin the dumb shit like “killer instinct”??? GTFOH son!!!
@karizmatic
wade is a better closer no argument here but with that said lebron still top 5-7 in the league we all know livin in miami had ALOT to do with why he went there instead of wade goin to cleveland or chicago for that matter …so if lebron lead the team in every category except buzzer beater which we know lebron gon have a couple himself ..its still wade team?
Absolutely…clutch play like that is what separates the men from the boys. In that example Wade hits the shot…if Wade hits the shot Wade won the game for his team…no one cares who threw it to him…do you remember who threw Jordan the inbounds pass when he shot it over Ehlo?
The same thing happened to Magic….they said Magic was a great player but he couldn’t perform in the clutch…until he hit that game winning hook shot against the Celtics. That’s the way these things go.
The “MAN” on any team is the guy who you give the ball to when the game is on the line and you need to make a play. Both of those guys can make plays so it’s going to come down to who can make the shot, who wants it more, who needs to win more. As I said subconsciously I think we all suspect that the “MAN” for that job will be Wade. So…it’s Wade’s team.
[www.youtube.com]
Mike Mihalow
Funny video. It’s good to see LeBron working on his game this summer. Man, his wrists look STIFF in those shots, that is almost Rondolike. I love how he has a bunch of fat idiots keeping people 50ft away…way to not be a douchebag James!
Here’s the one thing I’m not seeing…since LeBron’s Cavs had the best record over the last couple of seasons, why didn’t anyone want to come to Cleveland? Obviously, he didn’t need too much more help. That’s the organization’s fault. Los Angeles and Boston, even Chicago it seems, will figure out a way to make it happen. Pau Gasol didn’t just happen to fall to the Lakers. Ray Allen and Kevin Garnett didn’t just happen to the Celtics. Those teams kept their stars and went out and got players, like all those 80’s (and some 90’s) teams that were great TEAMS! And we can’t use free-agency as an excuse. THEY TOOK LESS MONEY IN MIAMI TO PLAY TOGETHER!!!! AND MIAMI DIDN’T HAVE THE CLOSE TO THE BEST RECORD!!! C’MON MAN!!!
When Lebron came into the league, the knock on him was that he couldn’t hit a jumper. Now he’s worked on it enough that you have to guard him when he’s open.
Then the knock was that he can’t play defense. Now he’s recognized as a good defender.
I think LBJ has definitely worked on his game, it’s not fair to say he got that much better without putting in any effort.
If anybody hasn’t worked on his game, it’s Dwyane Wade. The knock on him early in his career was that he doesn’t have range in his jumpers. And this far into his career and he still hasn’t added any range. I love Wade, but his game his rookie year is exactly the same as his game now.
Wait a minute. When I was a kid playing NBA Live, I only created a version of me but to 99 ratings across the board. 5’8 but I would play SF. I dunno about no 7 ft 7 pg in create a player mode
Lebron is no MJ, kobe, and definitely not a Magic.
Some of y’all need to do some research. They never said Magic didn’t have a killer instinct I followed his whole career and never heard that.
Magic..with Kareem out in the deciding game 6 of the NBA finals. AT 20 YEARS OLD: Dropped 42/15/7 3 steals and a block starting at center and played all 5 positions during the game. cut the bull
It amazes me how people are saying that Lebron doesn’t worked on his game or isn’t as good as people made him out to be. He’s gotten better at some aspect of his game every year he’s been in the league. He’s the only guy in the league who could have a triple double in a game with 19 or 20 rebounds and people question his effort or say he played poorly.
If any one wants to question his value to the Cavs, check out this stat. In the last 3 years Lebron didn’t suit up for the games in 14 games. Do you know what the team’s record was in those games? The answer is 1 win and 13 losses.
Are you still sure his teammates weren’t that bad?
@miked – that’s, IMO, the best game ever played when you figure in that it was a 20 year old 1 playing hte 5 and in the chip-clinching game. BUT I think people are just talking about comparisons. Like he’s the evolutionary Magic, not the next MJ. I don’t think anyone ever said Magic didn’t have killer instinct…
@ctkennedy – It’s Wade’s team cuz dude’s been there. It’s like the Celtics in 08. While Pierce was the best scorer, KG was the best overall player (kinda like the Magic. Dwight is USELESS as a #1 scorer, but he’s still their best player cuz he’s Godly everywhere else.) Well Bron MAY
* Well Bron MAY (we’re talking the 2nd and 3rd best guys in the league here after Kobe. I’d take Bron #2 personally, but I won’t argue w/ the Wade crowd) be the best player on the team, I want Wade taking the clutch shots and, w/ Bron probably focusing on being one of the best Swiss Army Knives ever, and doing a bit of everything, Wade probably ends up leading the team in scoring. Combine that w/ the fact that he’s been there since day 1 and won a chip w/ this team, it’s gonna be his team either way, just like Pierce and the C’s (ignore the fact that Pierce is the last onee of them that can still play at a high level now. I’m talking about back in ’08…)
karizmatic
“I think on a subconscious level everyone knows that if the Heat get tested this year, the final play will be LBJ bringing the ball up the court, drawing the defense and kicking the ball out to D Wade…Wade hits the shot…LBJ gets the assist…and the Heat get the win. That’s the career that LBJ signed up for when he “took his talents to South Beach.””
You are talking like that is a bad thing…LeBron James already has a better career than 95+% of players who even manage to make it to the NBA, the guy has two MVP and is undisputed top 3 player in the league. At least now James is passing that last shot to Wade instead of Donyellow Marshall, Sasha Pavolic or Mo Williams…
@control (post 16)
Even better read.
@ Control
Pardon my tone…it’s not necessarily a bad thing…if that’s what he wants to do that’s what he wants to do…also we’re all speculating…LBJ could end up proving me wrong. I just think those are the reasons why people are saying it’s Wade’s team and not Lebron’s. Lebron is more likely to be the facilitator and Wade is more likely going to be the closer.
I wish i couldve been on his twitter when he said that “dont think i aint noticing” shit..
my response??
Womp womp womp
And yes he is no MJ.. he isnt no Kobe and he isnt no Bird.. he may be better than 2 or maybe even 3 of them when its all said and done but aye who knows?? BUT no one has ever bowed out of the pressure like that bottom line..
and the article speaks about the killer instinct that wouldve kept those certain legends/players from doin something like that so i can feel it..
ive never seen a player look as shaky as Lebron does when its all on the line.. you can see it on his face..
of all the dumb things said after Lebron to miami went down. the dumbest was that Lebron is gonna be Wades side kick.. how you gonna be a side kick when your the better player.
Since when did wade become better than LeBron?????
@Lakeshow – forget his face. Remember the Easter (I think) game against hte Celtics? We’re up the whole game. They come roaring back, w/ 10 seconds left and us up 2, they got the ball on the break, he stops on a dime and lets got of an AWFUL 3 pointer that misses. He’s not a closer man. Other than that one shot against the Magic last year he’s only made layups later on. Ya, he’ll get those, but he’s not a “dagger jumper w/ a hand in your face, down 1, 2 seconds left in the game” kinda guy
mike
thank you man thats same shit ive been saying for a while.
jordan and magic are full of shit. of course they wouldnt call each other they had 2 or 3 super teammates and solid role players hell magic was the sidekick the first half of the 80s.
and that killer instinct bullshit stat you guys made up is a joke everytime a player wins a chip all of the sudden he has that killer instinct??? well i guess it is selective because what happens all those other seasons that player doesnt win?? its a joke people. no way in hell wade is better than lebron he just had a better team in 06 and lucked out with the refs.
about lebron and all the crap we are givin him hell i dont know my fav player ever is the admiral and i cant be that pissed if one year he decided to punch del negro and bolt the spurs (assuming they hadnt lucked out on duncan) because they wasted his first 7 years with crap around him he still gave the spurs 7 years and they didnt give him anything back. same thing with lebron. then again this is coming from a non us fan that doesnt feel the impact said player has on the city.
LeBron ain’t MJ. LeBron ain’t bird. I’ve always said LeBron was Magic. maybe 1946 Magic, the one that was shaky in the clutch and not yet ready for the spotlight. Peopel called him tragic and after a summer of the unrelenting hate he came back better and with that Killer instinct. Maybe it happens to LeBron, maybe it doesn’t.
I think more people liken Wade to Jordan and Bron to Pippen based on playing styles. Wade is an explosive shooting guard while bron is a more do-everything SF. The closest thing to Kordan/Pippen if I have ever seen one.
And to all the Heat haters, they ain’t winning 50 games. LeBron tooka bunch of scrubs to 60 in Cleveland, he can do the same in Miami with Wade and Bosh.
@ Stunna
Thanks for pointing out to some of the people here that Magic wasn’t always thought of as having killer instinct.
@Karizmatic – Magic def had his blunders (I think it was the 86 Finals against Boston that he played like garbage for him) but at the same time, dude put up that starting-at-center-to-win-a-chip-in-the-biggest-game-of-your-life as a 20 year old game, so you couldn’t say he was not clutch, jsut that he may not be the most clutch. I hear ya though.
@ celts fan
I recall Bron hitting the game winning jumper against golden state as time expired 2 years ago.