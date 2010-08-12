You Ain’t A Killer: How America Mislabeled LeBron James

LeBron James is not Michael Jordan.

He never was Michael Jordan and he never will be Michael Jordan. MJ was a killer. An assassin on the basketball court whose goal was to cripple his opponent, both mentally and physically. Stripping players of their confidence, then burying them into the ground.

From what we’ve seen this summer, LeBron just isn’t wired that way.

On July 29th, 2010, LeBron sent out a tweet: “Congrats to Eddie House. Welcome to Team ‘John Dillinger.’ Happy to have u.”

Team John Dillinger?

For those who don’t recognize the name, John Dillinger was an outlaw who lived in the 1930’s and became one of the most notorious criminals in American history. Public Enemies, a film released in 2008 starring Johnny Depp, told the story of John Dillinger.

After reading LeBron’s tweet, it took me a second but then I realized something; LeBron James has no regrets with his decision. He doesn’t care that he’s not “The Man” anymore. He’s OK with not having to carry a team on his back. He doesn’t mind letting someone else take the last shot. Maybe he did actually put some thought into Miami. Maybe he is happy to be playing alongside Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh.

“There’s no way, with hindsight, I would’ve ever called up Larry [Bird], called up Magic [Johnson] and said, ‘Hey, look, let’s get together and play on one team.”

This was Michael Jordan‘s response when asked about LeBron’s “Decision” during a celebrity golf tournament in Nevada. “But things are different,” Jordan added. “I can’t say that’s a bad thing. It’s an opportunity these kids have today. But in all honesty, I was trying to beat those guys.”

I couldn’t have said it any better myself. Michael wanted to beat the competition while LeBron wanted to join them. And that’s what separates MJ from LBJ.

But this John Dillinger reference had to have a deeper meaning. It had to be more than just a catchy name that ESPN could blow up. John Dillinger was an outlaw, a man hated by many and feared by all. Could they have planned on becoming that team? Are they going to embrace the idea of being hated? Being the outlaws of the NBA, the team that everyone hates, just like Mr. Dillinger?

Regardless of the tweet, America mislabeled LeBron James. I think we assumed based on his talent that he was like Mike. That just because he was one of the best players in the NBA, he had that competitive greatness built into him. We believed part of his DNA was “assassin.” We assumed he had the killer gene. We adopted the idea that he wanted to win as bad as Michael. We pictured LeBron as the guy in the big game telling his teammates, “I am not going to let us lose this game.” But we were wrong. LeBron likes to win. He wants to win. But he won’t kill to win. In the offseason, the greats worked. Jordan worked on his jump shot. Kobe worked on his post game. LeBron promoted his documentary.

In a recent Sports Illustrated article written by Ian Thompson, LeBron makes a couple of statements that solidified my opinion that he has been mislabeled. In the article, LeBron says that because of the players around him, he won’t have to score every night and he can be more like Magic. He goes on to say that he could be more of a facilitator and potentially average a triple-double.

Because of LeBron’s supporting cast in Cleveland, he was forced score. He was never allowed a bad night and people’s expectations of him were unattainable. If LeBron had gone 6-for-24 in a Game 7 of the NBA Finals with last year’s Cleveland team, they’d lose by 20.

My point is this: Maybe he has more Magic in him than Michael. Maybe he’s a bigger, stronger and more talented Magic Johnson without that Michael Jordan “killer instinct” DNA strand. Maybe he’s supposed to be the point guard you created in NBA Live when you were 12 that was 7-foot-7, weighed 400 pounds, and could dunk from the three-point line.

Instead of a scorer, maybe he’s meant to be something else. Something that we’ve never seen before. Someone who is a mismatch for everyone. Someone who can create shots for teammates, excite the crowd with a hellacious dunks, and simply run a team. Maybe he’s a just point guard with freakish size and skills who was thrust into a situation that wasn’t right. Maybe … we’ll just have to wait and see.