You Be The Coach

We’re all experts, right?

Along with donning your first team-specific hoodie or hat, making your first bet, and filling out your first office pool, an important rite of passage for any sports fan is the first time you think, “I could coach this team,” and actually believe yourself.

We all think we know what would make our favorite team better. It’s why some people follow the offseason transaction wire more closely than the actual on-court product. It’s why coaches on the pro and major college level only get a two or three-year window — or as it seems in the NFL these days, one year — to produce some wins before the vulture start circling and “For Sale” signs pop up on their front lawn. Fans start making noise, media makes louder noise, and eventually the GM’s and owners start listening, worried about losing their fan base if they don’t make a change.

Whether it’s a minor tweak in the rotation or a major overhaul in the system, NBA fans are only slightly less insane about it as NFL fans. In Orlando, everybody has an idea of how to get Dwight Howard the ball more often. In Chicago, everybody has a solution for how Vinny Del Negro can motivate his players to meet their potential. In Cleveland, everybody has an offensive playbook they’d like to slip into Mike Brown‘s jacket pocket. In Los Angeles, 8th-grade youth league coaches are probably submitting their resume in the off-chance Mike Dunleavy Sr. actually gets canned.

Going off the reality that you have to play with the cards you’re dealt, how would you coach your favorite team?