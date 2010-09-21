You Be The GM: Andrew Bynum or Andrew Bogut?

Five summers ago, Andrew Bogut and Andrew Bynum went into the NBA Draft as arguably the top two center prospects (depending on how you felt about Channing Frye), yet with notably contrasting backgrounds.

Bogut was the rare international sensation who had also proven himself in college, the Australian native who’d won national Player of the Year awards at Utah in his sophomore year. Bynum was coming straight from high school, a package of potential whose highest achievement was an appearance in the McDonald’s All-American Game. Bogut went No. 1 overall — pretty much uncontested despite Chris Paul and Deron Williams being in that draft class — to Milwaukee, while Bynum went 10th to the rebuilding L.A. Lakers.

Since then, Bynum and Bogut’s careers have continued to follow divergent paths, though today they’re almost in the same boat going into their sixth pro seasons.

Bogut has posted career averages of 12.7 points, 9.0 rebounds and 1.4 blocks, alternating between a top option on the Bucks and a second or third option depending on personnel. Last season he averaged a career-best 15.9 points and 2.5 blocks to go with 10.2 boards, and helped lead the Bucks to the postseason. But after suffering a gruesome dislocated elbow late in the season, Bogut missed the playoffs and is still dealing with the injury as he goes into training camp. Milwaukee GM John Hammond said in a recent interview that he expects it to be an “aggravating” injury for Bogut that stays with him for a while.

Bynum has averaged 10.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in his career, which has been defined by two NBA championships and a handful of significant injuries. When Bynum is healthy, he is (like Bogut) among the best centers in the League. But he’s averaged just 55 games per year in his five-year run, and hasn’t had as much of an impact in L.A.’s title runs because of his health situation. Last season Bynum also dropped a career-high 15.0 points per game, to go with 8.3 boards and 1.4 blocks. He then contributed to another championship despite playing on a sore knee throughout the playoffs. Today, NBA reporter David Aldridge suggested that Bynum won’t be ready for the beginning of the upcoming season following surgery over the summer.

If you were an NBA GM and the opportunity arose to get one of the two Andrews, who would you target?

The salaries are in the same range: Bogut is slated to make $12.5 million on average over the next four years, while Bynum will make an average of $15.1M over the next three. Bynum (22) is younger, but Bogut (25) is more comfortable in a featured role. Bogut has better numbers, but Bynum has playoff and championship experience. Bynum is more athletic and has about 25 pounds on Bogut, but Bogut is arguably tougher and more durable.

Who’s your pick?