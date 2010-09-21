You Be The GM: Andrew Bynum or Andrew Bogut?

Five summers ago, Andrew Bogut and Andrew Bynum went into the NBA Draft as arguably the top two center prospects (depending on how you felt about Channing Frye), yet with notably contrasting backgrounds.
Bogut was the rare international sensation who had also proven himself in college, the Australian native who’d won national Player of the Year awards at Utah in his sophomore year. Bynum was coming straight from high school, a package of potential whose highest achievement was an appearance in the McDonald’s All-American Game. Bogut went No. 1 overall — pretty much uncontested despite Chris Paul and Deron Williams being in that draft class — to Milwaukee, while Bynum went 10th to the rebuilding L.A. Lakers.
Since then, Bynum and Bogut’s careers have continued to follow divergent paths, though today they’re almost in the same boat going into their sixth pro seasons.
Bogut has posted career averages of 12.7 points, 9.0 rebounds and 1.4 blocks, alternating between a top option on the Bucks and a second or third option depending on personnel. Last season he averaged a career-best 15.9 points and 2.5 blocks to go with 10.2 boards, and helped lead the Bucks to the postseason. But after suffering a gruesome dislocated elbow late in the season, Bogut missed the playoffs and is still dealing with the injury as he goes into training camp. Milwaukee GM John Hammond said in a recent interview that he expects it to be an “aggravating” injury for Bogut that stays with him for a while.
Bynum has averaged 10.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in his career, which has been defined by two NBA championships and a handful of significant injuries. When Bynum is healthy, he is (like Bogut) among the best centers in the League. But he’s averaged just 55 games per year in his five-year run, and hasn’t had as much of an impact in L.A.’s title runs because of his health situation. Last season Bynum also dropped a career-high 15.0 points per game, to go with 8.3 boards and 1.4 blocks. He then contributed to another championship despite playing on a sore knee throughout the playoffs. Today, NBA reporter David Aldridge suggested that Bynum won’t be ready for the beginning of the upcoming season following surgery over the summer.
If you were an NBA GM and the opportunity arose to get one of the two Andrews, who would you target?
The salaries are in the same range: Bogut is slated to make $12.5 million on average over the next four years, while Bynum will make an average of $15.1M over the next three. Bynum (22) is younger, but Bogut (25) is more comfortable in a featured role. Bogut has better numbers, but Bynum has playoff and championship experience. Bynum is more athletic and has about 25 pounds on Bogut, but Bogut is arguably tougher and more durable.
Who’s your pick?
Shit i dont know they both injury prone..
And i dont even know AB’s offensive capabilities since hes never really been 2-3 option.. dude is the 4th option on our team..
But given his passing skills and post game id take Bogut.. Bogut is also a decent help defender..
Only thing AB got on Bogut is his length and 1on1 defense..
And AB wasnt playing on a “sore” knee dude was playing with a torn meniscus.. throught like 2 whole playoff series..
respect.. lol
Bogut is a “decent” help defender? He’s a slight notch behind Dwight as the best defender in the league at the center position. Look at Bogut’s numbers after Redd went down last year, dude was a BEAST. The only center doing more last year was Dwight.
Give me Bogut every day of the week.
While Bynum is the better defender with his wingspan, Bogut is still solid on defense, willing to bang with anyone down low, and will get buckets if you give him the ball, and is a pretty good passer. Yeh Give me Bogut
If it wasn’t for the injuries I’d take Bynum easily. As is, it’s pretty close, but I’d still rather have a guy who is a beast down low over a big man who can pass
Bogut – period
Night when health
Bogut when health
Stupid spell check
stop sayin AB… theyre both AB, fools. reading ur comments just made dizzy.
anyway… bynum is more injury prone than bogut.. plus i think bogut has a better skillset. bynums still banking on potential. potential that might not even be there anymore..
made me*
This is very easy, Bynum is pretty much a bust. The guy MIGHT have had potential, but his biggest talent is getting hurt in various ways. If he wasn’t in LA, he wouldn’t be getting any hype at all, he is kind of a product of being in a big market.
Bogut is a really solid center who gets shit done. He can pass, shoot, finish with either hand and defends pretty good. Sucks that Bynum is getting paid more than Bogut, gives Bynum more ones to make it rain in the club I guess…
Frye period
Bogut
Andrew Bogut and its not even close.
in fact, I’ve said on this board for about 3yrs that Bogut is the better player. shit, he might even have the better career when its all said and done (minus the championships ofcourse).
Yeah i really think AB just needs to focus more on playing within the team..
AB can be a helluva players if he keeps it up.. I mean who can really block shit like AB in anycase??
Lol
@ Octopus Whiny
Calm down foo i dont watch enough Bucks games to know if dude is all that.. i just know what i seen from the good couple of times ive watched.. dude..
And i was still right ;)
bogut by a mile
Bynum is still so young and tons of room for improvement. He has the tools to become a franchise cornerstone. But his injury history speaks for itself. He was never one to be self-motivated since his H.S. days. But still, LA gave him all that dough for a reason. He needs to focus on Defense instead of wanting the ball everytime down. His ego is getting in the way right now. But he earned my respect when he played with that injury.
Bogut was having a career year and helped lead his team to the playoffs with a rookie at the helm. Tough and rugged, a true 5 man in a league of only a few.
Bogut got my vote for now. But if Drew can show that his injuries have indeed been just bad luck instead of fragility, them he might take the cake after this year.
I’d take Bynum in a heartbeat. You can’t teach that kind of size or athleticism. Plus, he’s three years younger than Bogut and I think he’s still developing. Granted, Bogut may look a lot better offensively, but when you have Kobe and Gasol, are you really asked to do a lot offensively? Look at Bogut’s stats against teams with legit centers and you find that he struggles. The East isn’t all that big up front so take that into consideration too. Bynum has the hardware. Talent wise, they’re close but you have to take the guy that’s a proven winner. Playing on that torn meniscus in the Finals last June spoke volumes to me about Bynum.
AB, I’ll take AB over AB.
bogut is one of the most underrated players in the league, should of been an all star last year.
Byum get alot of easy shots becuase kobe is on the team. Bogut also was th e#1 shot blocker in the nba last season if Im not mistaken.
Bogut….cheaper more polished than bynum will be at that age.
AB all the way……….
They both put up pretty similar numbers, yet Bynum has been playing 3rd/4th option and Bogut has been playing 1st/2nd option.
Rings don’t really come into this equation, but Bynum playing hurt last playoffs/finals was HUGE…
Bynum gets the edge here.
bogut all the way. 2nd in blocks last year and always close to the top in charges drawn make him without a doubt the most versatile bigman defender in the league. Better offensively as well.
lets just hope when the question is asked in a couple of years time noone is mentioning injuries for either guy
If it was NBA Live with fatigue and injuries turned off I would take Bynum. In reality I’ll take Bogut
What kind of question is that? Shit, if you put Bogut on the Lakers right now, I ain’t doubting the LA dynasty and them owning Boston and Miami. Bynum is all hype, all injury and hasn’t proven crap. Andrew is damn legit.
Even without the injury history I’d take Bogut in a heartbeat. Bynum’s biggest strength is well that he is big. While Bynum is slightly more athletic…. that’s it really. Bogut is a better offensive threat (refined post game, uses both hands, bangs bodies and is an excellent passer) while also being the 2nd best C defensively (its not even close he’s like a less athletic version of Dwight)
Bogut = 2nd best C in the league, All-NBA
Bynum = A borderline bust (cant really say he is a bust due to all the decent people in his year were taken before him, only guys I would retroactively picked over him are Granger, Lee, Ellis and Blatche)
gtfoh, bogut will eat the other AB alive. I always root for Bynum whenever he is on the floor, dunno what it is, i dont even like the Lakers right now but when Bynum has the rock i want him to do sumthin good. but no way i will take him over Bogut. Bogut is a BEAST. dude prolly will eat Bynum (and throw in Joakim Noah) for breakfast.
yao sing period
Put Bogut on the lakers and his stats drop. Check out bynums stats when pau is out, drew averages 20-10-2. Production wise both players are very similar, just different team needs and opportunities. However, bogut was a 4 year college player and has reached his potential. 20-10 Is the best he can be. Bynum, once pau and Kobe slow down, has the POTENTIAL to be a 25-12 franchise player. Yes injuries have been a problem for bynum, but one of the 3 major ones he’s had was a freak accident.
The biggest differece is the way bogut gets torched by the better bigs in the league. Bynum holds his own against centers and power forward. Bynum has been able cover boozer and bosh and other 4s very well. Bogut can’t hang with face up 4s or above avg 5s.
Bogut is good.
Bynum can be great (if healthy)
Bogut more solid but Bynum has the bigger potential. And i say that as an Aussie.
Bogut
There have to be reasons the greatest ever basketball coach rates Andrew Bynum very much a background option. It can’t all be to do with Kobe Bryant’s and Pau Gasol’s will.
Andrew Bogut is a long way ahead. While Bynum is longer and stronger he’s nowhere near the fluid athlete some postulate. Bogut has it all except for a jumpshot – handle; vision; ampidexterity; footwork; passing; IQ at both ends. He’s a bit slow off the floor but his anticipation gets him where he needs to be. Adding a jumper would make him a better-defending (if slightly smaller) version of Pau Gasol.
He’s definitely proven his All-NBA, #1 pick status.
do any of you guys calling bynum a bust actually watch laker games? bynum’s got problems – effort, durability, etc. but when healthy and motivated, he can eat bogut’s heart out. no question. dude has a post game. not sure where the idea that bogut has a better offensive game came from. he’s a better player, barely, right now. give it a year.
Bogut easily. Smooth, surprisingly athletic (check out some of his dunks) and better hook shot and passing game.
Bummer about that injury though…he was on fire last season and probably won’t recapture that form this season
For consistency sake, take Bogut.
If both are healthy, Bynum easily. You cats forget that when healthy and in rhythm, Bynum puts up 20/10 games EASY.
Haha seriously? Bogut easily
AB & C phosho!
Bynum! No contest. Athletic and length can not be taught.
Bynum, bynum bo bynum
banana fanna fo fynum
me, my, mo, mynum
Bynum!
Andrew is really great for just one thing, TRADE bait…. This guy will never be a top anything except for hospital bills and sitting on the bench…. The lakers need to use him for what he is god for, trade him for a great shooter like Milo or guard like CP3 or Williams….
Andrew is really great for just one thing, TRADE bait…. This guy will never be a top anything except for hospital bills and sitting on the bench…. The lakers need to use him for what he is god for, trade him for a great shooter like Milo or guard like CP3 or Williams….
Bogut was going off and one of the best passers for a big man – does Bynum know how to pass the rock?
Bogut actually averages 1 more block per game than Bynum also.
Two of Bynum’s injuries were not a result of awkwardness or lack of strength or training. He was side smashed by Kobe once if you all recall the same season Kobe has asked to have him shipped out? FUnny how words work out that way!
I think Drew’s plight has been a whole lotta bad luck. I wish him good luck from here on out and that his giraffe legs stay out of the way of flying bodies.
Edge to Drew because his offensive skills are superior. When he’s scoring twenty a game and healthy, his enthusiasm alone will bring his other stats up too.
He still has not resolved his own game either. He’s been trying to shed Kareem’s influence that was helpful though not his style at all. Drew will pre-dominantly end up a face-up player while Kareem was teaching him his back-to-the-basket tricks.
Marty, if Andrew has no value other than trade bait, how is it that he can be traded for two of the best players in the league in your opinion in Melo and CP3?
hey lakers fans yall wanna hug his nuts but Bynum don’t give a s**t bout yall…
sports.yahoo.com/nba/blog/ball_dont_lie/post/Andrew-Bynum-had-a-relaxing-offseason?urn=nba-271833
Monta over OJ because…Oh, wrong post, ok…got one of my guys to pass me another beer…
As a GM I would take proof over potential thus Bogut over Bynum. As my Warriors’ GM I would take either of them over AB, which is saying a lot: AB are very good NBA centers.
Proof over potential: I would make the Randolph for Lee trade again, any day.
Lakers would trade Bynum for Bogut straight up if they could. Bucks wouldn’t do that same deal. That is all that needs to be said.