You Be The GM: Jason Thompson For Jeff Teague

During his first two seasons with the Kings, Jason Thompson averaged 11.8 points and 7.9 rebounds in 29.7 minutes per game. However, after Sacramento drafted DeMarcus Cousins and traded for Samuel Dalembert this summer, JT has found himself playing just over 15 minutes a night. According to ESPN.com’s Marc Stein, Sacramento offered Thompson to Atlanta for Jeff Teague, but were turned down by the Hawks.
It’s time for you to be the GM. Here are the stats:
Jason Thompson
6-11, 250 pounds
This season: 5.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 15:35 minutes per game
Career: 11.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 29:00 minutes per game
Jeff Teague
6-2, 180 pounds
This season: 4.4 points, 1.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 15:18 minutes per game
Career: 3.4 points, 1.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 10:48 minutes per game
Personally, if I was Atlanta, I don’t think I’d make this deal either. While Mike Bibby is playing well enough to not lose his job, Teague is definitely the point guard of the future. As for Thompson, while he could definitely add another athletic body Atlanta’s front court, they need all the guard depth they can get – especially if they part ways with Jamal Crawford.
What do you think? Would you make this trade?
Why not? Neither team is going to get a ring anytime soon. Shake things up.
The thought of adding a Jason Thompson type to help Horford and Smith makes perfect sense but not if they see Teague as the guy to replace Bibby. Unless of course they are hyping him to get his trade value up.
“Teague is definitely the point guard of the future.”
I’m not so sure about that, Aron. I don’t think Atlanta is either. If he was the pg of the future he would be getting more burn. Every good young NBA pg is logging serious minutes for their respective teams. Yet Teague is only getting around 15 mins/game.
I’m not impressed with what either of these guys has done in the NBA so far. Had this trade gone through it would’ve been a wash for both teams.
Teague is way too valuable for the Hawks and he wouldn’t really develop playing behind tyreke and udrih. They should trade Thompson for a good two-guard
Although I like Teague’s “get to the basket game” … however, I would have done the deal… we need big, strong, athletic bodies right now.. Jamal Crawford can play point anyway an we are stupid dangerous when Crawford and Joe are on the court at the same time…. Everybody knows that Crawford’s a hired gun but really he is a willing passer when need be… Teague can’t shoot it form the outside and every scoutin report obviously says “give’em the jump shot” … Teague is lightining quick but he really cant help Atlanta this year… As far as being the PG of the future… I doubt it.. all the young points that are nice get time… All that being said… Atlanta is a step beneath all the elite teams in the east anyway… there only chance to get a ring would be if D. Howard, Garnett, and Lebron all got hurt for the rest of the season in the East… Out west they would need Kobe, Gasol, Duncan, D. Williams, and Dirk to get injured as well…lol… all in all… they just aint got enough size to get a ring no way no how!!!!
My gut tells me that Atlanta should’ve taken that deal. I would be surprised if Jeff Teague becomes anything more than a low-level starter, and more likely a quality backup, similar to Luke Ridnour in value. While I never expect Jason Thompson to become an all-star, he does have a higher ceiling. I view him as a potential top 20 power forward and solid starter. With Josh Smith possibly being moved and Marvin Williams never living up to the high draft pick, it’s the exact type of deal they need to consider. The NBA is coming into the era of elite point guards and I can’t envision Teague ever being in the class with all the great ones coming up. Thompson can and will hang with the power forwards of this era if given time. Just one man’s opinion.
JT needs playing time and the opportunity, though Westpaul might not be the coach that he is able to grow with. I bet the kings are shopping Donte Green also based on him doghouse status.