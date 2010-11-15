You Be The GM: Jason Thompson For Jeff Teague

#Atlanta Hawks
11.15.10

During his first two seasons with the Kings, Jason Thompson averaged 11.8 points and 7.9 rebounds in 29.7 minutes per game. However, after Sacramento drafted DeMarcus Cousins and traded for Samuel Dalembert this summer, JT has found himself playing just over 15 minutes a night. According to ESPN.com’s Marc Stein, Sacramento offered Thompson to Atlanta for Jeff Teague, but were turned down by the Hawks.

It’s time for you to be the GM. Here are the stats:

Jason Thompson
6-11, 250 pounds
This season: 5.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 15:35 minutes per game
Career: 11.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 29:00 minutes per game

Jeff Teague
6-2, 180 pounds
This season: 4.4 points, 1.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 15:18 minutes per game
Career: 3.4 points, 1.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 10:48 minutes per game

Personally, if I was Atlanta, I don’t think I’d make this deal either. While Mike Bibby is playing well enough to not lose his job, Teague is definitely the point guard of the future. As for Thompson, while he could definitely add another athletic body Atlanta’s front court, they need all the guard depth they can get – especially if they part ways with Jamal Crawford.

What do you think? Would you make this trade?

TOPICS#Atlanta Hawks
TAGSATLANTA HAWKSDimeMagJason ThompsonJeff TeagueSACRAMENTO KINGS

