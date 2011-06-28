You Be The GM: Kyrie Irving & Tristan Thompson Or Derrick Williams & Brandon Knight

Last Thursday night, Cleveland surprised no one by taking Kyrie Irving with the No. 1 overall pick , however they did turn some heads when they tookat No. 4. The question that popped up in everyone’s minds and on everyone’s Twitter feeds was why wouldn’t the Cavs take, probably the best all-around athlete and arguably the best player in draft at No. 1, and then snag, a potentially great point guard, at No. 4? We breakdown both sides:

*** *** ***

Kyrie Irving & Tristan Thompson by Scott Horlbeck

Now, I’m not going to argue that the Kyrie Irving and Tristan Thompson combo is better than Derrick Williams and Brandon Knight. Obviously it’s not. Derrick Williams is in a class above Thompson, and Knight could end up being better than Irving five years down the road.

But that’s not the argument. The argument is this: Was taking Irving No. 1 overall the right decision for the Cavaliers, or should they have taken Williams in hopes of landing Knight with their fourth pick? It’s a interesting debate. How can you get the most total value with your two picks, keeping in mind that two other teams will be drafting in-between your two picks. Do you draft Williams and pray that Minnesota and Utah both pass on Knight, or do you lockup Irving and then go from there. It’s a question of guts, huevos, cajones, wooden box drums… I think you get the idea.

As a deprived and impoverished Warriors fan who’s lived through countless “cajones” decisions (see: Diogu, O’Bryant, Belinelli, Wright, Randolph and most likely Udoh), the word “risk” scares me to death. You don’t understand it until you’ve lived through it, but believe me, it’s awful. It gets to the point where you start questioning your faith. Does God not want me to be a Warriors fan anymore? Did I do something wrong?? Why are you doing this to me!?!?

Based on my GM trust issues, I prefer the safe pick. I like what the Cavs did and think they made the educated decision. Drafting Williams and landing Knight is not an educated decision, it’s a lucky one. After Williams, you have no idea what the other two teams after you are going to do – maybe they take Knight, maybe they don’t. Let’s say Utah does take Knight, now what? Do you draft Enes Kanter to go along with a crowded front line of Williams, J.J. Hickson and Anderson Varejao? Do you reach for Kemba Walker or maybe even Jimmer? Is Kawhi Leonard in play now, or possibly Jonas Valanciunas? These are all questions I’d prefer not to answer.

Taking Irving first overall was the smart pick. The safe pick. The only pick a team who won 19 games last year can afford to make. When you’re rebuilding, you take sure things. Guys who will be your cornerstone five years down the road. Guys you can build around. Kyrie Irving was that guy and maybe Tristan Thompson will be too.

Yes, Derrick Williams and Brandon Knight would have been better. Those two together would have been an incredible young nucleus. But the risk of acquiring those two, in my opinion, wasn’t worth it.

Like my weird Dwight Schrute-esque neighbor used to say (usually in situations that weren’t necessary), “It’s better to be safe than sorry.” Agreed Andy, especially when you won 19 games last year and start Alonzo Gee at small forward.