You Be The GM: Kyrie Irving & Tristan Thompson Or Derrick Williams & Brandon Knight

Kyrie Irving & Tristan Thompson by Scott Horlbeck
Now, I’m not going to argue that the Kyrie Irving and Tristan Thompson combo is better than Derrick Williams and Brandon Knight. Obviously it’s not. Derrick Williams is in a class above Thompson, and Knight could end up being better than Irving five years down the road.
But that’s not the argument. The argument is this: Was taking Irving No. 1 overall the right decision for the Cavaliers, or should they have taken Williams in hopes of landing Knight with their fourth pick? It’s a interesting debate. How can you get the most total value with your two picks, keeping in mind that two other teams will be drafting in-between your two picks. Do you draft Williams and pray that Minnesota and Utah both pass on Knight, or do you lockup Irving and then go from there. It’s a question of guts, huevos, cajones, wooden box drums… I think you get the idea.
As a deprived and impoverished Warriors fan who’s lived through countless “cajones” decisions (see: Diogu, O’Bryant, Belinelli, Wright, Randolph and most likely Udoh), the word “risk” scares me to death. You don’t understand it until you’ve lived through it, but believe me, it’s awful. It gets to the point where you start questioning your faith. Does God not want me to be a Warriors fan anymore? Did I do something wrong?? Why are you doing this to me!?!?
Based on my GM trust issues, I prefer the safe pick. I like what the Cavs did and think they made the educated decision. Drafting Williams and landing Knight is not an educated decision, it’s a lucky one. After Williams, you have no idea what the other two teams after you are going to do – maybe they take Knight, maybe they don’t. Let’s say Utah does take Knight, now what? Do you draft Enes Kanter to go along with a crowded front line of Williams, J.J. Hickson and Anderson Varejao? Do you reach for Kemba Walker or maybe even Jimmer? Is Kawhi Leonard in play now, or possibly Jonas Valanciunas? These are all questions I’d prefer not to answer.
Taking Irving first overall was the smart pick. The safe pick. The only pick a team who won 19 games last year can afford to make. When you’re rebuilding, you take sure things. Guys who will be your cornerstone five years down the road. Guys you can build around. Kyrie Irving was that guy and maybe Tristan Thompson will be too.
Yes, Derrick Williams and Brandon Knight would have been better. Those two together would have been an incredible young nucleus. But the risk of acquiring those two, in my opinion, wasn’t worth it.
Like my weird Dwight Schrute-esque neighbor used to say (usually in situations that weren’t necessary), “It’s better to be safe than sorry.” Agreed Andy, especially when you won 19 games last year and start Alonzo Gee at small forward.
If the Cavs had taken Williams #1, I can’t even imagine how many phone calls the T-Wolves would have received for a trade for #2.
I feel like we’ve been talking about this even before the draft! As Dylan said, so many teams would have been looking to trade for that No. 2 pick if Kyrie was still on the board, thus potentially causing a butterfly effect and not allowing the Cavs to land Brandon Knight at No. 4 either.
Aron is correct, maybe they don’t get knight. But they could’ve traded the pick for say a monta ellis maybe,now u have two scorers and b diddy
I definitely think the Cavs should have taken Kyrie at number one.
Very good points, Dylan and AP, but in this story, you only get to be the Cavs GM!! We’re assuming David Khan is still David Khan. Khaaaaaaan!
I don’t think the cavs should have gone with either point-forward combo.
They should have gone Forward-Center. Williams and then Jonas Valanciunas. Baron would once again be throwing 60 foot oops on a team not expected to do much. The Cavs get what could be a decent Center next year instead of rolling out a rookie frontcourt this year.
Then you roll the dice on landing a point next year.
Heres my problem with Irving, youre drafting a player number one overall who at best will be a top twelve point guard… I dont think i want that.
WIth Williams i know that barring injury he can be a top 5 player at his posistion.
Also i’d love to mess with minnesota by taking williams.
kanter would have gone # 3 in any scenerio. he is the prototypical big that the league “lacks”.
but to continue on that topic (by going on to another topic from the article’s purpose) i want to focus on the nba’s “center drought”. i hear barkley and others say that the center position is being held down (in definition by playing at a high level) by only dwight, but there is still some promise in that position. take a look at my list of respected centers doing work:
nene
andrew bogut
roy hibbert
javale mcgee
marc gasol
emeka okafor
andrew bynum
joakim noah
tyson chandler
brook lopez
al horford(?)
al jefferson
chris kanam
andrea bargnani
for people to say that they don’t respect dwight’s numbers as much because the league is lacking some good centers, is a testament to how far apart dwight’s talent are from the rest of the fray.
i wasn’t sure if i should include cousins, scola or hickson. i also don’t think perkins does work other than preventing other centers from doing work by his defense.
The Cavs drafted based on character as much as talent, harkening back to the Wayne Embry /Lenny Wilkens days. Williams is arrogant and exactly the type of persona the fans are unlikely to embrace in light of the whole Lebron debacle. Thompson and Irving are both high character guys, hard workers and already are friends and have tremendous chemistry off the court. The hope is that pairing the two of them together will create a solid locker room foundation for the future.
Incidentally, the Cavs metrics project Thompson to be a better pro five years down the line than nearly every player in the draft, including Irving. If he had stayed at Texas there’s a decent possibility that he would have been next year’s #1 overall pick. Only time will tell but I think there’s a chance that a few years from now this won’t even be a discussion, that the Cavs duo will be head and shoulders above the would-be Williams / Knight combo.
How can you say Kyrie Irving will be a “top twelve” point guard at best?
@ beiber i thought the raptors got the best center. but i can’t wait to see dirk play next season. man is gooder than dwight.
Irving and Thompson was the best decision possible. When some mock drafts had Thompson not being taking in the first round i thought that was crazy!! He will evolve into a top 3 talent at power foward in six years. Irving will also be a top five pg ( only because of the great pgs right now Wall Rose Westbrook Rondo Deron) Great pick-ups by Cleveland Cavaliers!
Just to run down the list at post 8
The last 4 guys are power forwards who play center.
Brook Lopez needs a change of scenery and he’ll be fine. He needs to be around a winning team.
Marc Gasol & Hibbert show flashes of being special in the league some day.
Tyson & Joakim are just great at knowing and doing their roles. They will not get any better.
Javale needs to understand his role and then he will be a lightskinned version of Tyson Chandler.
Nene & Emeka are as good as they will get. Above average on both ends at their position but think about how crowded the bottom of the position is.
Bogut and Bynum are good and still have room to grow to challenge Dwight but dude is about to lap everyone twice.
The Center position is considered weak because of the lack of rivalries. None of the players above are marketed as a showdown when they play. It is weak because the talent distribution is skewed towards the crappy end of the spectrum
My main comment here is Brandon Knight will absolutely is not, and will not be in Kyrie Irving’s class. There is clear separation between those two. There’s a reason Knight fell as far as he did. The upside just isn’t really there…and I like Brandon Knight but the difference between him and Kyrie is as big or maybe bigger than the difference between derrick williams and tristan thompson.
Kentucky didn’t get to the NCAA final; lost to Kemba dat nigga.
I’m sure the article is great but I dont have to read it to know that the Cavs would be better off with B Knight & D Williams. I still cant understand how Kyrie was the consensus top pick after 11 games. I assume Kyrie will be a good pg but one must be great or leaps and bounds above the rest to go #1 and Kyrie was not head and shoulders above the rest they could’ve have been set a PG & SF for a while and Triston Thompson was a reach in my humble opinion
The Center position isn’t weak because of the players. It’s weak because of officiating and rule changes.
Centers throughout the history of basketball were dominant because they were the biggest guys on the floor, and could just bully their way into good position offensively.
No more.
On defense, because they were strong, no one wanted to take the ball at them for fear of a hard foul.
No more.
We have 7 ft monsters, beasts that are skilled as well as athletic these days. I’m not saying it’s a golden age of the position, but it’s far from the way it’s painted.
Howard is considered good because he’s not a big fat guy. He’s athletic enough that he can get away with a lot of moves that the bigger guys simply can’t. But has anyone ever accused him of being really skilled? No. Once his athleticism slows down, he’ll be screwed and handcuffed just like the rest of the Centers in the League.
I’ve expressed my lack of respect for Kyrie Irvings game over the past month or so. so there is no need for me to go there again.
What I will post though, why is Kemba not an option at #4 to pair with Williams?
Honestly, Kemba may actually be the best PG in this class, but for some reason he is over looked.
Hell in a racist ass town like Clevland, they could have taken Jimmer #4 and the town would have busted two nuts over that.
Basically I would have taken Williams and any of the other PGs named Kemba/Knight/Jimmer.
@F&F
You clearly haven’t been watching the film on Jonas Valencious or whatever his name is. That dude may be Andreis Biendrens at his best. But most likely will be Nenad Kristic.
@ first and foremost : “The Center position is considered weak because of the lack of rivalries.”
i agree completely. if dwight was gone..the center position would be boring.
I can not argue taking Kyrie first, this league has become a point gaurd driven league and Kyrie was the best pg prospect. Even in next years draft he would still be considered the best pg coming out.
I as a cavs fan didn’t like Thompson #4 because I thought we had pf covered with JJ Hickson and that if he was our guy we could’ve traded down and still get him.
That was before I had a chance to take it all in. Thompson does project as a better pro then Hickson and Toronto sitting at 5 might have taken Thompson, they are desperate for inside defense and Thompson being from Toronto would have been a homerun with fans.
Yes Cleveland could’ve gotten immediate help from different combinations, but they are loading up for bigger aspirations then just barely making the playoffs to get booted the 1st round. They are aiming for a high lottory pick next year and are stockpiling assets for future use to put together a team they invisiion can grow into champions.
You talk about taking the path of least ‘risk’ right? The surely the Cavaliers draft Williams with the first pick. He is much less of a risk than Irving.
You talk about not drafting Williams #1 because they might’ve got stuck with Kanter at #4 and their front court, particularly PF is stacked? Well they went PF with the #4 pick anyway… and there was no doubt that Kanter was a better prospect than Thompson. So your view there doesn’t make any sense.
The Cavs aren’t set at any position, so they should have taken BPA with both picks.
How would the Cavaliers not drafting Irving have made Knight get taken earlier? If anything it would have increased the chances of Knight dropping.
If the Cavs knew they were going PF & PG in the draft then why didn’t they make more of an effort to trade Hickson & Sessions when their value was at its highest?
IMO Thompson & Irving are low ceiling players, they will be starters in the L for a long time but I don’t think they’ll be All Stars… I think Williams is worst case Michael Beasley, best case a cross between Paul Pierce and Danny Granger. Knight I’m not 100% on he could be a complete bust or he could be the next great PG… certainly one thing that works in his favor is his intelligence and if there is one thing I want in a PG it is smarts.
Cleveland are in a position where they can’t get any worse, you don’t take safe picks… you go for broke… worst case scenario you get to add more blue chip talent in next years draft.
@CB
Williams does not come across as arrogant at all, there are zero character concerns with him.
LMFAO @ Tristan Thompson being the #1 pick next year if he’d have stayed… I would go into more detail with this but… I don’t even feel like I have to address it any more than I have done… it is just THAT ridiculous.
@ Justin Hojilo
I absolutely GUARANTEE you that Tristan Thompson will NOT be a Top 3 talent at PF in the NBA EVER… I guarantee you. There is a difference between wanting something to happen and it actually being a possibility.
He is undersized, lacks any polish in his offensive game and is basically a good defender who’ll be a decent rebounder and grab a few points. I see him going 12 & 7… something along those lines.
*Side Note*
Valnciunas has to be the most overrated prospect in this entire draft. Give me Vucevic who is has at least competed at college level and shown he can play within the American play style… rather than ANOTHER soft European big man who hasn’t shown anything against proper competition. Ah the Raptors… they never learn.
^ yesterday, jonas valanciunas played in an exhibition game against USA and had 23 points, 19 boards and threw in 2 blocks.
‘Exhibition game’ being key words, lets hope the CBA forces the entire NBA to retire and he can go against u19’s every game LOL.
He went 23 & 11 against teenagers.
he is a teenager too. and by you saying that “it’s just teenagers”, you are insinuating that he was the “best” BECAUSE he was playing teens. regardless, it shows he is not just a flop as you are trying to make him out to be. he played against US players. are you saying our US youth are not as good as him? 23 and 19 is good especially against guys on the USA team. it’s not like he played a random high school boys team. give him some credit, don’t try and discount what he did. it sounds like you’re calling the man who works with team usa in bryan colangelo an idiot for taking him to be on the raptors.
Wow…. bieber is preaching on this thread. Lol. Git ’em!