You Be The GM: O.J. Mayo or Monta Ellis?

One of the biggest myths about the NBA has resurfaced during the Carmelo Anthony trade rumor mill, as teams like Chicago and New Jersey debate whether or not to part with non-superstar centers like Joakim Noah and Brook Lopez to get a proven superstar in ‘Melo. That myth:
Scorers come a dime-a-dozen.
Not true. Yes, any player who is good enough to be in the NBA would treat your Wednesday rec league to a heaping plate of Buckets Tempura. But the number of guys who can claim the title “elite scorer” on an NBA level is shorter than many people believe. Only seven players averaged 25 or more points per game last season, and only 16 topped the 20-ppg mark. Considering there are 400-something guys in the League, 16 doesn’t compute as “dime-a-dozen” territory.
Monta Ellis is one of those elite scorers. The Golden State Warriors’ guard dropped 25.5 points per game last season, to go with 5.3 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 2.2 steals. But because his team stank like old bus seats and coach Don Nelson‘s system gets too much credit for the accomplishments of its players, the fact that Monta put together one of the five most impressive offensive seasons in the NBA went overlooked.
While Monta continues to be underrated, O.J. Mayo has been arguably overrated. It dates back to middle school, when O.J. was declared the best player in the country for his age group — you know, the one still waiting on armpit hair and for their voices to stop cracking — and up through college, when analysts were better able to gauge his game against sufficient competition.
Going into his third pro season now, with career averages of 18.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.2 steals for the Memphis Grizzlies, O.J. is good, with potential to be great. But he may not become the superstar so many predicted him to be long ago. But then you could argue O.J.’s numbers are only where they are because he plays in a slower system with other talented scorers around him.
If you were an NBA GM and the opportunity arose to get Monta or Mayo, who would you target?
Of course you have to consider money. Monta is slated to make $44 million over the next four years, unless he opts out of his contract in 2013, otherwise he’s locked in for $33 million over the next three. Mayo, still under his rookie deal, will make $4.4 million this season, and the Grizzlies have a team-option to pay him $5.6 million the following year — then sign him to a long-term bigger-money extension that kicks in the following year. In other words, you know Monta is on the books for $11 million per year for a while. Mayo could potentially be cheaper down the road, or if he blows up this year, could be more expensive than Monta by the end of Monta’s deal.
O.J. (22) is younger and bigger (6-4, 210), but Monta (24) is faster and more athletic at 6-3, 180 pounds. Mayo is a better shooter, but Monta is more effective creating his own shot off the dribble and penetrating. Both are natural two-guards who could conceivably play point guard, but would have to learn a lot before being trusted to run a team full-time.
Who’s your pick?
Mayo, no question. He came to the Grizz and embraced his role on the team… Something pretty rare for a guy with as much hype as he’s had.
Critics may complain he doesn’t attack the basket but he doesn’t need to when he has Rudy Gay and Gasol. Mayo is a true team player, while Monte has poisoned himself from all the ink he’s gotten over the years
ill take monta …he showed that he can be mayo when he played with jackson,bd,and company..he was eff as hell while still scorin more points than mayo that yr at 20per..better at d and gettin to the line…mayo got richard hamilton written all over him he always gon be good but will never join the elite statue but his skill of shootin will always be valuable
as of right now, OJ Mayo.
he seems more willing to sacrifice to be a winner. scoring aside, he gives you more than Monta can give you.
if Monta aint scoring, he’s pretty much useless on the court. he cant defend, doesnt even try to defend. he doesnt rebound. Monta cant run an offense. he a worse passer than jameer nelson off the pick-n-roll. and he can barely speak the ‘kings’ english.
if OJ Mayo isnt scoring, at least you know he’ll compete defensively. even though Mayo aint great a running a team (as the point guard) he’s better at it than Monta.
at this stage, I dont think its even close. gotta choose OJ Mayo
I think Ellis would make the perfect sixth man. If I had a solid starting lineup, I’d make him the first guard off the bench, even at his salary. With Ellis, you know what you’re getting. I’m still not sure what type of player Mayo is or if he’s ever going to be more than an average two-guard.
monta, hands down.
If you watch some Warriors games you can see sometimes he is the ONLY person playing D (just look at his steals last season) and he gets to the line better than anyone.
rudy gay and oj mayo r no difference two overrated players who do enough to let u know why they in the league but we never be top 30 players in the league yet gay got the max so what do mayo deserve then
Monta for sure. He just such an amazing finisher around the rim. This is a big year for him. He’s accepted that he should be playing off the ball as the 2 where last year they had him trying to play some point. He’s really going to thrive this year and make that contract seem like a good deal for the Warriors.
He also has been a starter on a playoff team and a 48 win team.
OJ Mayo any day, everyday. OJ Mayo is more of a team player and willing to make sacrifices in order to accommodate the coaches game plans. This was shown in summer league, where OJ Mayo took part in summer league in order to adjust to playing point guard.
Ellis is good no doubt, but it sounds like he has some ego/team concept issues (at least from what the media portrays)
Ellis will fucking dominate you.
I have a hard time making these decision, because it always (to me) depends on who the rest of the team consists of.
The only time I ever made a definite choice on one of these was Manu over McGrady, obviously.
Mayo may be a better fit next to Curry, but Monta with a big PG would be my choice. Monta doesn’t play defense? You must not watch him play much. He and Turiaf were the only Warriors who played any sort of defense last year for the Warriors.
OJ a better shooter than Monta? Again you must not watch him very often. Couple years ago Monta started hitting the 20 footer regularly and is money now from that distance. He does not have a good average from 3, but anything in between I would take Monta in a game of horse any day of the week.
I have to admit Monta Ellis is the better player, but I’d take OJ Mayo. I just feel like Ellis is as good as he’s ever going to be and Mayo still has a lot of upside. I see something in the kid. The other thing is I wouldn’t run either of them as a shooting guard just because I think 6’3 or even 6’4 is undersized for a shooting guard, so I think I’d trust Mayo more ro make the switch into a Chauncey Billups type of point guard than Ellis.
I think Ellis is going to end up being one of these guys who can get buckets and would be better suited as a 6th man on a contender.
Neither, they both suck. Seriously, check out their wins produced per 48 min. on basketball-reference.com
Stats aren’t everything, but Monta is just a chucker. If you talk to any statistical analysis dudes, they’ll tell you that winning boils down to 1) scoring efficiently 2) getting and maintaining possession of the ball
That’s not an opinion, it’s actually a provable fact*. And monta, being inefficient as hell, hurts your team way more than he helps. Mayo is just about average, so if I had to pick I would go with him.
*since I know people are either going to be asking about this or disagreeing like idiots, I’ll explain why this should be obvious even to math-illiterate retards.
The object of basketball is scoring more points than your opponent. You have a chance to score every time you have a possession. Those are the only two variables that count. Thus, you can improve your chances of winning ONLY through 2 different ways: 1) increasing your chance of scoring on the average possession (aka, score more efficiently) or 2) simply getting more possessions than the other team.
You can lower their scoring efficiency by making them take tough shots, or fouling them when they have layups, getting blocks, etc. etc. etc.
You can increase your own scoring efficiency by taking better shots or simply having better shooters (by shooters, I mean anybody that scores the ball, and this includes obviously dunks, the most efficient shot).
You can increase your possessions through steals, forcing turnovers, collecting rebounds, and by keeping your opponent from doing the same to you.
In the end, Monta’s efficiency sucks so hard he actually hurts his team, despite getting them extra possessions with steals.
I’m from the bay area and have seen plenty of Warriors games… Monta is overated for the 11 mil he makes. Yes, he provides buckets, but he takes 20+ shots a game (45% FG & 33% 3PT). And people keep talking about his defense. He gets his steals because he has to gamble or he’s gonna get beasted because of his size. Dude has talent and is one of the fastest players in the league, but for him to be successful he would need a big point guard (Chauncey type) or another 2 guard that can facilitate (B.Roy).
Mayo isn’t as good of an athlete, but he can guard 2’s in this league, and he is a better shooter (46% FG & 38% 3PT) barely.
For the money you’re paying. I’d have to go with OJ, give the kid 20+ shots a game and he’s puttin up 25+PPG also.
“Neither, they both suck. Seriously, check out their wins produced per 48 min. on basketball-reference.com”
Being a stat fiend is one thing. Basing your entire opinion on stats alone is retarded.
Ben Wallace was never good then. Because based on his per 48min average, along with the trajectory of his shot multiplied with the hypoteneuse of his effective range, he wasn’t good. Of course we don’t need to even watch the NBA anymore because the numbers tell everything, right??
“Seriously, check out their wins produced per 48 min. on basketball-reference.com”
BAAAAAHAHAHAHAHAH!!!! ^^^completely nerdy^^^ Say that to a friend of yours and see if he holds a straight face. Hilarious…
Mayo, I get the feeling Monta could fall off a tricycle and miss a few months at any given time.
I think Monta would get bullied by bigger wings in the playoffs and I dont trust his shot yet. He’s great alone on a shitty team but Mayo is playing a great role on a up and coming team, I like the team player more.
All things considered, i’ll take younger, taller, and much cheaper over a player who might be more talented offensively, but could be more detrimental to my team. Ellis shot around 45% last season, which is a decent percentage for a high volume scorer, but he still took 22 shots per game to score 25 PPG. Also note that monta has had trouble staying on the court due to injury as well as off the court issues (motorcycle accident). He’s only played in a combined 89 games over the last 2 seasons, whereas mayo hasn’t missed 1 game in his 1st 2 seasons. If I were a GM, mayo is clearly the safer / smarter choice. Mayo even made an effort this off season to work on his PG skills by practicing with the summer league team. He seems pretty devoted to winning and improving his game.
I’d go with OJ… one simple reason… because he’s putting effort into broadening his game. To me, that shows a few things… 1) he’s mature enough to realize his height may limit him at the 2-spot 2) his work ethic 3) he’s willing to do what it takes to help his team 4)he’s not afraid of failure. Dude looked like crap running the point in summer league but that didn’t stop him from getting back and trying again.
Monte is super talented but I get a “me first” vibe from him.
Monte better put up points, that team only plays one half of the court.
Put Mayo on GS and he will give you 25pts too.
Both are similar in skill set. But I would take Ellis becuase he drives to the hole. Mayo settles for jumpers too often. But Monte has this confidence/arrogance that I don’t really like. Plus he complains a lot.
Neither can play point, neither should be a franchise player.
Definitely Monta Ellis! Yeah hes a ball hog, does not play team ball, and is a locker room cancer. But at least you see him on sports center and etc compared to Mayo who has yet to LIVE UP TO THE HYPE. And now Mayo is talking about he wants to play PG and guard PGs of today lol. Does he not know about the PGs of today lol… Good luck with that and you can soon add John Wall to that list of PGs who will be abusing him. Mayo is starting to remind me of Beasley. A no position player in this league and a guy who would make a GREAT sixth man off a contending team bench.
@JAY
Wow Jay, good job being retarded. Ben Wallace? Yeah if you actually had bothered to look up his ws/48 you would’ve realized it was really high and not made a damn fool of yourself.
And based ENTIRELY off of stats? pshh you said it yourself that monta is a “me first’ type of chucker. The stats just back up what anyone can see.
You’re a fucking idiot if you don’t understand that teams hire advanced stats people to evaluate their players. You think they’re spending all that money for fun? Get the fuck outta here
OJ has sacrificed to [hopefully] provide his team a better chance to win.
Monta, recently, has reiterated his desire to be the Man.
Not to mention Monta’s Moronic Moped (3M) deal.
OJ MAYO FO SHO
A great man once said: “There are 3 kinds of lies. Lies, damned lies, and stats.”
I don’t base everything on stats, although they do mean something in the grand scheme of things. To me, it depends on what your team needs, so I can’t really say who is better. If my team needs a scorer and someone to defend, I go with OJ. If I need straight buckets, I go with Monta.
“I was built to destroy you”-O.J Mayo
I’d rather have OJ, but I think Monta is a better player. Here’s why. OJ is a 2 guard with handles like a point guard. Monta is a 2 guard with size like a point guard. OJ has a bigger frame, and it capable of playing the 2 full time. With Monta, you need a big point guard or he will get steamrolled on d (with some exceptions like the Portland game when he dominated B Roy).
I think Monta in another situation would be much more efficient. I agre with an earlier responder who said he’d be the ultimate 6th man. True, look at how efficient he was in a complimentary role.
I pick OJ because you can play him a full game without the matchup problems that you get with Monta. They would actually be a perfect back court together. One shooter, one driver. Kind of liek the old 70 knicks teams with Clyde.
@ballin
I understand where you’re coming from after-the-fact stats don’t prove what a player may or may not do in a current or future game.
It’s the uncertainty that really makes any player an x factor. For example, based on stats alone, no one could’ve predicted Joe Johnson’s w/s 48 (nearly 3 times what it was the previous year) in his last year with the Suns.
The same goes for efficiency ratings… A ton of the most efficient players don’t have championships and really that’s all that matters.
people keep sayin mayo can guard two guards no he cant thats why he tryin to play point guard to give himself a better chance and the grizzles drafted henry and sign tony allen to play the 2 guard position ….mayo is a scorer who cant get to the rim (with no injury or nothin)
monta ellis can do what he want on the court ..his only weakness is size…mayo has skill weaknesses
This is a dumb comparison.
Monta Ellis destroys Oj Mayo, Ellis puts up some of the best numbers in the league.
You guys need to stick to OJ Mayo vs Derrick Rose comparisons, because those two are both on the same level, looking up at Monta
Ellis
Monta all day. He’s more exciting to watch for me. I like to watch slashers not shooters. Monta became an inefficient scorer as he started shooting more 3s as the season went on. There was a point in the season when he averaged 27ppg on 47% shooting. As he started shootiing more 3s his PPG and FG% gradually went down. Monta plays D when he’s motivated eg against the Lakers he forced Kobe into 9 turnovers. I think both of them should play the 2 but Monta would be the better PG if one of them had to play the 1. OJ should just stick to playing the 2. If OJ was in Monta’s position he could probably put up 25ppg too.
I’m cosignin what Mike Mihalow said.
Depends on the rest of the squad.
Imagine Monta in a backcourt with Nash etc or Mayo runnin the point in LA with Kobe. Depends on the rest of the team cuz they’re both elite talents but their skill sets would be amplified in the right situation. You need scoring, that’s Monta. You need shooting, that’s OJ.
And one more time, scorers are a dime-a-dozen. I never said elite scorers, I said double digit scorers. Who knew what Anthony Tolliver and Reggie Williams were capable of, but put them in Golden State and voila: double digit scorers. They’re all over the play and at the ends of benches. Shoot, Adam Morrison put up 12 a game as a rookie, but got hurt and people forgot why he got drafted that high.
Over 100 players scored 10+/gm and lookin at that guys who almost hit 10ppg, it was more a function of minutes and oppurtunity, not ability. Give JJ Redick, Hakim Warrick, Haslem, Brandon Rush, Haywood, Taj Gibson, Budinger,Pietrus, Nick Young, Derozan, Varejao, Bayless etc some more minutes and scoring opps and they WILL put up numbers. Just my opinion
@ ballin
I didn’t know that the stats showed Mayo and Ellis both “suck”, as you so intelligently put it. If there’s a “suck” stat, show me. And if they really do suck, how on earth do they score 20pts?? 2/3 of the league could use a shitty player like them.
And you’re right, I said Ellis is a me first player… and you enthusiastically pointed out the stats show it. I must be a frikkin genius because I didn’t need numbers to come up with that opinion. I just watch the games. But wait, I’m a “fuckin’ idiot” like you said.
You know what the problem with numbers is?? It can’t be solely relied upon. Josh Howard taken in the 2nd round versus Nikolai Tskitishvili, taken in the 5th overall. Your friends, the advanced stat guys, said Tskitishvili is a much better prospect. Those stat guys probably said Howard “sucks” according to the numbers… so Tskitishvili goes lottery and Howard falls to the 2nd round…. all because of the numbers. You know what I say?? Fuck the numbers. Anybody who watched Howard play in college knew the kid was a player. I’ll watch the players play and judge from that…. then I’ll look at the box scores.
When’s ur birthday?? I’ll send you a nice Texas Instruments calculator so you figure out who’s good based on stats.
And you actually looked up Ben Wallace’s stats. HA!! Tap yourself on the shoulder. You win. Congrats on being a winner.
I would go with Mayo simply for flexibility. He can play the 1 decently and the 2. He seems more willing to be a playmaker, but can still get you some buckets. Ellis will score, but that’s about all. I haven’t heard of Mayo riding mopeds either.
A better comparison would be Kevin Martin and Monta Ellis.
Who would I rather be on my team? Simply on talent, Ellis. Potential, Mayo. Money, Mayo.
Both could be workout beasts for all I know. What I DO know is that Ellis Mayo falls off of mopeds in the offseason badly enough to destroy his body, and pisses off the future cornerstone of the franchise before the season even starts. Mayo plays in the Summer league so that he can work on his game.
Numbers might tell you that Ellis is better, or that Mayo is more efficient. They really can tell you whatever you want, depending on how you look at them. Those offseason stats are the telling ones to me.
Monta is probably a better player, but I prefer Mayo just because i think he plays a better team game where he can score within the confines of an offense
I’ll take Mayo. At his young age, he has done two things that Monta Ellis seems incapable of doing or simply won’t do; making mature decisions despite his age and embracing an “I’ll do whatever” role and, in doing so, proving to be the consummate teammate. I truly believe if Monta left and went to any other teams other than Atlanta, New York, or Phoenix, he would struggle mightily. Not because he can’t score, but because his game does not mesh well with ANY half court set or any team where there simply aren’t enough shots to go around.
From a game style perspective, his doesn’t differ from Kevin Martin’s all that much. Ironically, he is even built the same way and has the same deficiencies (balky ankle, skinny frame, no defense). However, unlike Martin (and Mayo), Monta tends to show bad judgment on shot selection consistently… something that demonstrates his lack of understanding regarding offensive schemes and also reveals a fatal character flaw; he isn’t really dedicated to getting better or perfecting his craft. There is a reason it seems like Golden State is trying to dump him every other month and why no other team seems to want him.
That said, I am not saying his game isn’t nice (even though it is too one-dimensional for my tastes) but as a complete player, he falls way short. And that’s not a knock on just Monta because Martin and Mayo fall way short too but I can’t really see Monta getting any better than he is or adding elements that makes him better. Monta Ellis is how he will always be while one could easily see Mayo (or Martin) making the jump to consistent all-star status because they work on their game consistently in the off seasons. We’ve all heard about Mayo’s summer league point guard endeavors as well as Martin’s work on his shooting mechanics. What have you heard about Monta Ellis this past offseason? Monta apparently only likes to spend his summers whipping around dead man’s corner on mopeds; the motorcycle world’s retarded ugly cousin. No thank you. I’ll take Mayo and a real motorcycle. All day.
lol @Jay and great point CURTIS G.>>>{When’s ur birthday?? I’ll send you a nice Texas Instruments calculator so you figure out who’s good based on stats} JAY that sh!t right there was funny lol…
OJ. Though Monta may have the better stats and stature, Mayo has the more mature game.
Ellis is a jacker playing on the team that ran the most and out the most shots up. not impressed one bit by him, and thank god for Curry, the quicker they can sip Monta for a big 2 the better.
Like someone said, Monta is suited for a 6th man role, where all e focused on was his offense, sorta like Iverson is now. Until he improves his attititude and starts playing team ball, I take OJ any day.
Btw, who ever said Ellis is a better shooter than OJ needs to GTFO
Monta 25.5 ppg/5.3 apg/4.0 rb/2.2 stl
Mayo 17.5 ppg/3.0 apg/3.8 rpg/1.2 stl
Move along now, nothing to see here but alot of people who should never, ever try to GM a team.
Mayo any day of the week. For those of you comparing stats is irrelivant cause Monta is the man in G’State and Mayo is a 3rd option behind Gay and Randolph and sometimes 4th behind Gasol. Plus i think he’s more mature and people keep sayin he’s not athletic well he’s top 10 in fastbreak points and athletic guys are known for getting fastbreak points.
Another thing i would like to point out is that he doesn’t have the ball that much to create or drive the lane because the coach has him stand in the corner and Conley dribble out the shotclock and when he does get it its within the last seconds.
And people says he’s overrated…. he’s only played 2 seasons and he’s still put up 18ppg. Now im not comparing him to kobe but how many years did it take for him to blossom. what about b-roy how good was he his first 2 and how many years for steve nash. im not comparing. im just sayin though (in my jeezy voice)
@warriorsworld: i personally love stats as well, but stats don’t always tell the story. Go off of what you see, then consider stats. Mayo in Golden state’s offense would also drop 25 a game as well especially if he took as many shots as monte ellis does. Sure monte is the better more polished player now, but given mayo’s willingness to improve in various aspects of his game and perfect his craft, as well as his height/size advantage, i think a smart GM would be better off rolling with mayo. Could you imagine monte wit the current grizzlies? it would be a complete DISASTER. I give that team 2 weeks before players start bringing their own guns to the locker room (a la Gilbert Arenas)! lol
@ 40 – I can see that you’re an Ellis fan, but did you read any of the posts that made good points about how the stats supporting Ellis’s case are misleading?
Furthermore, the GM that signed Monta Ellis to the contract he’s currently playing under is no longer the GM. Therefore, it might be argued that your GM should never, ever have tried to GM a team.
@ George W. Kush Sr:
**I get the feeling Monta could fall off a tricycle and miss a few months at any given time.**
That is classic right there and funny as hell!
By the way, not only is the GM that drafted Monta Ellis no longer employed by the NBA, but it now seems (as most of you probably already know) that the coach that made him a starter is out of a job too! I suspect that the Monta Ellis Show in the Bay Area is about to come to an abrupt end sooner than most people think…
@ Big Island:
I agree. Kevin Martin would have been a better comparison. Ellis still loses that match up too though. Dude just isn’ making any kind of effort to get better at all.
And please people, steals are not indicative of good defense! Steals are almost always based on the ability of quick players to play the passing land AND gaurd their man. That’s why it’s a gamble; because if they miss the steal and don’t get back fast enough, they have essentially blown their defensive assignment which is not GOOD defense! Ellis averages 2 stealss a game which is decent but what the stats don’t tell you is how many steal attempts he has which basically constitute numerous defensive lapses on his par and anyone who is not successful at actually stealing the ball!
@Curtis G: ya, right, Nelly is crazy for starting a guy who gave almost 26 and 5 per game, shut up, all of it.
OJ played 82 game last year and plays team ball. He managed very good averages despite the fact there were a GRIP of guys in Memphis who could produce, A GRIP!
HE SHOOTS HIGHER FROM THE LINE, HIGHER THE 3PT LINE, AND OVERALL FG%, TURNS THE BALL OVER MUCH LESS, REBOUNDS THE SAME (on a team of trees)…..AND HE PLAYED 18 MORE GAMES!!!!!!!!!
@Curtis G: dead on about steals, dead on. been preaching that crap to my buds about CP3 FOREVER!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Without doubt Monta Ellis is the better better. considering Mayo will get a big contract soon, Ellis is the easy choice.
Without doubt Monta Ellis is the better player. considering Mayo will get a big contract soon, Ellis is the easy choice.
Stat hounds are funny…
If we’re using stats to prove Ellis is better, then David Lee is just as good as Chris Bosh.
Lee : 20.2pts, 11.7rbs, 3.6asts
Bosh: 24.0pts, 10.8rbs, 2.4asts
^^ proof the numbers don’t tell everything ^^