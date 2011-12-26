You Be The Judge: Should Kevin Garnett Be Suspended?

In case you missed it, after Kevin Garnett missed a jumper at the buzzer, he then decided to use his Jedi Force push on Bill Walker‘s neck, cuffing the former Celtic and throwing him out of his face. When asked about it after the game, Garnett scoffed, “Next question,” but Walker had more to say.
From CSNNE.com’s A. Sherrod Blakely:
“I went to contest his shot,” Walker said. “I guess he got mad I contested his shot. He grabbed my hand, tangled it up. I pulled my hand away, and then we had a situation …
“I’m a grown-up. You put your hands on my face, what part of the game is that? You know what the man does … Would you want me to put my hands on your face and push you away? I’m a man at the end of the day. It’s disrespectful. You should not do that to any man.”
Watch the play and you be the judge:
Should Garnett be suspended?
KG is just a douchebag, I don’t think he needs to get suspended though. The nba is a bunch of pussies, they gotta relax with these weak ass suspensions, even on guys that fucking act like fucking idiots. It’s enough that KG missed the game tying shot, it’s on him that he wasn’t good enough to come through with anything.
I love how walker put his hands up and backed away until people got between him and KG, THEN he was trying to get at him, haha.
First of all, while I dislike both of these teams, I love to see this fire, even on Christmas!
Secondly, yes, KG should be suspended or punished in some way. That would be some kind of flagrant foul, right? A non-basketball play.
I look at it like hockey. When a fight breaks out, everyone gets excited and talks about how it’s just part of a physical game.
But we’re civilized people watching a _game_. Ultimately, violence is not truly a part of either of those games, and while it may be exciting, it can’t be encouraged or allowed to flourish.
@control “I love how walker put his hands up and backed away until people got between him and KG, THEN he was trying to get at him, haha.”
I thought I was the only one that noticed that
Sorry…as it goes on and on, KG goes from “Firey Competitior, to “Bully Douchenozzle”. He always does this shit to smaller guys, and can’t seem to ever just be dignified. I was at a game in PHX, and he backed down off Amare, didn’t want none of that, then later in the week, chased JJ barrea around trying to start shit. Suspend his punk-AYSE……
He should get suspended for just being such a bitch! Good season opener though. I didn’t think either team would show enough fire, but they surprized me.
Im definitely not a KG fan but walker was walking up like he was going to do something, watch it again. You walk up on someone like that then you deserve what you get
KG gota get suspended or at least fined cause lil kids on courts all over the world will start doing that and saying “KG did it without punishment, why cant i”
he should be suspended. he’s been pushing it for some time and he’s a douche who goes after smaller guys. i wish just once that he catch some crazy dude on his bad day. just to get bitch slapped. KG is so annoying
@ x0t, which way was Walker suppose to go? towards Boston’s locker room? Garnett acted like a punk, Walker would have smashed him.
1 or 2 games seems fair. It would have got him ejected if it was at an earlier stage of a match but no need to go overboard with the punishment.
yeah, he should be punished… maybe 1 game and $$ AND he apologizing in public
all of you saying that bill walker is putting up a front in regards to wanting to attack KG after being held back… have you gave any consideration that maybe walker wanted to remain professional until KG probably said something verbally intolerable to walker that set him off more than the contact?
HE SHOULDNT GET SUSPENDED BECAUSE HE WAS TRYING TO DEFEND HIMSELF CAUSE WALKER WAS WALKING UP TO HIM AND LOOKED LIKE HE WAS GONNA START SOMETHING SO KG JUST PUT HIS HAND UP AND EVERYONE IS SAYING THAT KG CHOKED HIM WHEN HE DIDNT!!!!
@beiber newz…I agree!
oh and he should be suspended…
Looks like the league let KG off “again”. Times ticking away. Looks like the punk is going to get away from getting knocked out.
Weren’t they teammates before? Oh how time flies.
Kg shood b suspended for excessive douchery…and bully walker shood get suspended for them doo-doo dreads