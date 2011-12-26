You Be The Judge: Should Kevin Garnett Be Suspended?

In case you missed it, after Kevin Garnett missed a jumper at the buzzer, he then decided to use his Jedi Force push on Bill Walker‘s neck, cuffing the former Celtic and throwing him out of his face. When asked about it after the game, Garnett scoffed, “Next question,” but Walker had more to say.

From CSNNE.com’s A. Sherrod Blakely:

“I went to contest his shot,” Walker said. “I guess he got mad I contested his shot. He grabbed my hand, tangled it up. I pulled my hand away, and then we had a situation … “I’m a grown-up. You put your hands on my face, what part of the game is that? You know what the man does … Would you want me to put my hands on your face and push you away? I’m a man at the end of the day. It’s disrespectful. You should not do that to any man.”

Watch the play and you be the judge:

Should Garnett be suspended?

