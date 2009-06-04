You Can Own Dwight Howard’s Game-Worn NBA Finals Kicks

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Adidas #NBA Finals #Dwight Howard
06.04.09 9 years ago 4 Comments

Meet the new adidas TS Commander, the shoe that Dwight Howard will be wearing throughout the NBA Finals. Dwight asked the Three Stripes to build him a lighter shoe to help carry him through the fourth quarter of games and adidas came back with this custom makeup that is a full 6 oz. lighter than the kicks he was playing in during the regular season. And Dwight and adidas are giving fans the chance to own DH’s actual NBA Finals game-worn TS Commanders.

After each Finals game, Dwight will sign the pair he played in and the shoes will go into a live auction on NBA.com. The bidding will start at $1,012 and will run through to June 20th, will all proceeds going to a charity of Dwight’s choosing that he will announce post-Finals.

If you don’t get in on the auction but still want your own pair, you can get your starting October 1st at adidas Sport Performance stores for $100.

