You Can Own Dwight Howard’s Game-Worn NBA Finals Kicks

Meet the new adidas TS Commander, the shoe that Dwight Howard will be wearing throughout the NBA Finals. Dwight asked the Three Stripes to build him a lighter shoe to help carry him through the fourth quarter of games and adidas came back with this custom makeup that is a full 6 oz. lighter than the kicks he was playing in during the regular season. And Dwight and adidas are giving fans the chance to own DH’s actual NBA Finals game-worn TS Commanders.
After each Finals game, Dwight will sign the pair he played in and the shoes will go into a live auction on NBA.com. The bidding will start at $1,012 and will run through to June 20th, will all proceeds going to a charity of Dwight’s choosing that he will announce post-Finals.
If you don’t get in on the auction but still want your own pair, you can get your starting October 1st at adidas Sport Performance stores for $100.
so are they as light as the hyper dunks?
The tittle of this post sucks. I thougt you were giving us a chance to win them.
This is probably the first nice big man shoe I’ve seen since KG was rolling with the swoosh.
They should of had his shoe out right when they found out that the Magic were going into the playoffs–so we can have the shoe and probably sell more shoes too. Now we have to wait till Octobor … bummer.