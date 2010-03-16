“You Can’t Spell Compete Without Mo Pete”

From Baron Davis to Steve Nash to JaVale McGee, I’m definitely a fan of NBA players getting behind the camera to make some amazing videos. And these two latest gems from the Hornets duo of Morris Peterson and Chris Paul are no different. After launching his new website, Mo Pete put up two videos: one of his clone “Less Pete” and one of CP3 in a spoof of the movie “Paranormal Activity.” Check ’em both out after the jump.

Mo Pete Presents Less Pete



Chris Paul Presents Paranormal Activity



Which one do you think is funnier?

Source: NBA FanHouse via Ball Don’t Lie

