“You Can’t Spell Compete Without Mo Pete”

From Baron Davis to Steve Nash to JaVale McGee, I’m definitely a fan of NBA players getting behind the camera to make some amazing videos. And these two latest gems from the Hornets duo of Morris Peterson and Chris Paul are no different. After launching his new website, Mo Pete put up two videos: one of his clone “Less Pete” and one of CP3 in a spoof of the movie “Paranormal Activity.” Check ’em both out after the jump.
Mo Pete Presents Less Pete
Chris Paul Presents Paranormal Activity
Which one do you think is funnier?
mo pete’s is waaaaaay funnier, no question about it
That was painfully unfunny. I cant believe I wasted 5 minutes and 55 seconds on that crap. That CP3 thing was ridiculous, utter crap!
Safe to say, these two are never gonna challenge Steve Nash.
The CP3 one was better lol @ 2min-2:04min mark
Who in the NBA is Less Pete?
Thank God we have Steve Nash to counter this shit.
I think Mo Pete himself is Less Pete. either that or its Al Thornton!
So where are the girls Chris??
Can’t spell compete without Pete. This is true, Mo. But you also cant spell 81 pts by Kobe being guarded by Mo Peterson without……..you guessed it…….pete.
I’m out.
Lol i dunno why the hate but the CP3 one was kinda funny to me. At least just as funny as the nash ones which arent exactly comedic genius despite what some may think…. Its all for fun people.
Still, shudn’t mo(or less) Pete be playing more ball? I mean i know paul is injured and he don’t even need practice like mo does….
somethem em em peanut butter and ice sandwich
it would be for fun if it was actually funny. I mean, what the hell was that about? It was complete bullshit
Every NBA player should have stopped after they painted Leandro Barbosa blue and stuffed him in a luggage compartment. It was only gonna go down from there.
There are no other “PETE”‘s in NBA – closest one is Johan PETro – so that doesn’t say much about “MO” Pete…
@ Aron – O’Bryant is Less Pete. He’s only got 12% of what you need to succeed in the NBA – height.
Yea not funny at all but it’s good to see Chris paul actually doing something
who is that fat dude that appears on both videos, i know he aint no player, his eyes look like they are going to pop out.