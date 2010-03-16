“You Can’t Spell Compete Without Mo Pete”

#Video #Chris Paul
03.16.10 8 years ago 16 Comments

From Baron Davis to Steve Nash to JaVale McGee, I’m definitely a fan of NBA players getting behind the camera to make some amazing videos. And these two latest gems from the Hornets duo of Morris Peterson and Chris Paul are no different. After launching his new website, Mo Pete put up two videos: one of his clone “Less Pete” and one of CP3 in a spoof of the movie “Paranormal Activity.” Check ’em both out after the jump.

Mo Pete Presents Less Pete

Chris Paul Presents Paranormal Activity

Which one do you think is funnier?

Source: NBA FanHouse via Ball Don’t Lie

TOPICS#Video#Chris Paul
TAGSChris PaulDimeMagMorris PetersonNEW ORLEANS HORNETSvideo

