You Choose: Mike Conley or Ray Felton for Josh Howard

Mark Cuban‘s said that he’s not going to trade Josh Howard under virtually any circumstances. But the rumors keep pouring in day after day, and ironically it doesn’t seem as though they’re getting any more attractive.

Today, the Mavs seem to be in the market for a young point guard to a) make them feel better for losing Devin Harris and b) give some options if Jason Kidd can’t make it all the way to 40 years of age as he recently said he wanted to.

According to the Dallas Morning News, the two names who could be part of a deal for Howard are Mike Conley and Ray Felton.



New Grizz coach Lionel Hollins likes Conley, and he told the young point guard that he’s putting a lot more responsibility on him to run the show. But last night when the Grizz were making a run against the Nuggets, the lineup making progress featuring Kyle Lowry, O.J. Mayo and Rudy Gay.

Thus, Conley is available, especially if it’s for Howard.

And Felton has been putting up better numbers recently, taking back some of the shine that D.J. Augustin pulled at the beginning of this year. Ray had 21 points, 11 boards and 9 assists last night against the Lakers. That’s nothing to shrug off. In fact, that type of performance might be enough for Donnie Nelson to think about pulling the trigger to get Felton.

If you’re Dallas, who would you rather have? And would you actually deal Howard for either one of those guys?

Source: Real GM