You Choose: Mike Conley or Ray Felton for Josh Howard

Mark Cuban‘s said that he’s not going to trade Josh Howard under virtually any circumstances. But the rumors keep pouring in day after day, and ironically it doesn’t seem as though they’re getting any more attractive.
Today, the Mavs seem to be in the market for a young point guard to a) make them feel better for losing Devin Harris and b) give some options if Jason Kidd can’t make it all the way to 40 years of age as he recently said he wanted to.
According to the Dallas Morning News, the two names who could be part of a deal for Howard are Mike Conley and Ray Felton.
New Grizz coach Lionel Hollins likes Conley, and he told the young point guard that he’s putting a lot more responsibility on him to run the show. But last night when the Grizz were making a run against the Nuggets, the lineup making progress featuring Kyle Lowry, O.J. Mayo and Rudy Gay.
Thus, Conley is available, especially if it’s for Howard.
And Felton has been putting up better numbers recently, taking back some of the shine that D.J. Augustin pulled at the beginning of this year. Ray had 21 points, 11 boards and 9 assists last night against the Lakers. That’s nothing to shrug off. In fact, that type of performance might be enough for Donnie Nelson to think about pulling the trigger to get Felton.
If you’re Dallas, who would you rather have? And would you actually deal Howard for either one of those guys?
Source: Real GM
Nope. Cuban’s not going to pull the trigger. Both Memphis and Charlotte have decent small forwards already, what do they need JH for?
Neither.
The only way this makes sense for the Grizz is if they are set on moving OJ to the point and then you would start Josh Howard at the two. The whole idea doesnt really make all that much sense especially b/c of Mike Heisley’s “3 year plan” of getting young talent through the draft. Howard is already 28 which isnt old but doesnt fit the plan of having guys over 30 in the next three years which Heisley has also said he is against.
I think it is just a made up rumor by a writer who knows Conley is available and throwing out ideas.
Neither one of those guys is worth Josh Howard.
MAkes Sense for Memphis.
PG. Lowry
SG. Mayo
SF. Howard
PF. Gay
C. Marc Gasol
They wudl clearly become a run and gun team but they will have huge problems with the big men in the West… Duncan, Shaq, Amare, Boozer, Yao.. But who doesn’t?
^^^^ rudy gay would get killed at power forward!
The only time Rudy gets close to the basket is on dunks and free throws.
Plus, J-Ho on the Grizz?? He isn’t the type of ‘vet presence’ Memphis needs.
I’d rather have Felton than Conley. For the Grizz, OJ’s playing pretty well, would they really want to move him to the point and have him go through the learning curve.
none, I’ll take Tim Duncan!
I don’t think he should do it. Actually, neither of those teams should. Like someone said before, Charlotte and Memphis are set at the SF position. Dallas should just wait and draft a young PG like Darren Collinson from UCLA or Ty Lawson from UNC.
@Banga
I don’t think Rudy has ever even played the four position. I heard Memphis wants to move OJ to 1 so Rudy and JH could play 2 and 3. However, right now it would make more sense to trade Conley for a power forward. I know Detroit has plenty of 4s, maybe Amir Johnson? He can get it done when given PT.
The Grizz do not need to trade for Josh Howard. Since the Grizz have over 20 million in caps space this offsseason, save your money and go after Boozer,Okur, Odom, or David Lee in that order. Many teams will not pay players this off-season so the Grizz should be able to get someone in that 4 spot.
the only way this is a good trade is if howard brings a lil green with him..then im all for it if im memphis or charlotte..
“In fact, that type of performance might be enough for Donnie Nelson to think about pulling the trigger to get Felton.”
Donnie Nelson?
Comedy. 2 weeks ago, it was Josh Howard for Bargnani and another player. Now Bargs caught fire and he’s damn near untouchable. Memphis better give Conley his time. This is like Orlando lookin for a replacement for Jameer the past couple years, now look at him and Charlotte’s 12-10 since they got Diaw and Bell….sorry 13-10 cuz they caught my Lakers again. If it ain’t broke…
rocket cat, the he said donnie nelson cuz the warriors suppposedly waned felton
@15
Does Nellie need any more guards? Everyone on his roster are guards.
If I was Dallas and I had to make a trade I’d take Felton, but in all honesty I wouldn’t make either of these trades, unless it included us letting go of Jason Terry or Jason Kidd as well, which implies blowing up the team. Which is what I would be interested in if I’m Mark Cuban, I’d even be willing to let go of No Win Ski for the right deal.
I would trade J-Kidd for Devin Harris.
He’s talking about donnie nelson because thats the gm of dallas. Don Nelsons son
NOOOOOOOOOOO…..!!!!!??!
I heard the mavs are interested in shawn marion and brad miller. why not one of them guys?
Ray felton baby unc tarheel
who?
There will be alot of pg’s in the upcoming drafts, so they should wait.
I don’t really give a shit as long as it benefits my fantasy team, I traded for JHow yesterday, giving up Al Thornton in the process knowing that: a) Once Diddy or ZBo come back his fantasy value drops, and b) JHow should be a fantasy stud once he does (probably) gets traded due to a change of scenery. I think he’d be better off in Memphis given that he’ll probably get his ass kicked by LB in NC, even if he is the hometown boy..
Imagine a JHow-Mayo pairing next year. If this deal goes through I expect Gay to be traded for a PG. He’s obviously been pwned by Mayo the whole year.
On the other hand, a GWall-Augustin-JHow trio would be a great building block for the ‘Cats.