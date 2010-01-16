You Got Sunned

Having literally been beat up on the road lately — Steve Nash is still in stitches from getting his mouth busted open in Indiana the other night — the Suns appeared to have a big win at Atlanta in their pocket last night. With 10 seconds left and up by two, Nash was going to the line, where he’s automatic in game-icing situations. After Nash (12 pts, 11 asts) did his part to make it a four-point game, Mike Bibby missed a three and Josh Smith got fouled on the putback. Smith (20 pts, 15 rebs, 4 blks) made one and missed the second, but Jamal Crawford — the skinniest and probably least physical guy on the court — snuck in and got the offensive board and bucket. Amar’e (28 pts, 14 rebs) was then sent to the stripe and split a pair … So down two with three seconds to go, Crawford got the inbound and calmly set up Jared Dudley with a quick hesitation before dropping a three on his head at the buzzer. Crushing loss for Phoenix; Dudley might still be standing in a dark, empty Philips Arena with his hand in the air like Sanaa Lathan in Love & Basketball … For his 50th birthday, Hawks announcer/legend Dominique Wilkins was presented with a walker, glasses and an old-man scarf (plus a cake) during a timeout. Funny, but ‘Nique could still dunk on half of ATL’s roster … They say the most simple solution is often the right one. They should tell that to every team that’s been burned by a Dirk Nowitzki dagger lately. Late fourth quarter of Mavs/Thunder, Kevin Durant (30 pts, 13 rebs) cut Dallas’ lead to one with a three-point play. So on the Mavs’ next possession, who do you think they’re going to? And if you know it’s Dirk, why not double-team him? Nowitzki (32 pts, 14-15 FT) got the rock just inside the top of the key and sized up Jeff Green to see what everybody else saw — that Green just isn’t tall enough to stop him from getting off his jumper. At that point, Russell Westbrook could’ve come over and risked leaving Jason Kidd open, or we could even live with Thabo Sefolosha helping and leaving Jason Terry open in a corner. Either way, you probably want to make Dirk pass. But one-on-one, Dirk casually hit up Green for an easy jumper … Rick Carlisle then violated David Stern‘s order to allow a more exciting finish by having Durant fouled before he could shoot a three (seriously, there’s gotta be a reason more coaches don’t foul in that situation), so KD hit his FT’s and Terry went to the line. Terry somehow blew both shots, but with no timeouts, all OKC could get was a desperation heave by Westbrook that didn’t go …

On the same day Gilbert Arenas might have closed the book on his Wizards’ career and now waits to see if (or how long) he’s going to prison, Randy Foye made his bid to officially take over Gil’s spot as Washington’s go-to guy. Antawn Jamison was the leading scorer in Friday’s double-overtime loss to Chicago, and Caron Butler was right behind him with 27 points, but down the stretch the offense ran through Foye (22 pts, 7 asts). And while he did hit some clutch shots along the way, Foye went 0-for-3 on end-of-period chances with two misses and one turnover … Meanwhile, Derrick Rose was doing whatever he wanted, scoring a career-high 37 points. For the game-winner, he took Foye into the lane, gave him a spin and hit that little one-handed hook/floater shot he likes. Bulls announcer Stacey King screamed, “Oh, Randy Foye, you’re just too little! Mouse in the house!” It says here Foye is taller than Rose, but whatever … When Brendan Haywood was at the free throw line late in the second OT, King clowned him: “He looks like a T-Rex at the foul line! He’s scared to death!” … It was like an old-school flashback at The Palace. Rodney Stuckey took over in overtime to help the Pistons beat the Hornets, but Detroit would’ve have won without Rip Hamilton (32 pts) and Ben Wallace (13 pts, 21 rebs, 5 asts). Big Ben made a mid-range jumper, hit a clutch free throw in OT, and more in his wheelhouse, forced David West into a critical turnover to help seal the W … Other big stat lines from Friday: Dwyane Wade gave Houston 37 points, eight assists and three steals in a win; Zach Randolph put up 20 points and 12 rebounds as Memphis blew out Minnesota; Martell Webster dropped 24 points and five threes as Portland dominated Orlando without Brandon Roy (hamstring) in the lineup; Boris Diaw had 26 points and 11 boards as the Bobcats beat San Antonio; Thaddeus Young scored 20 to lead Philly past Sacramento, while Kevin Martin had 19 in his first game back from injury; Danny Granger dropped 28 on the Nets in a rout; David Lee posted 25 points, 14 boards and nine assists, but the Knicks still lost to the Raptors; and Brandon Jennings slapped 25 points, seven dimes and four steals on the Warriors in a win … Pau Gasol was back for the Lakers, who 40-pieced the Clippers to avenge last week’s upset loss. Kobe scored 30, while Gasol had 20 and almost started a fight: Baron Davis and Derek Fisher got into a stare-down after Baron swung an elbow that hit Pau in the arm, but Pau acted like he got hit in the face … NBA TV’s Rick Kamla is always good for one off-the-wall comment that sits somewhere between corny and frightening. Last night he Rick Carlise “has a huge brain on his shoulders.” … We’re out like doubling Dirk …