You Got Sunned

Having literally been beat up on the road lately — Steve Nash is still in stitches from getting his mouth busted open in Indiana the other night — the Suns appeared to have a big win at Atlanta in their pocket last night. With 10 seconds left and up by two, Nash was going to the line, where he’s automatic in game-icing situations. After Nash (12 pts, 11 asts) did his part to make it a four-point game, Mike Bibby missed a three and Josh Smith got fouled on the putback. Smith (20 pts, 15 rebs, 4 blks) made one and missed the second, but Jamal Crawford — the skinniest and probably least physical guy on the court — snuck in and got the offensive board and bucket. Amar’e (28 pts, 14 rebs) was then sent to the stripe and split a pair … So down two with three seconds to go, Crawford got the inbound and calmly set up Jared Dudley with a quick hesitation before dropping a three on his head at the buzzer. Crushing loss for Phoenix; Dudley might still be standing in a dark, empty Philips Arena with his hand in the air like Sanaa Lathan in Love & Basketball … For his 50th birthday, Hawks announcer/legend Dominique Wilkins was presented with a walker, glasses and an old-man scarf (plus a cake) during a timeout. Funny, but ‘Nique could still dunk on half of ATL’s roster … They say the most simple solution is often the right one. They should tell that to every team that’s been burned by a Dirk Nowitzki dagger lately. Late fourth quarter of Mavs/Thunder, Kevin Durant (30 pts, 13 rebs) cut Dallas’ lead to one with a three-point play. So on the Mavs’ next possession, who do you think they’re going to? And if you know it’s Dirk, why not double-team him? Nowitzki (32 pts, 14-15 FT) got the rock just inside the top of the key and sized up Jeff Green to see what everybody else saw — that Green just isn’t tall enough to stop him from getting off his jumper. At that point, Russell Westbrook could’ve come over and risked leaving Jason Kidd open, or we could even live with Thabo Sefolosha helping and leaving Jason Terry open in a corner. Either way, you probably want to make Dirk pass. But one-on-one, Dirk casually hit up Green for an easy jumper … Rick Carlisle then violated David Stern‘s order to allow a more exciting finish by having Durant fouled before he could shoot a three (seriously, there’s gotta be a reason more coaches don’t foul in that situation), so KD hit his FT’s and Terry went to the line. Terry somehow blew both shots, but with no timeouts, all OKC could get was a desperation heave by Westbrook that didn’t go …
On the same day Gilbert Arenas might have closed the book on his Wizards’ career and now waits to see if (or how long) he’s going to prison, Randy Foye made his bid to officially take over Gil’s spot as Washington’s go-to guy. Antawn Jamison was the leading scorer in Friday’s double-overtime loss to Chicago, and Caron Butler was right behind him with 27 points, but down the stretch the offense ran through Foye (22 pts, 7 asts). And while he did hit some clutch shots along the way, Foye went 0-for-3 on end-of-period chances with two misses and one turnover … Meanwhile, Derrick Rose was doing whatever he wanted, scoring a career-high 37 points. For the game-winner, he took Foye into the lane, gave him a spin and hit that little one-handed hook/floater shot he likes. Bulls announcer Stacey King screamed, “Oh, Randy Foye, you’re just too little! Mouse in the house!” It says here Foye is taller than Rose, but whatever … When Brendan Haywood was at the free throw line late in the second OT, King clowned him: “He looks like a T-Rex at the foul line! He’s scared to death!” … It was like an old-school flashback at The Palace. Rodney Stuckey took over in overtime to help the Pistons beat the Hornets, but Detroit would’ve have won without Rip Hamilton (32 pts) and Ben Wallace (13 pts, 21 rebs, 5 asts). Big Ben made a mid-range jumper, hit a clutch free throw in OT, and more in his wheelhouse, forced David West into a critical turnover to help seal the W … Other big stat lines from Friday: Dwyane Wade gave Houston 37 points, eight assists and three steals in a win; Zach Randolph put up 20 points and 12 rebounds as Memphis blew out Minnesota; Martell Webster dropped 24 points and five threes as Portland dominated Orlando without Brandon Roy (hamstring) in the lineup; Boris Diaw had 26 points and 11 boards as the Bobcats beat San Antonio; Thaddeus Young scored 20 to lead Philly past Sacramento, while Kevin Martin had 19 in his first game back from injury; Danny Granger dropped 28 on the Nets in a rout; David Lee posted 25 points, 14 boards and nine assists, but the Knicks still lost to the Raptors; and Brandon Jennings slapped 25 points, seven dimes and four steals on the Warriors in a win … Pau Gasol was back for the Lakers, who 40-pieced the Clippers to avenge last week’s upset loss. Kobe scored 30, while Gasol had 20 and almost started a fight: Baron Davis and Derek Fisher got into a stare-down after Baron swung an elbow that hit Pau in the arm, but Pau acted like he got hit in the face … NBA TV’s Rick Kamla is always good for one off-the-wall comment that sits somewhere between corny and frightening. Last night he Rick Carlise “has a huge brain on his shoulders.” … We’re out like doubling Dirk …
crazy crawford, but why are you ignoring luol deng this year, he’s been doin’ his thing in chicago this season
Are u sure ‘Nique can still dunk? I highly doubt that, sure he was a beast in his days but the last time I saw him play (All-Star-Weekend Celebrity Game 08 or 09) he had trouble getting up for a layup. Seriously look it up, his hops looked a lot like Barkley’s
Dr J can still dunk and so can nique the guy is 6’9 if you can do a little running you can dunk. and wait what did I tell you phoenix is and never was a top team in the west they’ll fight for 6th or 7th to 11th with all those cute teams that are up and coming and are on the down like themselves. And ask yourself this if KD becomes an all star doing what he does in OKC does Z Bo become an all star for what he is doing in memphis? and are the bobcats going to the playoffs their D is amazing their O isn’t but they beat the spurs last night by what 16 or 18 and here comes another quiestion is Gerald Wallace an all star he’d at least make it fun to watch
man that crawford shot is some icy shit, cold blooded, as my man rick james would say
when you lose to the bobcats you got problems
Nique’s knees would be shot, and he looks like he doesnt mind a good meal.
No way he can still cram it.
The title threw me off, I thought this article was about Sundiata Gaines and his buzzer beater at Utah. Would’ve been a great title. :)
the loan bright spot in the spurs game, blair with 16 rebounds in 13 minutes.
HA had to pay payroll and some bills (about $30,000) at the office, guess i had money on the brain
should be LONE bright spot not LOAN.
last night was vintage night in the NBA, I don’t remember the scores of so many games being so high all on the same night since Len Bias was around . . .
One sentence about the thrashing the Blazers gave the Magic?? Come on.
How does Orlando get D.Howard only 7 FG attempts all night, when Portland has no one over 6’9″ healthy?? Dude was guarded by Juwon Howard & 2 rookies all night…lmao
@ Reno
I agreee with ya man, this is ridiculous, i dont know if its now about dwight not getting shots or he passing up shots. dudes gotta do something because it seems like hes lost some confidence and u can tell because his team has blown some games
A team is a mind boggling thing. Is Hedo really worth the money in Toronto ? Probably not. But he obviously is the missing piece in Orlando. With all those shooters around him, D12 can only wait for Nelson to feed him for a dunk at times and rebound the rest of the time.
Old man ‘Nique can still dunk.
[www.youtube.com]
check it. just before the 20 sec mark…
Like many of u, I fell in love with basketball watching Michael Jordan. I probably watched every single televised Bulls game from ’88 to ’98. That said, fuck Stacey King. As a player, he was a world class heartless pussy. It’s funny how quick former players forget who they were. Like how CWebb talks about people not delivering in the clutch.
yea wilkins can still dunk but how about the the outlet pass by vlade?
When you get off David Lee’s jock you’ll see Bargnani had 24 points, 12 rebounds and was 5/6 from 3 as part of the VICTORY.
Who wants Atlanta in the playoffs?
Answer: Absolutely NO ONE!
Not sure if anyone notices but not only does Amare not defend, but he cant grab a rebound either. Dont want to blame it all on one guy, but….
D. H. must stand for Dick Head, because nobody is fuckin’ scared of the Hawks
@ post 20 – the day after Amare gets 14 boards is probably not the best day to say he can’t rebound….just sayin.
The Suns lost the game cuz Amare missed a freebie. Point blank. Nash is shootin 95% from the line, never misses and Gentry draws up an inbounds play…..to 75% shootin Amare. Bad coachin and he knew it. Only one left in the arena starin into space was Amare. They interviewed Jamal and Amare was still standin in front of his bench wipin down lol
Nice win by the Raps, but D Lee had a monster game.
My Lakers still own LA. Even the bench startin to bubble.
Readin today’s smack had me laughin about the Dirk line cuz last game, what did the Lakeshow do? Doubled his ass and made Josh Howard take and miss the buzzer beater. Do NBA teams not watch tape no more?
And in conclusion, Dwight Howard is the biggest offensive disappointment playin pro hoops. Last game, they went to him early and often and he couldn’t fake an offensive move, so then they come to Portland, who’s got more talent in suits than playin and Dwight makes Juwan Howard and Aldridge look like Ben Wallace in his prime. Sorry, Orlando fans, it’s not Hedo bein gone, it’s not Vince bein a punk, it’s not them shootin too many 3s, it’s just that they can’t depend on Dwight offensively. You been in the league how long, and all you got is that runnin hook thing? I’m embarrassed to watch dude…and I like Dwight, but I know kids in the 9th grade with more offensive polish. He don’t need to go watch tapes of Mchale or duncan in the post, he just needs to watch dudes right now: Kaman, Bynum,Zach, Bogut, Al Jefferson, J O’Neal, Shaq, Hibbert, Gasol, MARC AND PAU, pick one! The reboundin and shotblockin nice, but the offense is embarrassin…..
I’m gonna watch football
Peace
He did get the 14 boards but too many times he was just watching the ball bounce of the rim and hit the floor. sometimes 14 boards isnt 14 boards if that makes any sense