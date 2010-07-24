You Gots To Chill

Is anybody getting tired of how over-the-top and dramatic some of these writers and other media types have become during the NBA offseason? With Chris Paul as the latest center of attention, we keep reading and hearing terms like, “destroying his legacy” and “throwing everything away” when it comes to CP’s latest drama with the Hornets. SETTLE DOWN. We can list some potential legacy-destroying and image-trashing acts that guys like Magic, Kobe, Jordan, Karl Malone and Bird have committed over the years, but here’s the truth of the matter: As long as you win and put up numbers (and play the PR game correctly), all will eventually be forgotten and you’ll be remembered more for your game and what you did on the court. If Kobe can recover from some of the stuff he’s been through to become arguably the most beloved basketball player on the planet today, we’re pretty sure CP3 can survive a trade request … Speaking of Kobe, it just came out yesterday that he recently had arthroscopic surgery on his right knee. It was no secret that Kobe was banged up all season — which makes his playoff performances even more incredible — and he would have been forgiven for skipping out on Team USA even if he didn’t have surgery. But you know Kobe won’t rest too long: As soon as they clear him to run, he’ll be on the court putting in work … Meanwhile, L.A. might be without Luke Walton for all of next season. His back is jacked up, and if winds up getting surgery it will be a long recovery. But Walton wasn’t going to play much behind Ron Artest and Matt Barnes anyway, plus you have rookie Devin Ebanks in the mix at small forward … Team USA has its intrasquad scrimmage tonight (ESPN2, 10 p.m. EST). We’ve talked to a few of the players down in Vegas this week, and of course Kevin Durant‘s name has come up a lot, but also watch out for Rudy Gay. One guy we thought would make the squad is Tyreke Evans, but he’s had a bum ankle all week and might be out of contention now … Apparently you can put a price tag on dumb. Timberwolves GM David Kahn said Michael Beasley “smoked too much marijuana” in his past, for which the NBA hit Kahn with a $50,000 fine. Technically it’s for breaking the League’s drug policy confidentiality bylaws, but mostly it’s for having oral diarrhea … We know it’s early, but here is our pre-preseason NCAA hoops Top 10. No surprise that Duke sits at the top as they go for a national-championship repeat, but No. 2 and No. 3 might surprise you … Two disturbing stories from the NBA this week: First, Stephen Jackson was the victim of a home-invasion robbery in Charlotte, at a time when S-Jack wasn’t home but the gun-toting robbers locked his wife in the bathroom. Second, Lorenzen Wright has been reported missing by his family in Memphis. No one has heard from him since Sunday. Our thoughts and prayers go out to both the Jackson and Wright families … We’re out like Kahn’s tact …