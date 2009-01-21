You Knew This Question was Coming

This was clearly going to prompt some media member to ask Kobe about playing in the NFL. It happened almost immediately.

“I’d be a wide receiver,” Bryant said. “I’d be a bad [expletive] too. No more red-zone issues. Over the top, I’m [Randy] Mossing it.” Does he have the breakaway speed? “What? All that man. I’m physical as hell,” Bryant said.



At first I just dismissed this … but then I started re-living the horror of watching passes bounce off the hands of Greg Lewis and Jason Avant while Larry Fitzgerald was beasting us left and right on Sunday and realized that anything would be an improvement. Sign him up, we’ll teach him to play.

Source: Philly.com