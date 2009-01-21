You Knew This Question was Coming

This was clearly going to prompt some media member to ask Kobe about playing in the NFL. It happened almost immediately.
“I’d be a wide receiver,” Bryant said. “I’d be a bad [expletive] too. No more red-zone issues. Over the top, I’m [Randy] Mossing it.”
Does he have the breakaway speed?
“What? All that man. I’m physical as hell,” Bryant said.
At first I just dismissed this … but then I started re-living the horror of watching passes bounce off the hands of Greg Lewis and Jason Avant while Larry Fitzgerald was beasting us left and right on Sunday and realized that anything would be an improvement. Sign him up, we’ll teach him to play.
kobe is a natural athlete so wideout would be a good spot for him…until u send him thru the middle Ray-Ray and Polamalu
Ed Reed would clean KB24’s clock if he played the slot. Lol.
Good point Chaos and Comet. There would be dudes just waiting to crack him (or any NBA player trying to step on the field)
lebron would be a much better WR. Imagine being a 5’10 DB getting crack blocked or blindsided by lebrown? It’ll get get ugly…..zan tabak ugly.
To be fair, Reed, Polamalu, Ray Lewis, etc, have been cleaning the clocks of the rest of the NFL for years, so I don’t think they’d show Kobe too much extra attention.
lebron would be a beast in the nfl. as a wideout no one could contain him, 6-9 265. good luck.
WHAT! yeah right – while crying cos you dislocated a fucking finger?
I’ve dislocated a finger and also tore tendons in a finger and in both cases didn’t stop – unlike my physical friend up above who looked like someone had taken boltcutters to his hand. If you can’t play through the pain of a minor injury don’t talk smack about how tough you are….
hey dime, how about this?
Mister Sun,
thanks for link. rick sounds like an angry old man. we’ll post it though to see what readers think.
Rick is right. There’s no need to attack him, the issues raised are what should be addressed.
Bryant would be very good. I don’t know if he would be great though. He has way more control over what he does in basketball than he would football.
In just catching a pass alone, the line has defend the qb, qb has throw it right, receiver has to not only catch it, but catch it being aware of where he is if a first is needed and catch it with possibly 1 or 2 defenders on him.
Again he would be very good I think, but he most def. wouldn’t garner the greatness and respect he does in basketball.
Relax SparkyJ23… Mr Tuff guy.
Why is Kobe talking like that..all hood and sh!t? If it was a reporter from GQ magazine he would have been all “speaky spokey” Everytime I listen tot hese corn-balls I appreciate the realness of an Iverson or a Rasheed Wallace.
Patrick,
Don’t get it twisted, Fitzgerald has velcro on his hands.
Its a bugbear of mine lol
Don’t talk about how you could play a full contact sport when you don’t handle pain well
Anyone see Willis McGahee get his head knocked off last weekend?
It’d be like that with Kobe too.
I’d give anyone that’s over 6 4 a shot if I were thE eagles that game was painful to watch . I’m a big eagles fan and they were soooo close . The eagles are wasting mcnabbs time and talent not giving him legit passing threats. Hopefully next year we can get boldin or Chad ochocinco since they both have contract issues with their teams
stupidity if not a good thing…
kobe was asked by the lakers’ reporter about kobe and his eagles. first look for the correct source and then write about it.
here : [my.lakers.com]
it had nothing to do with your lebron, it had to do with kobe talking about his eagles before the game, if you want the video of that i can link it, geez it’s annoying when some people just want lebron to be in everything including food.
SparkyJ23- are you an idiot? Kobe was back on the court for the next play. He’s playing with not one, but two messed up fingers on his shooting hand and has been playing with that pinky injury for a year. Don’t talk about lack of pain tolerance when guys like Pierce and Wade are literally crying and using wheelchairs to exit the court. Get real tough guy. What are you playing with a broken nail in the local rec league?
Props to Kobe for knowing when to talk correctly and when he can relax in an interview.
That is why many mags don’t check for dudes who are just “hood” (for lack of better words) all the time cause they don’t know when to speak correctly?
It’s not about keeping it real, it’s about the hustle of making money and knowing when you can and shouldn’t in different situations.
yo pat, i remember talking to you bout how great it was when the phils pulled it off. now look where we are. that game was sad man. we need to convert some of the sixers or something get reggie evans at DT and iguodala going deep.
Thank you #17
I read that earlier..
Im disappointed Dime..
by the way that article is horrible, the person who wrote automatically assumes what kobe says is law. too bad mcnabb didnt know? your gonna tell me hes automatically better then every receiver the eagles have? that’s just ridiculous.
Kobe is actually bigger than a lot of the NFL’s top recievers, more athletic, and has some good hands. He is also fast as hell. He probably would be a regular probowler. Same with LEbron.
Wasn’t it Tyson that said something like “Every man has a plan till he gets punched in the mouth.”
I could find the exact saying but I am lazy today.
Still many cats think they can do something great till they actually try it.
Jordan with baseball
Ballers trying to be rappers
Dudes thinking they can swim faster than Phelps
Cats thinking what Tiger does is easy
List goes on.
Very few can change over and have true success.
First that come to my mind are
Bo Jackson
Deion Sanders
Kobe would be all right, but I doubt he’d be a pro-bowler.
I’d get a kick out of seeing Kobe go across the middle of the field and have Ray Lewis or Polomalu rip his head off. That’s funny that he said he would be “Mossin it” ’cause everyone in the NFL knows that Randy Moss won’t run anywhere near the middle of the field. He only runs fades and deep posts. I got a kick out of that.
Kobe was born with a silver spoon in his mouth and as hard as I try, I can’t picture Kobe “physical as hell”. He hasn’t shown it in the NBA.
One thing he does have is the drive and ambition to be a top receiver, but he wouldn’t be a “physical” receiver.
jdiggy –
you serious? you really think I believe that Kobe would automatically be better than any NFL receiver on the roster?
Sorry, but just about ANY basketball player would get destroyed playing wide receiver in the NFL, even someone as huge as LeBron. And seeing as how Kobe bitches when someone so much as breathes on him when he slashes to the basket, I’d say he wouldn’t fare so well when Ray Lewis comes at him with a head of steam.
I think the better question is what type of receiver would Kobe be team wise lol.
Would he be the Diva type of receiver (yes) that complains when they don’t get the ball thrown to them enough?
Would he always be one of the flashy guys that have to pull out a phone, riverdance or shake pom poms in the endzone?
Would he be that receiver yelling at the QB on the side lines or yelling at his coach cause he got yanked or he has a problem with the play?
Yea I think it would be a world where he would be good but not great. He might do well as a receiver who can throw some, run a little and catch often.
Yo Pat C….
I could be wrong, but I think jdiggy was referring to the article you LINKED to, not the article you WROTE. The dude that wrote it was actin like Kobe was better than…oh never mind…
hahahaha wow. he’s a fake of the court and the realest baller on it. all I can say is wow.
figures, all the prima donas are WRs
Kobe’s strong, but unless he trained for awhile, the men in the League would clock him. Not horrendously, but they’re just far stronger; nature of the sport.
It was a silly question though. What, at 6′-whatever you’d play line? Running back? Center?
qb – jason kidd
rb – allen iverson
wr – kobe bryant
tight end – lebron james
frontline
shaq
craig smith
kendrick perkins
leon powe
dwight howard
ron artest
you guys add the rest of the roster
how about rondo as qb?!
i would say kob would be a decent receiver..do not think he could go over the middle..205?? bron yeah….kobe…not sure but on the perimeter…sure! i could see him outrun cats!