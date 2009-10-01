You Know You Want To Do Tha Jason Terry

First there was the Electric Slide, than the Macarena, than the Superman, then the Stanky Leg, now there’s the Jason Terry? The Dallas based rap group Trilli Trill have jumped onto the song-and-dance-combo-gimmick with their new single “Do Tha Jason Terry” in honor of Mavericks guard Jason “the Jet” Terry. There’s no visual in this video on what “Tha Jason Terry” dance actually entails, but we’re guessing it’s like the spread wings thing he does on the court (see picture). Shout out to Shad Mubarak for this find.

