You Know You Want To Do Tha Jason Terry

First there was the Electric Slide, than the Macarena, than the Superman, then the Stanky Leg, now there’s the Jason Terry? The Dallas based rap group Trilli Trill have jumped onto the song-and-dance-combo-gimmick with their new single “Do Tha Jason Terry” in honor of Mavericks guard Jason “the Jet” Terry. There’s no visual in this video on what “Tha Jason Terry” dance actually entails, but we’re guessing it’s like the spread wings thing he does on the court (see picture). Shout out to Shad Mubarak for this find.
This is like watching Nick Van Exel do “The Train” back in the 90’s… or Antoine Walker’s Shoulder Shake! hahahaha! Tha Jason Terry… that’s just crazy!!!!
Yet another potential dumb dance by another dumber group of “rappers”, and an even dumber song. Good rappers get killed and lose their life, bad ones kill hip hop and lose my attention span.
All these ignorant ass dances makes Hip Hop/Rap look like a big joke.
This is no dumber than “the Superbowl Shuffle” song, whatever genre it was, in the 80s. Lighten up, people.
lol @ Dr. Googles
As a non hip hop/rap fan, I was thinking the same thing.
Hip Hop is not dead but is paralyzed from the neck up and on life support.
They stealin’ from EPMD back in the day, Do the Steve Martin? Man, I must be getting old if people biten off of EPMD. They gots to chill… :)
i hope jason terry gets herpes the next time he does that. he deserves it more than anyone else in the world
@ dagwaller
Superbowl shuffle was a light-hearted song recorded by “football” players for the purpose of stating their dominance. If anything, this was the first “Swagger like us ” song. The Bears were not trying to make money by adding to an ongoing list or wack dance songs…totally different.
I just listened to it. My ears walked off my head and are threatning to shoot my compu…
life-p
I see your point and mostly agree with it. The end result, though, is that no one is going to buy this album, because it’s not original or catchy. We can agree with that, also.
My point, though, is that music is fun, and condemning a group for trying to have fun is…pointless.
whats the difference between what he does and “the G5” ?
That’s a played out beat and some pretty worthless spittin…
The folks who put this out oughtta think about quittin…
Hear the lyrics twice, feel your ears will start to bleed…
Wasn’t hard to figure out they were smoking too much weed…
I could do this all day, man it really aint hard…
Rappers from the Yay like to do the retard…
Here’s to a bunch of dumb asses who get rich scribbling limericks in crayon. Lucky for them they don’t get paid by the hour. Hell they’re lucky they get paid at all for crap like that. People will feel dumber for having listened to it. And Lil John wants to know when they’re gonna pay him for stealing his beat….
@dagwaller
I understand your point and it is valid as well. Since I grew up in the “golden age” of hip hop, I must confess that I am biased towards a certain sound. No disrespect to the new school, I just prefer the old school; the way my parents prefer Motown. My condemnation is simply a sensitive spot and grievance I have towards contemporary hip hop that doesn’t reflect my particular tastes.
Dank…herpes…really??
im from Dallas and i’ll be the first to say that this song is wack as hell. But it fits in perfectly with 99.9% of the rest of the garbage we have to hear on the radio here. And i gurantee they will be playing this song in the stadium everytime terry hits a 3 this season. Its all good tho cuz real hip hop heads know that the underground is where its really at. Hip hop ain’t dead its just being drowned out by all this pop shit. And trust me i get no love in my own city when im riding around bumpin slaughterhouse or raekwon or cam’ron or jadakiss but fuck it ima do me ya know
this needs to stop!!!! all these dances are fuckin stupid if i could id line these weak ass artists and shoot them execution style…dime dont promote this stupidness
Dam dank what he do to you?
simple then vs. than grammar
@ J Hustle
You’re right, brother. I live in The D too, and we know how it is down here. All cats wanna do is dance, groove, and boogie all the time now, whether it’s in the club or at a game. Folks really shouldn’t let it piss ’em off too much, or even classify it as tryna compare to what folks say is real hip-hop. It is what it is.
Too bad the marjority of hip hop/rap these days is dumb ass dances, crap about bitches, ho’s and money and gangsta speak about beating up on and killing people.
I miss the days that folk actually rapped about things that actually mattered.
Michael Franti where are you?
this is the best song i’ve ever heard. I wish i had thought of this completely innovative concept. I mean, to create an entire song off a gesture like this is pure genius…i mean, shoot, this is hip-hop right here…this is taking it back to the grassroots when hip hop used to mean something…it must’ve taken these guys a long time to come up with this…someone please call the Grammy Awards committee…looks like we’ve got an instant, timeless classic on our hands..(Psych!!!!)
At least “The Jet” sounds like a nickname that Terry should have, not like Kenny Smith, I’d never even heard him called that until years after he was out of the L!?
This is surely what they play on the Elevator to Hell, or at least in one of the rooms
OMG I love this song!!!
Go Mavs, we’re going to the championships this year.
this song is crap. Bad like when lil whothehell had a song about LeBron.
wow… yall are a complete and total disappointment to hip hop… and by yall i mean EVERYONE HATING THIS SONG… all art is relevant… just cause its not your particular style doesnt mean it isnt art… your 4 elements of hiphop included dance… hip hop was started to “pump the party” and has evolved into different styles of the same thing… and besides that im a mavericks fan and from Dallas and im not a fan of dance music either but you cant say that comic books suck because you like the mona lisa cause everyone else likes XMen
YOOO THIs SONG IS THE Sh***