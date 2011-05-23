You Must’ve Forgot: My 10 Favorite NBA Commercials

I’m not normally one to mute commercials. First off, I’m not 80. And second, I’ve never had a problem with most. Sometimes, you’ll get annoying ones. Yet every once in a while, you’ll catch a gem. But some of these commercials being run now in the playoffs…man, specifically that T-Mobile one with the weird hipster dude rapping, that’s just outlandish, nonsensical gibberish. It’s an ugly monopoly; I feel like I’m seeing the same ones over and over again.

The industry’s commercial game is either dying a slow death or I’m just looking back with rose-tinted glasses. Back in the day, everyone was putting out dope commercials, from Jordan to Nike to Reebok. Now all we have are the NBA commercials, which we’ve been revealing for you guys here. Still, they’re hit or miss. No classics.

I needed some fresh air. So here are my 10 favorite NBA-related commercials ever. This isn’t a GOAT list. This isn’t a definitive list. It’s my list. My favorites. The ones I grew up with. The ads that can still take me back to a place and time.

10.

The summer of 1999 was a weird time. I think I watched more soccer during that Women’s World Cup than I have since. Nike did the right thing and capitalized on it. Not only that, they picked the perfect dude for the ad: KG. He pulls it off perfectly. On another note, I didn’t remember a lot of Garnett’s old commercials. The dude had multiple classics that I completely forgot about. I wish we could have Da Kid back.

9.

Do I really need to say anything? I’ve never tried so hard to record a commercial as I did with this one. Every TV break, I had the tape ready, remote in hand. I needed this. So timely. So creative. I only wish they had made a spinoff with just J-Will.

8.

GP‘s look after Kidd says cuddling: priceless. The Fun Police spots were on point. This one was always my favorite. The whole commercial is so random, from the laundromat to the inclusion of Damon Stoudamire (even though he could hoop, he just looks awkward now next to two legends).

7.

Amazingly, all of the kid actors in this spot had the motions and the mannerisms down perfectly. Actually, I guess I shouldn’t have been surprised. Those old tapes will be engraved in a certain generation’s mind forever. Every JB commercial always came correct, and this one was no different. With MJ watching on at the end, it was powerful. A great goodbye.

6.

Back before everyone hated him, LeBron was really good in these commercials. No matter how many times I watch this, it still makes me chuckle. It’s weird how times change. Back then, James was loved because he was funny and down-to-earth, and a clutch killer on the court. And oh yeah, everyone despised Kobe. Fickle right?