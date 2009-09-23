You want to go to Lamar Odom’s bachelor party

By now you’ve heard the news that Lamar Odom is getting married to Khloe Kardashian. Nevermind that L.O. only met her about a month ago (at a party thrown by Ron Artest, no less), or that this means any and every detail of dude’s personal life is now fair game for the E! network. Odom is a grown-ass man and we’re not his keeper.
But somebody needs to get us into L.O.’s bachelor party. We heard he’s hired Joe Francis — the guy who made “Girls Gone Wild” famous — to throw that party.
A while back we asked who you would have perform at your party. Now here’s a question: Who would you want to plan your ultimate party?
Diddy. His bashes are epic
Kanye
Just cuz i know if he was throwing it, theres no chance he’d interrupt it
…thats probably wrong tho huh
in the middle of your lap dance, you’d hear
“hold on a sec, i just wanna say Candy has THE BEST BOOBS OF ALL TIME. Go ahead girl, go back to dancing”
dennis rodman
you have no idea what you’re going to get.
but 2nd place would be heff, cause you KNOW what your going to get.
Marshall Applewhite, and we’d serve punch.
Shit if he was still alive i’d roll with Rick James..
Dwayne Wade.. i know im getting laid..
You know half the playmates you see in Hef’s mansion you can see walking down the hollywood strip..
wanna get in that too… B*tches Galore!!!! hahahahaha!
Hugh Hefner
Best headline from Deadspin yesterday: “3rd Best Laker to Wed 3rd Best Kardashian.”
Don’t know what Lamar’s thinking though. Between the E! bs and Khloe looking like she ate Kim and Kourtney, why bother?
Lamar already invited me, and I’ll definitely be there. I feel kinda weird going though, since I’ve only known him for a month.
Akinyele
“Put it in ya mouth”
Who know about that? He could plan my bash.
Naw for real I would probably go with Jay-Z just off of his star power alone, he could get multiple people to do the planning for him and the ish would be epic!
@Ross – hilarious
lol @Ross
My Choice would definitely be Hefner…
Prediction:
They will be divorced by All-Star break.
2 words: SNOOP DOGG!!!
Martha Stewart
Gilbert Agent Zero Arenas!
Nini Tsikitsvili
Michael Jackson…
Heidi Fleiss,with assistance from Karrine Stephens.
Bigg North know what’s up Snoop Dogg all day. You know he’s gonna bring garbage bags of that cali’s finest bud and the bithces will be automatic.
I know I WOULDN’T hire dude from “Real Housewives of ATL” who cussed out Sheree in his office. Damn 40-year-old man pulling out “Yo mama” insults.
Too $hort would be a solid pick as party-planner.
Id plan my own fuckin party. Celebrities aint no fun. Gimme 50 lowlife bastards, 100 cheap hookers, a load of rum, vodka, cocaine and a sound system. Next time the lakers are on a long road trip we takin over Lamars house.
I’d have doc plan my party
Why LO why??? A month…Khloe?? Just seems like a train wreck waiting to happen.
hope she knows where to buy the best candy on the market
jay z, diddy, or hef.
I’m with you life-p.
Why is he getting married to Khloe? Didn’t she just jump off some other athlete?? Maybe LO is trying to get some PR so he can transition into the mainstream or something…Just doesn’t sound smart…
Is there really any other answer besides Heff on this one>???
If y’all cats be wantin to party gettin married ain’t the way to do it ya’ll. Y’all cats be needin to be gettin out and be hittin shit all nic n nasty hos.
True thugs NEVER lie.
The Real Tyrone
hope he signs an air tight pre-nup. oh and luke campbell would be planning my party.
Funny stuff @ Celts fan post 9, post 22, etc.
I think LO is nuts, but I second his choice for party planner: Joe Francis (any day over dealing with Hef’s dirty diapers at the party).
And Tyrone catches a lot of grief on Dime…but, I’ll tell you what, I generally agree with his opinions and points of view on hoops, etc.–like his point above.
And…bring back Jurg! (He could assist with party planning too.)
@thats whats up-If you talking about me…You aint lieing because I’ll pull em.I know LO from him coming back to the Island when I was there and all I can say is WTF!And Im throwing my own shindig fuck Hugh Hef old ass.All his bitches being led astray anyway.
…and that’s why doc is in charge of my party
i concur with Gunner J mathews…diddy no doubt….maybe hov and i will add fabo as a performer..chicks dig the F-A-B-O!!! either one would plan a great blow out!!! i hope LO in his prenup he gets dibs on kim……
chuck norris y’all cats
lol’s at 36’s name
and ewwwwwww Khloe Kardashiannnnnnn
Chris Duhon party liason???
Definitely get Mclovin to buy the alcohol…
Perhaps Lamar can make ‘The hangover part 2’……………………
i gotta go with Ol’ Dirty Bastard
…rip…
Lol i never thought about Doc..
Thats Whats Up u’s a foo bruh lol
And damn Hugh Hefner’s broads is all put together whats wrong with ya’all??
Hows about a bachelor beach party in Cape Town?? Shiiittttttt multicultural like amotha..
@ Austin – Too Short huh?? I didnt know u’s was a brotha! lol i dont know one caucasian man who would have Too Short plan his bachelor party..
@ ross …too funny
UNCLE LUKE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
you think McCants gets the call up???
kobe cuz he’s #1 in everything
If Lamar Odom’s plan was a way to get his own tv show, he should of thought of plan B.
Gucci mane…Wasted enough said.
@44 aka Kobe….
LO is having a bachelor party, he isnt trying to get convicted…
LMFAO@ross!!!
Does Kim Kardashian do bachelor parties?
Easy pick: Fred Smoot(The dude that planned the Vikings Love Boat party)
AGENT ZERO