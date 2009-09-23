You want to go to Lamar Odom’s bachelor party

By now you’ve heard the news that Lamar Odom is getting married to Khloe Kardashian. Nevermind that L.O. only met her about a month ago (at a party thrown by Ron Artest, no less), or that this means any and every detail of dude’s personal life is now fair game for the E! network. Odom is a grown-ass man and we’re not his keeper.

But somebody needs to get us into L.O.’s bachelor party. We heard he’s hired Joe Francis — the guy who made “Girls Gone Wild” famous — to throw that party.

A while back we asked who you would have perform at your party. Now here’s a question: Who would you want to plan your ultimate party?