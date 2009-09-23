You want to go to Lamar Odom’s bachelor party

09.23.09 9 years ago 51 Comments

By now you’ve heard the news that Lamar Odom is getting married to Khloe Kardashian. Nevermind that L.O. only met her about a month ago (at a party thrown by Ron Artest, no less), or that this means any and every detail of dude’s personal life is now fair game for the E! network. Odom is a grown-ass man and we’re not his keeper.

But somebody needs to get us into L.O.’s bachelor party. We heard he’s hired Joe Francis — the guy who made “Girls Gone Wild” famous — to throw that party.

A while back we asked who you would have perform at your party. Now here’s a question: Who would you want to plan your ultimate party?

