“You Wasn’t With Me Shootin’ In The Gym” Parody T-Shirt

Last week, we showed you the female take on Drake‘s infamous lyrics: “You wasn’t with me shootin’ in the gym!” Now, courtesy of our friends at Moneyball Sportswear, we have the originals, the shirts all the fellas will be eating up.

Both shirts are currently available for $15 in sizes small to 3XL (for the types who still think it’s 2004). Check out the site’s online store for both the red version and the navy blue joint.

But even if you’re not trying to cop a new t-shirt with fall around the corner, at least listen to the song.

Which colorway is better?

