Watch Young Hollywood With The Eastbay Dunk Over Blake Griffin

We told you about Blake Griffin‘s appearance in Santa Monica this weekend as part of a Jordan Brand event for the Super.Fly 2. While most assumed Blake would pull off some crazy new dunk, the event actually featured the 5-10 Haneef Munir, better known as Young Hollywood, and Blake was merely a prop for Hollywood’s leaping ability.

Watch Young Hollywood grab the ball from the 6-10 Blake as he jumps over the Clippers forward while putting the ball between his legs and throwing it down. The Santa Monica crowd obviously erupts in cheers, and it’s probably the first time Blake’s been grounded during a dunk that received such an ovation.

