Watch Young Hollywood With The Eastbay Dunk Over Blake Griffin

#Video #Blake Griffin
08.05.13 5 years ago

We told you about Blake Griffin‘s appearance in Santa Monica this weekend as part of a Jordan Brand event for the Super.Fly 2. While most assumed Blake would pull off some crazy new dunk, the event actually featured the 5-10 Haneef Munir, better known as Young Hollywood, and Blake was merely a prop for Hollywood’s leaping ability.

Watch Young Hollywood grab the ball from the 6-10 Blake as he jumps over the Clippers forward while putting the ball between his legs and throwing it down. The Santa Monica crowd obviously erupts in cheers, and it’s probably the first time Blake’s been grounded during a dunk that received such an ovation.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video#Blake Griffin
TAGSBLAKE GRIFFINDimeMagHaneef MunirJordan BrandJordan Super.Fly 2videoYoung Hollywood

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP