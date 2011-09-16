Your Chance To Get A Pair Of Nike MAG Sneakers With The Box Signed By Christopher Lloyd

#Style – Kicks and Gear
09.16.11 7 years ago 2 Comments

Getting your hands on a pair of the exclusive 2011 Nike MAGs is hard enough. The auctions are winding down and every day, there are less opportunities to cop a pair. But if you’re in the New York area, here’s another chance.

A pair of the historic sneakers – with the box signed by none other than Christopher Lloyd – will be auctioned off tomorrow night at 10:04 p.m. at Niketown New York. All of the proceeds will go to the Michael J. Fox Foundation to help with its mission to cure Parkinson’s disease.

It will be the only pair of its kind… basically an ultra exclusive for one of the most exclusive shoes ever made. New York is one of ten live-auction locations where one pair of the shoes will be available in a Back to the Future-inspired premium yellow “plutonium” case. Pre-registration is required (for more info, hit up the Facebook page).

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGSCHRISTOPHER LLOYDNike MAGStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 19 hours ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 3 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP