Your Chance To Get A Pair Of Nike MAG Sneakers With The Box Signed By Christopher Lloyd

Getting your hands on a pair of the exclusive 2011 Nike MAGs is hard enough. The auctions are winding down and every day, there are less opportunities to cop a pair. But if you’re in the New York area, here’s another chance.

A pair of the historic sneakers – with the box signed by none other than Christopher Lloyd – will be auctioned off tomorrow night at 10:04 p.m. at Niketown New York. All of the proceeds will go to the Michael J. Fox Foundation to help with its mission to cure Parkinson’s disease.

It will be the only pair of its kind… basically an ultra exclusive for one of the most exclusive shoes ever made. New York is one of ten live-auction locations where one pair of the shoes will be available in a Back to the Future-inspired premium yellow “plutonium” case. Pre-registration is required (for more info, hit up the Facebook page).

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.