Your Chance to Win 10 of the World’s Most Rare Sneakers!

12.22.11 7 years ago 5 Comments

Check this out: Our friends over at Complex tell us that this is going to be the biggest/best sneaker giveaway ever.

Pairs of the Nike Air Yeezy, LeBron Solar Reds and more are going to be loose. They can be yours – if you can find them. Watch the video below for more info:

