Which game-winning shot is harder to hit? A catch-and-shoot three from NBA range with nobody in your face, or getting the ball on a clear-out against a 6-6 defender and having to create something at the rim?

In the late-afternoon round of games (on the West Coast), Northern Iowa’s Ali Farokhmanesh and Washington’s Quincy Pondext had me contemplating that question. Farokhmanesh buried a perfect-form three that got Northern Iowa past UNLV in the final seconds, while Pondexter beat Marquette by taking Jimmy Butler to the rack and hitting a double-clutch banker.

Immediately after, my editor sent me this text: “Your man Pondexter has Sam Cassell balls.”

* Here’s the Northern Iowa shot:

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

* Is Marquette’s Lazar Hayward a pro? Lately I’ve been comparing him to a young Antoine Walker: He’s got a quick release and three-point range, he’s got some craftiness working off the dribble, and he can score in the post. Hayward had one play in the second half where he went stop-and-go on the baseline and flipped in a reverse layup that was just nice. He’s an undersized power forward at 6-6, he’s got skills, but I can see NBA teams overlooking him.

* It wasn’t until my Dad showed up at my place to watch the UW/Marquette game that I realized I’d been sitting on the couch watching basketball for seven straight hours. (And that was four and a half hours ago.) Having done this getting-paid-to-watch-hoops thing for a while now, these marathon days of March Madness apparently can fly by now.