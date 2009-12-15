Your Team Can Trade For Jason Kidd Today

Without a doubt, I’m a trade junkie. Whether it’s a blockbuster deal, expiring contracts or wheeling and dealing for future first round picks, any time there’s the possibility for player movement, I’m in. With that in mind, today is a big day, as all the free agents who signed contracts in the offseason were unable to be sent packing until now (or three months from the day they inked their new deal, whichever date comes later). Over the weekend, Marc Stein compiled the complete list of players from last summer’s free-agent class who are now eligible to be traded. Check it out:

Below, there are also 26 players who were signed as free agents after September 15, meaning that December 15 comes too soon. They are not eligible to be traded until three months from the day they signed has passed. That date is noted.

Atlanta Hawks: Mike Bibby, Jason Collins, Othello Hunter (Dec. 28), Zaza Pachulia, Joe Smith and Marvin Williams

Boston Celtics: Marquis Daniels, Glen Davis, Rasheed Wallace and Shelden Williams

Charlotte Bobcats: Raymond Felton (Dec. 22), Stephen Graham (Dec. 28) and Flip Murray (Dec. 25)

Chicago Bulls: Aaron Gray (Dec. 22), Lindsey Hunter and Jannero Pargo

Cleveland Cavaliers: Coby Karl (Dec. 28), Jamario Moon, Anthony Parker, Leon Powe and Anderson Varejao

Dallas Mavericks: Drew Gooden, Jason Kidd, Shawn Marion, Quinton Ross, James Singleton and Tim Thomas

Denver Nuggets: Chris Andersen, Anthony Carter, Joey Graham (Dec. 26) and Johan Petro

Detroit Pistons: Chucky Atkins (Dec. 28), Ben Gordon, Charlie Villanueva, Ben Wallace and Chris Wilcox

Golden State Warriors: Mikki Moore and C.J. Watson

Houston Rockets: Trevor Ariza

Indiana Pacers: Luther Head (Dec. 17), Dahntay Jones, Solomon Jones, Josh McRoberts and Earl Watson

Los Angeles Clippers: Steve Novak, Brian Skinner (Dec. 16) and Kareem Rush (Dec. 25)

Los Angeles Lakers: Ron Artest, Shannon Brown and Lamar Odom

Memphis Grizzlies: Jamaal Tinsley (Feb. 14) and Marcus Williams

Miami Heat: Joel Anthony, Carlos Arroyo (Jan. 12), Jamaal Magloire and Shavlik Randolph (Dec. 28)

Milwaukee Bucks: Carlos Delfino, Ersan Ilyasova and Hakim Warrick

Minnesota Timberwolves: Jason Hart (Dec. 28), Ryan Hollins, Sasha Pavlovic (Dec. 17) and Ramon Sessions

New Jersey Nets: None

New Orleans Hornets: Ike Diogu and Sean Marks

New York Knicks: Marcus Landry (Dec. 25), David Lee (Dec. 22) and Nate Robinson (Dec. 22)

Oklahoma City Thunder: Kevin Ollie

Orlando Magic: Matt Barnes, Brandon Bass, Adonal Foyle, Marcin Gortat and Jason Williams

Philadelphia 76ers: Primoz Brezec, Rodney Carney and Royal Ivey

Phoenix Suns: Jarron Collins (Dec. 28), Channing Frye, Grant Hill

Portland Trail Blazers: Juwan Howard (Dec. 17) and Andre Miller

Sacramento Kings: Sean May and Ime Udoka (Feb. 4)

San Antonio Spurs: Keith Bogans (Dec. 23), Malik Hairston, Marcus Haislip, Antonio McDyess and Theo Ratliff

Toronto Raptors: Jarrett Jack, Pops Mensah-Bonsu (Dec. 17 after Toronto claimed him on waivers from Houston), Rasho Nesterovic and Hedo Turkoglu

Utah Jazz: Wesley Matthews (Dec. 28), Paul Millsap and Ronnie Price

Washington Wizards: Earl Boykins (Feb. 11) and Fabricio Oberto

Note: Any player signed after November 18 cannot be traded during the 2009-10 season because the three-month wait extends past the League’s February 18 trade deadline. Players affected include Chris Hunter (Golden State), Mike Wilks (Oklahoma City) and Allen Iverson (Philadelphia).

At first glance, there are definitely some big names on this list, although I don’t necessarily see them going anywhere. While guys like Ron Artest, Lamar Odom and Rasheed Wallace are now free to be traded, I doubt their teams would part with them. There are however, quite a few players that will be shipped off/pried away from teams for the right price.

Come back later today for my list of the Top 5 Players Most Likely To Me Moved, but for now, who would you like to see your team trade for?

