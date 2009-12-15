Your Team Can Trade For Jason Kidd Today

Without a doubt, I’m a trade junkie. Whether it’s a blockbuster deal, expiring contracts or wheeling and dealing for future first round picks, any time there’s the possibility for player movement, I’m in. With that in mind, today is a big day, as all the free agents who signed contracts in the offseason were unable to be sent packing until now (or three months from the day they inked their new deal, whichever date comes later). Over the weekend, Marc Stein compiled the complete list of players from last summer’s free-agent class who are now eligible to be traded. Check it out:
Below, there are also 26 players who were signed as free agents after September 15, meaning that December 15 comes too soon. They are not eligible to be traded until three months from the day they signed has passed. That date is noted.
Atlanta Hawks: Mike Bibby, Jason Collins, Othello Hunter (Dec. 28), Zaza Pachulia, Joe Smith and Marvin Williams
Boston Celtics: Marquis Daniels, Glen Davis, Rasheed Wallace and Shelden Williams
Charlotte Bobcats: Raymond Felton (Dec. 22), Stephen Graham (Dec. 28) and Flip Murray (Dec. 25)
Chicago Bulls: Aaron Gray (Dec. 22), Lindsey Hunter and Jannero Pargo
Cleveland Cavaliers: Coby Karl (Dec. 28), Jamario Moon, Anthony Parker, Leon Powe and Anderson Varejao
Dallas Mavericks: Drew Gooden, Jason Kidd, Shawn Marion, Quinton Ross, James Singleton and Tim Thomas
Denver Nuggets: Chris Andersen, Anthony Carter, Joey Graham (Dec. 26) and Johan Petro
Detroit Pistons: Chucky Atkins (Dec. 28), Ben Gordon, Charlie Villanueva, Ben Wallace and Chris Wilcox
Golden State Warriors: Mikki Moore and C.J. Watson
Houston Rockets: Trevor Ariza
Indiana Pacers: Luther Head (Dec. 17), Dahntay Jones, Solomon Jones, Josh McRoberts and Earl Watson
Los Angeles Clippers: Steve Novak, Brian Skinner (Dec. 16) and Kareem Rush (Dec. 25)
Los Angeles Lakers: Ron Artest, Shannon Brown and Lamar Odom
Memphis Grizzlies: Jamaal Tinsley (Feb. 14) and Marcus Williams
Miami Heat: Joel Anthony, Carlos Arroyo (Jan. 12), Jamaal Magloire and Shavlik Randolph (Dec. 28)
Milwaukee Bucks: Carlos Delfino, Ersan Ilyasova and Hakim Warrick
Minnesota Timberwolves: Jason Hart (Dec. 28), Ryan Hollins, Sasha Pavlovic (Dec. 17) and Ramon Sessions
New Jersey Nets: None
New Orleans Hornets: Ike Diogu and Sean Marks
New York Knicks: Marcus Landry (Dec. 25), David Lee (Dec. 22) and Nate Robinson (Dec. 22)
Oklahoma City Thunder: Kevin Ollie
Orlando Magic: Matt Barnes, Brandon Bass, Adonal Foyle, Marcin Gortat and Jason Williams
Philadelphia 76ers: Primoz Brezec, Rodney Carney and Royal Ivey
Phoenix Suns: Jarron Collins (Dec. 28), Channing Frye, Grant Hill
Portland Trail Blazers: Juwan Howard (Dec. 17) and Andre Miller
Sacramento Kings: Sean May and Ime Udoka (Feb. 4)
San Antonio Spurs: Keith Bogans (Dec. 23), Malik Hairston, Marcus Haislip, Antonio McDyess and Theo Ratliff
Toronto Raptors: Jarrett Jack, Pops Mensah-Bonsu (Dec. 17 after Toronto claimed him on waivers from Houston), Rasho Nesterovic and Hedo Turkoglu
Utah Jazz: Wesley Matthews (Dec. 28), Paul Millsap and Ronnie Price
Washington Wizards: Earl Boykins (Feb. 11) and Fabricio Oberto
Note: Any player signed after November 18 cannot be traded during the 2009-10 season because the three-month wait extends past the League’s February 18 trade deadline. Players affected include Chris Hunter (Golden State), Mike Wilks (Oklahoma City) and Allen Iverson (Philadelphia).
At first glance, there are definitely some big names on this list, although I don’t necessarily see them going anywhere. While guys like Ron Artest, Lamar Odom and Rasheed Wallace are now free to be traded, I doubt their teams would part with them. There are however, quite a few players that will be shipped off/pried away from teams for the right price.
Come back later today for my list of the Top 5 Players Most Likely To Me Moved, but for now, who would you like to see your team trade for?
Source: ESPN.com
NJ NETS = NONE
Does that mean they didnt sign anybody in the off-season?
The Nets made a big trade and added a rookie, but no, they did not sign anybody.
Steve Novak, somebody needs to get him in a system where he can be really utilized. Dude can shoot your face off!
id love to see the nuggs make a play for bass or gortat.
I love Elton Brand, but if hes only going to get 20 min a game he should really looked to be moved. Whats gonna happen when Speights comes back?
Only guy on the list I think Atlanta could use would be Royal Ivey–yes, seriously. But I wouldn’t trade any player for him, other than Othello Hunter, or Jason Collins. (Yeah, right, like anyone would take Collins off our hands.)
Hawks have great chemistry going now and don’t need to upset things. But only point guards are Bibby, Teague and Crawford. Teague is actually starting to look decent, much to my surpise. Ivey would provide a good-sized, defensive minded, non-scoring point guard, which Hawks could use for spot play (and more if/when Bibby goes down with injury for some games), and I think Woodson likes him.
Elton Brand is DONE.
He’s not going to be the same 20/10 beast he once was. Unless he plays for the Nets or GS.
People, lets move along with Elton Brand…nothing to see here…
I can see a Richard Jefferson trade coming…San Antonio isn’t playing well with him and they could possibly do a trade of Jefferson for Elton Brand which would help both teams. It allows Philly to play Iverson/Williams/Igoudala/Speights/Dalembert, and then gives them Jefferson as a second scorer off the bench or puts Lou williams on the bench and then Igoudala/Jefferson play SG and SF for philly with Iverson and then Dalembert and Speights in the frontcourt. For San Antonio it gives them a better interior prescence, and helps boost their bench. A Ducan/Brand frontcourt would be highly effective. They would command double teams inside the post/midrange area, and then Parker can drive and dish or throw it to them to finish or have wings like Roger Mason Jr/Ginobli/Finley/Bogans sit back and shoot uncontested 3’s. It would defintely put them in a better situation than they are currently in and also helps both teams. Philly can run and gun and play an uptempo game or slow it down and do halfcourt. San Antonio gets a much better interior prescence and can play a more complete inside/outside game…What do you think Dime??
Nautic : It does not make sense for Philly. Jefferson is a big contract plus i’m not sure he accepts a reserve role.He is not a great three point shooter as well and that what Philly really needs.He is a slasher and the sixers has too much of that. So i don’t see it’d work.
svigi: check the year hommie, sixers dont need any more 3 point shooters…everyone but sammy and elton can hit the 3 on this years team. They need some defense, a good active wing defender. RJ could fill that role, but they already have 13 small forwards. They really need to get rid of Brand and pick up a decent center, but everyone in the league is looking for the same thing.