You’re killing me, Smalls

This was color commentator Dominique Wilkins speaking on T.J. Ford in the first quarter of last night’s Hawks/Pacers game:

“He’s not a bench player. He’s a guy you have to have on the floor because he can make so many people around him better with his penetration ability.”

Even as a Pacers fan and somebody who respects Dominique’s opinion, I couldn’t help but raise an eyebrow at that one. Part of me wanted to believe, but a bigger part knew that if ‘Nique ever wants a coaching job, he’d better hope nobody heard that analysis.

Lo and behold, by the third and fourth quarters, T.J. was mostly on the bench as Earl Watson (20 pts) had stolen his minutes at point guard and earned Jim O’Brien‘s trust. Ford (3 pts, 1-9 FG) only got back in after Watson got in foul trouble, and even then, all he did was take some ill-advised shots. For those looking for a scapegoat in a frustrating loss where the Pacers turned the ball over 25 times and gave up 120 points, Ford would be an easy pick.

Like so many of Indiana’s losses last season, they were plagued by bad decision-making, poor defense, and lack of offensive execution in crunch time. While franchise player Danny Granger (31 pts) has to play a big role in fixing those problems, Ford also has to be accountable as the starting point guard. Granger can score his 25-30 points per game, Troy Murphy can get his nightly double-doubles, and Roy Hibbert can turn into the Andrew Bynum of the East; but as I’ve said before, the Pacers won’t make the playoffs unless T.J. plays up to the potential his talent warrants.

The thing is, you want to see T.J. succeed. He’s the quintessential “little guy,” a 6-foot, 165-pound underdog who’s already overcome a potentially career-ending injury and returned to his old form. When he’s on, he’s one of the most exciting and explosive guards in the NBA and arguably the fastest player in the League.

But now in his seventh year as a pro, he still doesn’t seem to “get it.” He’s gone past the extra leeway you allow point guards to learn the pro game — the four or five years it took guys like Chauncey Billups and Devin Harris to catch on — and is now into Sebastian Telfair territory. Even though Ford has had success in the League and still puts up numbers (15 ppg, 5.3 apg last season), I’m thinking he’ll never be the lead guard on a contending team. His ceiling might be as a change-of-pace backup on a contender, like a rich man’s J.J. Barea or Shannon Brown.

On the positive side, Ford actually didn’t register any turnovers last night. And he was able to get to the rim regularly against Atlanta’s defense. The table was set this summer for T.J. to have a good season, primarily because Jarrett Jack‘s departure could provide a sense of comfort and trust in the organization that he is their guy. Obviously it’s still early, but he’s off to a really bad start.

