Saturday’s game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Chicago Bulls marks the return of Zach LaVine to the Twin Cities for the first time in a different uniform. But, in the wake of Jimmy Butler’s knee injury, circumstances have changed considerably when it comes to the national focus of the evening.

While the two players will be forever linked as a result of the trade that send Butler to Minnesota in exchange for a package headlined by LaVine, the injury to one of the league’s more durable players grabbed headlines across the NBA, even if the initial prognosis was far from the worst-case scenario for both Butler and the Wolves.

In advance of the contest, though, LaVine shared his thoughts on Butler’s injury with Nick Friedell of ESPN and, given that he recently returned from a year-long absence with a knee ailment of his own, the 22-year-old’s views are especially relevant.