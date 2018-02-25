Zach LaVine Wished Jimmy Butler The Best After The Timberwolves Star Injured His Knee

#Jimmy Butler #Chicago Bulls
02.24.18 2 weeks ago

Getty Image

Saturday’s game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Chicago Bulls marks the return of Zach LaVine to the Twin Cities for the first time in a different uniform. But, in the wake of Jimmy Butler’s knee injury, circumstances have changed considerably when it comes to the national focus of the evening.

While the two players will be forever linked as a result of the trade that send Butler to Minnesota in exchange for a package headlined by LaVine, the injury to one of the league’s more durable players grabbed headlines across the NBA, even if the initial prognosis was far from the worst-case scenario for both Butler and the Wolves.

In advance of the contest, though, LaVine shared his thoughts on Butler’s injury with Nick Friedell of ESPN and, given that he recently returned from a year-long absence with a knee ailment of his own, the 22-year-old’s views are especially relevant.

“It’s scary. I wish him the best. You never want to see that happen to anybody, especially a player of his caliber and what he’s done for the team. It’s terrible. There’s been so many injuries around the NBA, we’re tying to figure out what’s going on, but it’s scary. You don’t know what’s going on. You know you hurt yourself, but you don’t know how bad. You think you’re good — especially if you’re a tough-minded person, you try to get through it. I saw him on the ground trying to get up and stuff like that. Chris Paul made him sit down. Jimmy’s a tough dude, so I think thoughts and prayers from everybody are going out to him.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jimmy Butler#Chicago Bulls
TAGSCHICAGO BULLSJIMMY BUTLERMINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVESZach LaVine

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP