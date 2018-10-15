Zach LaVine Defended Karl-Anthony Towns And Andrew Wiggins Against Jimmy Butler’s Criticism

10.15.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Zach Lavine may not be in Minnesota anymore, but he can still see what’s happening to his former teammates on the Timberwolves. Lavine, like everybody else in the NBA world, has been sitting and watching as Jimmy Butler rips apart the Wolves with his trade demands and accusations that their young players aren’t competitive enough.

Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins have received the brunt of Butler’s criticism so far, but Lavine says Butler’s accusations don’t add up in his experience. Lavine was asked about the situation with his former teammates and he decided to come to their defense. Lavine showed his support of Wiggins and Towns while subtly denying what Butler had said about them.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jimmy Butler
TAGSANDREW WIGGINSJIMMY BUTLERkarl-anthony townsMINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVESZach LaVine

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.15.18 7 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

10.15.18 7 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kurt Vile, St. Vincent, And Quavo

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kurt Vile, St. Vincent, And Quavo

10.12.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.09.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.08.18 1 week ago
All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

10.05.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP