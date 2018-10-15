Getty Image

Zach Lavine may not be in Minnesota anymore, but he can still see what’s happening to his former teammates on the Timberwolves. Lavine, like everybody else in the NBA world, has been sitting and watching as Jimmy Butler rips apart the Wolves with his trade demands and accusations that their young players aren’t competitive enough.

Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins have received the brunt of Butler’s criticism so far, but Lavine says Butler’s accusations don’t add up in his experience. Lavine was asked about the situation with his former teammates and he decided to come to their defense. Lavine showed his support of Wiggins and Towns while subtly denying what Butler had said about them.